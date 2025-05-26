Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Français

Prime Minister's Office

May 26, 2025, 21:29 ET

OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2025

10:00 a.m.     

The Prime Minister will arrive at the Senate of Canada Building for the delivery of the Speech from the Throne by His Majesty King Charles III.



Senate Building
Parliament Hill



Note for media:

  • Open coverage

 


10:30 a.m.     

The Prime Minister and Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla will meet with Senate leadership.



Senate Building

Parliament Hill



Note for media:

  • Closed to media

 


11:00 a.m.     

The Prime Minister will witness His Majesty King Charles III open the 45th Parliament of Canada and deliver the Speech from the Throne.



Senate Building
Parliament Hill





Note for media:

  • Pooled coverage

 


11:55 a.m.     

The Prime Minister and Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla will pay their respects to Canada's fallen and mark the 25th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with a wreath-laying ceremony.



National War Memorial



Note for media:

  • Open coverage

 


12:15 p.m.     

The Prime Minister will bid farewell to Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.



National War Memorial



Note for media:

  • Pooled coverage

 

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]

Prime Minister's Office