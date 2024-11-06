Plan contributes to protecting the environment and connecting Canadians to nature in the Northwest Territories Arctic

PAULATUK, NT, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - National parks are gateways to discovering, learning about, and connecting with nature. Parks Canada is a recognized leader in conservation and takes actions to protect national parks and national marine conservation areas and contributes to the recovery of species at risk.

The management plan for Tuktut Nogait National Park was tabled in Parliament recently. Reviewed every ten years, management plans are a requirement of the Canada National Parks Act and guide the management of national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas.

The updated plan for Tuktut Nogait National Park outlines the following key strategies:

Key Strategy 1: Taking care of land, water and culture

This key strategy focuses on the conservation of ecological and cultural resources and the connections between the land, caribou, and Indigenous people. Monitoring the effects of climate change and sharing of information among partners are two important tactics to achieving success.

Key Strategy 2: Making connections with people near and far

This key strategy focuses on opportunities for people to experience and learn about Tuktut Nogait, including supporting the connections between the land and the communities of Paulatuk and Délı̨nę. Objectives under this key strategy include community programming in Paulatuk and other outreach opportunities, sharing stories about life in the Western Arctic, and providing safe and inspiring experiences for those who visit Tuktut Nogait.

The management plan for Tuktut Nogait National Park was based on input from Indigenous partners of Inuvialuit Settlement Region, the Sahtu Got'ı̨nę, the Inuvialuit, other partners and stakeholders, local residents, and visitors past and present. Through this management plan, Parks Canada will protect an important example of natural heritage in Canada, engage and collaborate with Indigenous peoples, and provide an opportunity for Canadians to experience and discover our environment in new and innovative ways.

The Tuktut Nogait National Park Management Plan is available for viewing on the Parks Canada website. To learn more about Tuktut Nogait National Park, please visit parkscanada.ca/tuktutnogait

Quote

"National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas protect our shared natural and cultural heritage, support biodiversity, and tell the stories of Canada from all perspectives. They are places where countless Canadians and visitors from around the world connect with history and discover nature every day. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the management plan for Tuktut Nogait National Park that will help shape the future of this treasured place. As the Minister responsible for Parks Canada, I applaud this collaborative effort to ensure Tuktut Nogait National Park continues to protect our shared national heritage and will be enjoyed for generations to come."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"At 170 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle, Tuktut Nogait National Park offers a blend of breathtaking landscapes and culture unique to the Northwest Territories. The park protects 18,890 square kilometres of tundra, rolling landscapes, deep canyons, crystal clear rivers with sandy beaches, and spectacular waterfalls. The fish, caribou and other species of cultural significance support the connections that Indigenous peoples have had with the land for thousands of years and facilitate the passing down of culture and stories from Elders to youth. The many archaeological sites offer insights into the human and natural history of the place and its Peoples. The significance of this northern expanse speaks deeply to all those who visit there."

Michael McLeod

Member of Parliament, Northwest Territories

Quick Facts

Located in the northeast corner of the Northwest Territories , Tuktut Nogait National Park includes lands in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region and the Sahtú Settlement Area. Harvesting rights set out in the respective land claim agreements are respected in the management of the park. Tuktut Nogait National Park is managed cooperatively.

, Tuktut Nogait National Park includes lands in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region and the Sahtú Settlement Area. Harvesting rights set out in the respective land claim agreements are respected in the management of the park. Tuktut Nogait National Park is managed cooperatively. Over 400 archaeological sites have been documented in the park, highlighting the long and rich human history of using the rivers to access the interior.

Tuktut Nogait means "young caribou" in Inuvialuktun. As emphasized at the time of establishment (in the 1980s), the national park is in place to protect the calving and post-calving habitat of barren-ground caribou, specifically the Bluenose caribou herds.

