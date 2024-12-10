MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - TTI Climatisation, a family business specializing in the distribution of air conditioning and heating systems in Quebec, announces a significant equity investment by A2 Partners, the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ Montérégie and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. This new partnership, spearheaded by Alexandre Bilodeau and Alexandre Lucas, founders of A2 Partners, is designed to ease the family transition, accelerate the company's growth and expand the range of services offered to heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) contractors.

A successful family business

With over 50 years' experience in the air conditioning industry, the Turcotte family founded TTI Climatisation in 2004. The company has built up a vast customer base of contractors in Quebec by offering a comprehensive range of products for the installation and maintenance of residential heat pump systems. "The management team and the Turcotte family are proud to join forces with A2 Partners and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ network to further accelerate our growth as a Quebec-owned company," says Robbie Turcotte, President of TTI Climatisation.

TTI Climatisation has experienced sustained growth over the past five years, with the addition of new locations in Quebec City, Drummondville and, more recently, Terrebonne. With sales approaching $45 million, the company aims to expand its geographical footprint not only within Quebec, but also outside the province, to Eastern Canada.

New shareholders to sustain growth

The addition of A2 Partners and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ network as shareholders ensures a successful family management transition, while further fueling the pursuit of growth opportunities within the industry. The company aims to play an active role in the promotion of environmentally friendly technologies and to enhance its energy-saving product offerings, mainly through its Quebec-based Zéphyr brand, to meet growing consumer expectations regarding sustainability.

"This partnership will enable TTI Climatisation to continue expanding its range of services to better meet the needs of its customers, and to build upon its success by opening new branches," says Alexandre Lucas, Partner at A2 Partners.

"We are proud to support the family succession at TTI Climatisation. We're convinced that this Longueuil-based company, with over 50 years' experience, has what it takes to continue making its mark in a fast-growing market," says Luc Pinard, President and CEO of the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ.

"Business succession is a priority for the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. That's why we work hand in hand with our colleagues of the 17 Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ to ensure that transferors and transferees in Quebec have access to the support and capital required for a successful transition. We're proud to team up with the Turcotte family and A2 Partners to ensure that TTI Climatisation continues to grow as a proud Quebec business," concludes Dany Pelletier, the Fonds' Senior Vice-President, Private Equity and Impact Investments.

Bank financing for the transaction was provided by the National Bank of Canada.

About TTI Climatisation

TTI Climatisation, based in Longueuil, is a family-run business renowned as a distributor of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems. Committed to improving comfort and indoor air quality across Quebec, TTI Climatisation is determined to increase its market presence and expand its range of services to contractors.

About A2 Partners Investments

Founded in November 2023 by Alexandre Bilodeau and Alexandre Lucas, A2 Partners is an investment firm dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized businesses across Quebec and Eastern Canada. With an approach based on its founders' values of integrity, collaboration and commitment to long-term success, A2 Partners aims to build strong partnerships with management teams to foster growth and generate sustainable value.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a source of pride in Québec, fulfilling its mission through a unique business model created over 40 years ago. Since then, the Fonds has rallied Québec into action thanks to the retirement savings of over 785,000 shareholders. With net assets of 20 billion as of May 31, 2024, the Fonds supports thousands of businesses through venture and development capital investments based on the belief that impact is created as much by financial as social returns. The Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ have been part of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ since their creation in 1996.

