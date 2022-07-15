VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURUM LAKE MINING CORPORATION ("ARL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: JULY 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated May 13, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario Securities Commissions effective May 16, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the Ontario Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia and Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $350,000 (3,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open July 19, 2022 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on July 19, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

16,500,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 13,000,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: ARL.P CUSIP Number: 05209U101 Agent: Research Capital Corporation



Agent's Warrants: 280,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 13, 2022.

Company Contact: Patrick Sapphire Company Address: 1500-1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7 Company Phone Number: 647-530-1117 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (No. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A") ("SCPT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per CDN L.P. Unit: CDN $0.03333

Distribution per US L.P. Unit: US $0.03333

Payable Date: August 15, 2022

Record Date: July 29, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: July 28, 2022

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL FUND ("SURF.A") ("SURF.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per CDN Unit: CDN $0.03268

Distribution per US Unit: US $ $0.03268

Payable Date: August 15, 2022

Record Date: July 29, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: July 28, 2022

________________________________________

VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Special Cash Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.08

Payable Date: August 15, 2022

Record Date: July 29, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: July 28, 2022

_____________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

JAMES E. WAGNER CULTIVATION CORPORATION ("JWCA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the common shares of James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as the result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Prior to the delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension in trading.

______________________________________

22/07/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATOMIC MINERALS CORPORATION ("ATOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing of the Company's proposal to issue 1,312,500 shares to settle outstanding debt for $ 65,625.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares









Clive H. Massey Y $15,750 $0.05 315,000 Redonda Management Ltd. (Alexander Helmel) Y $23,625 $0.05 472,500

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

______________________________________

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered-Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on June 21, 2022:

Number of Securities: 5,771,143 common shares Purchase Price: $0.175 per common share Warrants: 2,885,571 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,885,571 shares Warrants Exercise Price: $0.23 per share for a period of 36 months Number of Placees: 12 Placees Insider / ProGroup Participation: Nil

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Research Capital received an aggregate of $1,585 in cash

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 12, 2022.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

E2GOLD INC. ("ETU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 31, 2022:

Number of Shares: 14,383,331 Units, 6,629,285 FT Units and 14,166,667 Special FT Units Purchase Price: $0.06 per Unit, $0.07 per FT Unit and $0.085 per Special FT Unit Warrants: 17,589,640 (Each warrant exercisable to acquire one additional common share) Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.15 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 36 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Crescat Portfolio Management LLC (Kevin C. Smith) Y 3,233,332 David Good Y 250,000 Invera Consulting Inc. (Ellie Owens) Y 333,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 865,000 FT

Finder's Fee: $ 340 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.





$ 3,600 payable to Beacon Securities Inc. with 60,000 warrants exercisable at $ 0.15 for two years.





$ 2,160 payable to Haywood Securities Inc. with 33,000 warrants exercisable at $ 0.15 for two years.





$ 11,640 payable to Four Points Capital Partners LLC with 194,000 warrants exercisable at $ 0.15 for two years.





$ 17,850 payable to Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. with 255,000 warrants exercisable at $ 0.15 for two years.





$ 3,060 payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc. with 48,000 warrants exercisable at $ 0.15 for two years.





$ 5,100 payable to Jean David Moore with 78,000 warrants exercisable at $ 0.15 for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 08, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. ("HBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an agreement dated July 04, 2022, between CMC Metals Ltd (the "Optionor") and Highbank Resources Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company has agreed for the right to earn right to option up to 80% of the Terra Nova property consisting of 71 claims (six license's) located 30 kilometres northwest of Port Blandford in central Newfoundland & Labrador (the "Claims");

As consideration, the Company shall issue 1,500,000 common shares and pay $ 60,000 to the Optionor. The Claims are subject to a 2% NSR that the Company may repurchase for $1,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 04, 2022.

_________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. ("IZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a Tenement Sale Heads of Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 17, 2022, between International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor") in connection with the acquisition of two (2) mineral prospecting licenses (the "Tenements") located in the Nullagine district within the Pilbara area of Western Australia.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company is required to pay a cash consideration of AUD$15,000 (the "Deposit") and issue 1,000,000 common shares to the Vendor. The acquisition is conditional upon the application for the Tenements being granted by the applicable authorities by December 31, 2022. The shares will only be issued after the Tenements are granted, and if the Tenements fail to be granted, the Vendor shall return the Deposit.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 29, 2022.

_______________________________________

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP") ("JUMP.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 common shares to non-arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $240,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Robert Landau Y $120,000 $0.12 1,000,000 Mitchell Geisler Y $120,000 $0.12 1,000,000

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated December 17, 2021 and June 30, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 30, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,150,000 shares



Purchase Price: US$1.50 per share



Warrants: 5,075,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,075,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: US$1.75 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Agent's Fee: MRC Advisors, LLC received 500,000 shares at US$1.50 per share.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 14, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 pursuant to an Addendum to an Advisory Agreement dated April 9, 2020 between Rover Metals Corp. and Abingdon Capital (Robert Abingdon).

Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Abingdon Capital Y $7,500 $0.05 150,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

SILVER BULLET MINES CORP. ("SBMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 236,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $70,800.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated July 12, 2022.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

SCEPTRE VENTURES INC. ("SVP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,806,192 shares to settle outstanding debt for $408,371.58.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Zimtu Capital Corp. Y $258,157.57 $$0.06 4,302,626 Jody Bellefleur Y $27,500 $0.06 458,333 Mike Hodge Y $27,500 $0.06 458,333 Sean Charland Y $27,500 $0.06 458,333 Global Energy Metals Corporation Y $38,238.66 $0.06 637,311 Como Investment Solutions Inc.

(Mitchell Smith) Y $859.58 $0.06 14,326

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

