Tuesday, June 22, Lotto Max Draw - The $70 million jackpot and 30 Maxmillions were won

MONTRÉAL, June 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The $70 million up for grabs in last night's Lotto Max draw was won with 2 selections sold in Ontario and British-Columbia. The owners of the lucky selections win $35,000,000 each.

In addition, 30 $1 million prizes (Maxmillions) were won thanks to selections sold in Quebec, Ontario, British Colombia and The Prairies

The Friday, June 25 draw will therefore offer total prizes worth about $52 million, including a jackpot of $ 50 million and approximately 2 $1 million

