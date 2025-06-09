Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Français

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

Jun 09, 2025, 19:46 ET

OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada

10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.



West Block

Parliament Hill


12:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend a flag raising ceremony on Parliament Hill to mark the start of Pride Season.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery.


2:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.



West Block

Parliament Hill

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Prime Minister's Office