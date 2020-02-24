TurboTax study shows 76 per cent of Canadians wish they learned how to file their tax return in school

NETFILE is officially open, and TurboTax is helping Canadians tackle their taxes confidently with expert support.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency opened NETFILE today; officially marking the start of Tax Season. While Canadians can now file their tax return, many don't feel confident enough to do it themselves. In fact, a recent Intuit TurboTax study found that more than 8 in 10 Canadian adults say they didn't learn how to file their taxes in school.

For many, tax season comes with an onset of stress, balancing the need to have their taxes done right with over-investing on the filing process. With many counting on their maximum refund, the risk of leaving money on the table weighs heavy. That's why TurboTax is committed to putting a real, qualified expert in your corner this year with TurboTax Live.

"There are so many things we've learned in life that did not prepare us for the adult world. For example, 58 per cent of Canadians learned to dissect a frog in school, compared with less than 20 per cent who learned taxes. That's why TurboTax's qualified experts provide Canadians with the practical knowledge they need to correctly complete the adulting task that impacts us all: filing our taxes," says Matt Lisowski, General Manager of Intuit Canada's Consumer Group.

The study also found that two-thirds of adults aged 18-34 agree that they never learned the basics of filing taxes and would benefit from access to expert guidance and support. In fact, nearly half of this demographic do not feel confident in their ability to file their returns without the help of a professional. TurboTax experts have an average of 10 years of experience, so whether they're reviewing your work, answering your questions in real-time or filing your return for you, you can trust them to get your taxes done right.

"Beyond high school, 62 per cent of Canadians feel they never learned the basics of filing taxes. With so few Canadians given the skills or knowledge from the right resources to file confidently, it's no wonder this is a source of stress for many," says Lisowski. "Fortunately, TurboTax is here to help by empowering Canadians to take control of their filing journey, with the right level of support if and when they need it."

With half of adults who do not use an accountant or professional tax preparer agreeing that they worry about potentially missing out on credits that they don't know about, TurboTax Live is working to break down this barrier for Canadians by helping them get their taxes done with professional support for the best value. From simple filing situations to more complex returns, including filing self-employed income, TurboTax has a filing solution for you so that you have peace of mind when you hit "submit".

Survey Methodology

Dig Insights Inc. conducted this study on tax return education and attitudes. Responses were collected online between January 15th and 21st, 2020 in both French and English. The survey sampled n=2,026 Canadians aged 18-65. Results have been weighted to reflect census proportions for age, gender and region. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.2 per cent.

