Tundra Managed Solutions Partners with Salesforce to Revolutionize Digital Transformation, Complementing Robust Cybersecurity and AI/ML Solutions

TORONTO, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Business transformation leader Tundra Managed Solutions (TMS) proudly announces its partnership with Salesforce as a certified implementation partner, marking a major milestone in its mission to deliver innovative, end-to-end technology solutions across three core pillars: Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML).

This collaboration enhances TMS's ability to empower organizations with best-in-class strategies that drive business growth, security, and efficiency.

Digital Transformation Powered by Salesforce

As a certified Salesforce implementation partner, TMS provides tailored CRM solutions that leverage data insights to transform business processes, enabling revenue growth and operational efficiency. With Salesforce's platform and the expertise of lead TMS consultant Afzal Jessa, companies can design and implement process transformations to streamline Revenue Operations (RevOps) and accelerate workforce adoption.

Cybersecurity Excellence

Complementing its digital transformation services, TMS delivers cybersecurity solutions through partnerships with:

: The first Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform, combining SD-WAN and network security into a unified, cloud-native architecture for secure, high-performance access. CrowdStrike: A leader in cloud-native cybersecurity, offering AI-driven solutions that protect endpoints, workloads, and data. Under the guidance of Michael Savo , TMS integrates advanced threat detection and response capabilities to ensure resilient operations.

AI and Machine Learning Solutions

TMS's third pillar focuses on advanced analytics and automation that transform business operations. From predictive insights to process simulation and Salesforce AI Agents, TMS helps clients operate smarter, faster, and at scale.

The Future of Innovation with TMS

"Tundra Managed Solutions understands that delivering business outcomes requires user-centric process transformation, backed by data insights and a secure foundation," said Afzal Jessa, Lead TMS Consultant. "Our partnership with Salesforce strengthens our established expertise in security and AI/ML to deliver integrated, sustainable innovation."

TMS's growing partner ecosystem underscores its commitment to staying ahead of tech trends while solving real business problems. By integrating Salesforce, cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies, and AI/ML-powered insights, TMS equips organizations to thrive in a digital-first world.

About Tundra Managed Solutions

TMS delivers innovative solutions in Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, and AI/ML. By partnering with global technology leaders and leveraging top-tier consultants, TMS empowers organizations to drive agility, resilience, and security in today's evolving landscape.

