News provided byPrime Minister's Office
Jun 09, 2025, 19:46 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
|
10:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
|
West Block
Parliament Hill
|
12:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend a flag raising ceremony on Parliament Hill to mark the start of Pride Season.
|
Notes for media:
|
2:15 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
|
West Block
Parliament Hill
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
PMO Media Relations: [email protected]
Share this article