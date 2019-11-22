VANCOUVER, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: December 31, 2019

Record Date: November 29, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: November 28, 2019

________________________________________

CROWN POINT ENERGY INC. ("CWV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Special Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

SPECIAL CASH DISTRIBUTION DECLARED – DUE BILL TRADING

CROWN POINT ENERGY INC., has declared a special return of capital distribution of US $0.185 per share payable of December 9, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 2, 2019. The shares will commence trading on a due bill basis on TSXV effective from the opening on November 29, 2019 to December 9, 2019 inclusively, (the Due-bill Period). Any trades that are executed on the shares on TSXV during the due bill period will be identified to ensure purchasers of the common shares receive the distribution. The shares will commence trading on an ex-distribution basis effective from the opening on December 10, 2019. The due bill redemption date will be December 11, 2019. (Symbol: CWV)

________________________________________

GOOD LIFE NETWORKS INC. ("GOOD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 6, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated September 5, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

__________________________________________

PARALLEL MINING CORP. ("PAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders October 30, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Fifteen (15) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of market Tuesday November 26, 2019, the common shares of Parallel Mining Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

4,446,849 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: PAL UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 69915U201 NEW

________________________________________

WESTBOND ENTERPRISES CORPORATION ("WBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Share: $0.0025

Payable Date: December 20, 2019

Record Date: December 5, 2019

Ex-Dividend Date: December 4, 2019

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

GOLDEN QUEEN MINING CONSOLIDATED LTD. ("GQM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at the opening Tuesday, November 26, 2019, the securities of Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on November 18, 2019 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on October 28, 2019. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

_______________________________________

19/11/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMWOLF CAPITAL CORP. ("AMW.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 18, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ASIABASEMETALS INC. ("ABZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 6, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,945,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Warrants: 1,945,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,945,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 5 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Summit Point Capital Partners LP



(Henry Park) Y 278,000 Raj Chowdhry Y 1,390,500 Terrylene Penstock Y 110,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 19, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

COPPER NORTH MINING CORP. ("COL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11.42 a.m. PST, November 21, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COPPER NORTH MINING CORP. ("COL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, November 22, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EYECARROT INNOVATIONS CORP. ("EYC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:



# of Warrants: 1,550,000 Original Expiry Date: November 24, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 24, 2020 Forced Exercise Provision If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.375 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $2.00 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,600,000 shares with 1,600,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 12, 2017.

________________________________________

FRANKLY INC. ("TLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, November 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11.42 a.m. PST, November 21, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GUERRERO VENTURES INC. ("GV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.36 a.m. PST, November 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GUERRERO VENTURES INC. ("GV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10.15 a.m. PST, November 22, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

H2O INNOVATION INC. ("HEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on October 28 and 29, 2019. That Private Placement consisted in the issuance of 7,647,619 subscription receipts. Each subscription receipt was automatically converted for one unit upon closing of the offering. The units then automatically separated into common shares and warrants upon issuance, at no further cost to their holder, on the following basis:

Number of Common Shares: 7,647,619 subscription receipts were converted in 7,647,619 units. These units then were automatically separated into an aggregate of 7,647,619 common shares and 3,823,810 warrants.



Purchase Price: $1.05 per subscription receipt.



Warrants: 3,823,810 warrants to purchase 3,823,810 common shares.



Warrants Exercise Price: $1.40 per common share that can be exercised at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Montreal time) on November 15, 2021.



Number of Placees: 4 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider = Y /

Pro Group = P Number of Shares Investissement Québec Y 2,095,238 Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec Y 2,304,762 BDC Capital Inc. Y 2,619,048







Underwriters' Fees: Arm's length underwriters received a commission in cash equal to up to 5% of the gross proceeds and non-transferable broker warrants to purchase a number of common shares equal to up to 5% of the number of subscription receipts sold under the Private Placement exercisable at a price of $1.05 per share for a period of 18 months from the closing date.

The Company has announced the closing of the Private Placement by way of press release dated November 14, 2019.

H2O INNOVATION INC. (« HEO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 22 novembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier, tel qu'annoncé les 28 et 29 octobre 2019. Ce placement privé a consisté en l'émission de 7 647 619 reçus de souscription. Chaque reçu de souscription fut automatiquement converti en une unité à la clôture du financement. Lors de leur émission, chaque unité fut automatiquement séparée en une actions ordinaire et un bon de souscription, sans frais supplémentaires pour leur porteur, sur la base suivante:

Nombre d'actions ordinaires: 7 647 619 reçus de souscription furent convertis en 7 647 619 unités. Ces unités furent séparées automatiquement en 7 647 619 actions ordinaires et 3 823 810 bons de souscription lors de leur émission.



Prix de souscription : 1,05 $ par reçu de souscription.



Bons de souscription : 3 823 810 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire 3 823 810 actions ordinaires.



Prix d'exercice des bons : 1,40 $ par action ordinaire qui peut être exercé jusqu'à 17 h (heure de Montreal) le 15 novembre 2021.



Nombre de souscripteurs : 4 souscripteurs





Participation Initié / Groupe Pro : Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P Nombre d'actions Investissement Québec Y 2 095 238 Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec Y 2 304 762 BDC Capital Inc. Y 2 619 048







Rémunération des preneurs fermes : Des preneurs fermes sans lien de dépendance ont reçu une commission en espèces égal à un maximum de 5 % du produit brut et des bons de courtier non-transférables permettant de souscrire un nombre d'actions ordinaires égal à un maximum de 5% du nombre de reçus de souscription souscrits en vertu du placement privé. Les bons de courtier peuvent être exercés au prix de 1,05 $ par action pendant une période de 18 mois suivant la clôture.

La société a annoncé la clôture du placement privé précité par voie de communiqué de presse daté du 14 novembre 2019.

___________________________________________

JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Letter Agreement dated November 15, 2019, with The DSM Syndicate (the "Syndicate") and its members (the "Optionors"), providing the Company with the option to acquire, subject to a net smelter return royalty, up to a 100% right, title and interest in and to certain mineral claims (the "Gold Standard Property") located in the Skeena Mining District, BC.

To earn a 40% interest in the Property, subject to the completion of a minimum $2,200,000 financing, the Company is obligated to make a $200,000 cash payment, issue 2,000,000 shares and 2,000,000 share purchase warrants exercisable for five years at $0.20 per share and incur $500,000 in exploration expenditures on or before December 15, 2021.

In order to keep the option in good standing and to earn a 60% interest in the Property, the Company is required to make additional cash payments of $1,200,000, issue an additional 5,000,000 shares and incur an additional $3,500,000 in exploration expenditures on or before December 15, 2023.

The Company will earn a 100% interest in the Property by making a final cash payment of $600,000, issuing an additional 3,000,000 shares and incurring an additional $2,500,000 in exploration expenditures on or before December 15, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 19, 2019.

________________________________________

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5.05 a.m. PST, November 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MG CAPITAL CORPORATION ("DLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, November 22, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10.21 a.m. PST, November 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12.00 p.m. PST, November 22, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

QUORUM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("QIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 17, 2019 and October 18, 2019:

Number of Shares: 10,574,825 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.87 per share



Warrants: None



Number of Placees: 6 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Cash commissions of $331,023.52 paid to Cormark Securities Inc.

Cash commissions of $110,401.17 paid to Beacon Securities Limited

Cash commissions of $110,401.17 paid to PI Financial Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on November 7, 2019.

________________________________________

SAN MARCO RESOURCES INC. ("SMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 26, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,188,334 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 4,188,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,188,334 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20 in the first and second year, $0.25 in the third year.



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 18 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares R S (Tookie) Angus Y 833,334 Robert Willis Y 125,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [6 Placees] P 890,000







Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. $10,296.00 cash; 85,800 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. 24,000 Units with the same terms as the offering. PI Financial Corp. $1,800.00 cash; 15,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: One year

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 18,500,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit



Warrants: 18,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,500,000 shares



Warrant Price: $0.10 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 27 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Units Bradley Giblin Y 500,000 John Kondrosky Y 1,900,100 William Macdonald Y 2,000,000 Dan Wilson Y 1,060,000 Stephen Russell Martin II Y 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 900,000 [2 Placee(s)]











Finder's Fee: Cash commissions of $16,480.00 and 329,600 broker warrants issued to Leede Jones and Gable Inc.; Cash commissions of $6,800.00 and 136,000 broker warrants issued to Haywood Securities Inc. Each broker warrant is exercisable for $0.10 and will expire on November 18, 2021.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on November 19, 2019.

________________________________________

TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4.59 a.m. PST, November 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TRENCHANT CAPITAL CORP. ("TCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Debenture Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Debenture Offering

Effective May 9, 2019, the Company's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, with respect to an offering of 8% Series B secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") was filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Alberta Securities Commission, the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan, the Manitoba Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission.

Convertible Debenture $4,189,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into shares on or after March 23, 2019, at the option of the holder, at a conversion price of the greater of $1.25 and 95% of the volume weighted average trading price for the 30 day trading period ending three business days before the conversion notice date. The conversion is subject to certain limits. Maturity date: January 31, 2023



Interest rate: 8% per annum



Number of Placees: 224 Placees





Agents: Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.

Canaccord Genuity Corp.

GMP Securities L.P.

Raymond James Ltd.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

PI Financial Corp.

Hampton Securities Limited

Integral Wealth Securities Limited

In connection with the Prospectus, the Agents collectively received an aggregate cash commission of $272,285

________________________________________

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCES INC. ("VRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 21, 2019:

Number of Shares: 12,138,461 flow-through shares and

5,700,000 non flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per flow-through share

$0.05 per non flow-through share



Warrants: 5,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,700,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees



Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash payments of $63,120 payable to Glores Capital Inc. and Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL INC. ("ZMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 30, 2019 and August 13, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Mark Riden Y 212,500

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

