NIAGARA, ON, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - O.A.M Inc. and TURNSPOUT, a Div. of Work It Out Inc., today announced an exclusive national distribution agreement that brings TURNSPOUT's revolutionary downspout and water drainage products to O.A.M. Inc.'s customers across Canada.

TURNSPOUT is a breakthrough product that eliminates "DownSpout Obstruction" and improves water drainage and flood management around homes, buildings and commercial properties.

TURNSPOUT's "Patent Pending" design has an adjustable, lockable elbow joint that rotates 360° and Lifts/Lowers 25° to get out of YOUR way when doing lawn and garden work, and can be installed in less than 5 minutes.

"TURNSPOUT provides a game-changing solution for managing water drainage around homes, buildings and properties, a necessity today with the heightened concern over flooding and drainage in all communities.," explained Fred Nykamp. Owner, inventor and CEO of TURNSPOUT a Div. of Work It Out Inc. Our "Patent Pending" TURNSPOUT products combined with O.A.M. Inc's expertise in aluminum roofing, drainage and siding products make for a natural partnership."

TURNSPOUT is a solution to decades of challenges with management of lower downspout drainage, flooding and general obstruction issues," explained Mr. Louis Maisonneuve, President and Co-Owner of OAM Inc. "This will be a great feature for all homes, building and property owners, trades and managers - especially when combined with OAM's full range of manufactured high quality aluminum products, accessories and distribution growth across Canada."

About OAM INC. - O.A.M. Inc has been in business for 50 years, is a leading manufacturer, supplier and distributor of specialized aluminum products designed to manage, improve drainage and protecting homes, buildings and property projects, including eavestrough, downspout, soffit, siding and accessories with its head office based in St. Andre D'Argenteuil, Quebec.

About Work It Out Inc. - TURNSPOUT, a "Patent Pending" product, is a part of Work It Out Inc's family of innovative brands. At Work It Out we help people who are tired of investing in basic everyday items that are more frustrating than helpful to experience an easier and more enjoyable reality with better functioning products.

TURNSPOUT will be introduced at the upcoming FALL HOME SHOW in Toronto

September 30 – October 2, 2022

ENERCARE CENTER (EXHIBITION PLACE) - BOOTH 812

For further information: OAM Inc. / Mr. Louis Maisonneuve / 450.983.3766 / [email protected] / www.oam-inc.ca; TURNSPOUT / Mr. Fred Nykamp / 905.630.3420 / [email protected] / www.turnspout.net