TSX Venture Exchange, Thunderbird Entertainment Group, C-Suite at The Open

Mar 30, 2021, 15:25 ET

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Jennifer Twiner McCarron, President, CEO & Director, Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD), shares her company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange.  Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment.  To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD)

Thunderbird Entertainment is a multi-platform media production, distribution & rights management company. Thunderbird Entertainment's award winning programs cover multiple genres with a focus on kids & family entertainment, scripted comedy, drama & factual/non-scripted content. For more information visit: http://www.thunderbird.tv/ 

