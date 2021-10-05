Tugboat Logic and TD SYNNEX Team Up in First-Time Distribution Agreement

TD SYNNEX Expands Security Portfolio with Tugboat Logic's Leading Security Compliance and Assurance SaaS Platform

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tugboat Logic by OneTrust, a leading security assurance company, today announced it has joined forces with TD SYNNEX to accelerate the adoption of Tugboat Logic's leading security compliance and assurance SaaS platform. The distribution agreement covering North America represents an expansion of the TD SYNNEX security portfolio.

TD SYNNEX is the first distributor signed on by Tugboat Logic. Together, Tugboat Logic will help TD SYNNEX expand its security portfolio and distribution business into the security compliance readiness and automation SaaS market, and TD SYNNEX is well-positioned to accelerate Tugboat Logic's growth of productive channel partners in North America.

Reyna Thompson, senior vice president, Security, Networking at TD SYNNEX, said: "Tugboat Logic's AI-powered solution automates infosec policy creation and speeds the audit process. This innovative solution comes at a critical time as security breaches are increasing each year and will be a valuable addition to the portfolio of solutions and services TD SYNNEX offers its customers."

Chee Tan, vice president of Business Development and Channels, Tugboat Logic, said: "New records are set each year in terms of the number of data lost to breaches, ransomware and various cybersecurity attacks—the main contributing factors to revenue and reputation loss. With the most competitive reseller margin, the TD SYNNEX-Tugboat Logic partnership will deliver the leading security assurance and compliance automation solutions through the Tugboat Logic SaaS platform to the North America customers through the TD SYNNEX vast network of reseller communities."

About Tugboat Logic by OneTrust

Tugboat Logic by OneTrust is the Security Assurance Platform that provides continuous compliance. Tugboat Logic provides automated technology to demystify the process of creating and managing an InfoSec program. With Tugboat Logic, companies can quickly get secure and prove it to customers. Powered by AI, Tugboat Logic's patented technology automates InfoSec policy creation, audit readiness, and security questionnaire response so companies can gain trust with customers and sell more. Tugboat Logic helps businesses prepare for audits in half the time and at a fraction of the cost, ensures they can respond to security questionnaires in minutes (not hours), and builds and scales their InfoSec plan in minutes. In 2021, OneTrust acquired Tugboat Logic to give growing companies a platform they can grow into as security programs mature. Website: https://www.tugboatlogic.com/

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

