TSX30 Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Representatives from TSX30 winning companies, joined Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate the inaugural TSX30, a flagship program launched by Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The program recognizes the 30 top-performing TSX stocks over a three-year period based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation. The list of 2019 winners features both newer and established listed companies across a wide range of sectors and serves to highlight the power and diversity of investment opportunities in Canada's world class marketplace. For more information on the TSX30, visit: www.tsx.com/tsx30.