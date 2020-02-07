TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Feb 07, 2020, 17:30 ET
VANCOUVER, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC. ("DIA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 23, 2020.
________________________________________
MEXICAN GOLD MINING CORP. ("MEX")("MEX.WT")
[formerly Mexican Gold Corp. ("MEX")("MEX.WT"]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders December 18, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Tuesday, February 11, 2020, the common shares and warrants of Mexican Gold Mining Corp. will remain halted on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares and warrants of Mexican Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
103,341,758 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
nil shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
MEX
|
(Unchanged)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
592819106
|
(new)
|
Trading Symbol:
|
MEX.WT
|
(Unchanged)
|
CUSIP Number
|
592819114
|
(new)
____________________________________
MOSAIC CAPITAL CORPORATION ("M")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.035
Payable Date: February 28, 2020
Record Date: February 14, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: February 13, 2020
______________________________________
NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP. ("META") ("META.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Unit Offering
Effective February 6, 2020, the Company's prospectus supplement dated January 27, 2020, together with the short form base shelf prospectus dated August 1, 2019 and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on August 2, 2019 (the "Prospectus"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Prospectus qualifies the public distribution of units of the Company (the "Offering"), the material terms of which are described below, and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the Offering will occur on February 6, 2020, for gross proceeds of $10,000,012.
|
Underwriter(s):
|
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Desjardins Securities Inc.
|
Offering:
|
45,454,600 units of the Company (each a "Unit"). Each Unit consists of one
|
Unit Price:
|
$0.22 per Unit
|
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
|
$0.29 per Common Share until 5:00 pm (Toronto time) on the date that is 36
|
Underwriters' Warrants:
|
Up to 3,659,095 Underwriters' Warrants. Each Underwriters' Warrant is
|
Overallotment Option:
|
Up to 6,818,190 additional Units representing 15% of the aggregate number of
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 1, 2019 and Prospectus Supplement dated January 27, 2020.
New Listing-Warrants
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, the Warrants will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Alberta
|
Capitalization:
|
45,454,600 Warrants are issued and outstanding, subject to the
|
exercise of the Underwriters' Over-allotment Option.
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
META.WT
|
CUSIP Number:
|
63243E 12 0
The Warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Offering. One whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.29 per share and will expire on February 6, 2023.
________________________________
VINCERO CAPITAL CORP. ("VCO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated February 5, 2020, effective at market open on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on February 7, 2020. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
________________________________
20/02/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. ("AMY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
8,436,487
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
February 13, 2020 as to 3,682,000 warrants
|
March 2, 2020 as to 4,754,487 warrants
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
February 13, 2021
|
March 2, 2021
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.30
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,536,487 shares with 8,536,487 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 9, 2018. 100,000 units were returned to the Company and cancelled.
_________________________________
ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC. ("AZS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated January 27, 2020 between the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Arizona Silver Exploration US Inc. and John B. (Bucky) Pemberton (the "Seller") whereby the Seller will assign and transfer a 100% interest in 11 unpatented mineral claims in the Philadelphia Project located in Mohave County, Arizona. Consideration is US$20,000 and 250,000 common shares.
_________________________________
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 12:44 p.m. PST, February 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
__________________________________
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 7, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
__________________________________
DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 315,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $15,750.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
___________________________________
ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Letter of Intent dated December 18, 2019 between Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (the "Company"), its subsidiary Nevada Select Royalty, Inc. and Liberty Gold Corp., its subsidiary Pilot Gold USA Inc. (collectively, the "Seller"), whereby the Seller will sell and assign a net profit interest of 15% from Pilot Gold USA Inc. to the Company for a cash payment of US$800,000 and the issuance of 2,000,000 warrants of the Company, exercisable at $0.43 per share for two years.
___________________________________
GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC. ("GMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, February 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
___________________________________
GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC. ("GMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 7, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
___________________________________
GLACIER LAKE RESOURCES INC. ("GLI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 27, 2019 and December 23, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
40,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
40,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
55 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Johan Grandin
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
6,450,000
|
[12 Placees]
Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – 816,000 shares and 816,000 Broker Warrants
Each non-transferable Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.24 for a period of two-years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 31, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION INC. ("BUS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, February 7, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GT GOLD CORP. ("GTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 27, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,877,199 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.20 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Newmont Goldcorp Corporation
|
Y
|
6,877,199
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 12, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 31, 2020:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
CDN$1,500,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.25 principal amount per share until maturity
|
Maturity date:
|
36 months from issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
10% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
INFINITE LITHIUM CORP. ("ILI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated January 27, 2020 between Infinite Lithium Corp. and Pistol Bay Mining Inc. ("Pistol Bay") whereby the Company acquires up to a 90% interest in and to the Dixie Ten-Mile Property located in the Red Lake Mining District in Ontario. Consideration in year 1 (one) for a 75% interest in the property is $55,000 cash, 1,000,000 common shares and $250,000 in work commitments. Consideration during year 2 (two) for the additional 15% interest is $30,000 cash, 500,000 common shares and $300,000 in work commitments. Pistol Bay will retain a 1% Net Smelter Return Royalty.
________________________________________
METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 300,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05, in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the quarter ending January 31, 2020 pursuant to a Deferred Share Unit Plan dated August 1, 2013.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y / Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Glenn Nolan
|
Y
|
$7,500
|
$0.05
|
150,000
|
Lorie Waisberg
|
Y
|
$7,500
|
$0.05
|
150,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
______________________________________
NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP. ("META")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 7, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
OROCO RESOURCE CORP. ("OCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement dated September 27, 2018, as amended November 15, 2019 (the "Option Agreement"), among the Company, Altamura Copper Corp. ("Altamura") and the shareholders of Altamura, being ATM Mining Corp. (Non-Arm's Length Party to the Company), Galloway Financial Services Ltd., Hayes Davis Investments Inc., Adam Smith, David Rose (Non-Arm's Length Party to the Company) and Crossrange Logistics Inc. (collectively, the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company holds the exclusive option to acquire for a three year period from the date of the Option Agreement (the "Option Period") the 39,800,000 issued and outstanding common shares of Altamura not owned by the Company (the "Option") in exchange for issuing an aggregate of 39,800,000 common shares of the Company to the Optionors on a pro rata basis relative to their respective ownership of Altamura. Upon exercise of the Option, the Company will fund the following contingent payment obligations of Altamura (the "Contingent Payments"): (i) US$600,000 to Mexican legal counsel of Altamura by December 20, 2020; and (ii) if the Santo Tomas Concessions are sold to an arm's length third party (which, for greater certainty, does not include the sale to the Company), then (a) 10% of the sale price, to an aggregate maximum of US$3,600,000 to Mexican legal counsel (which maximum is inclusive of the US$600,000 payment under (i)); and (b) 1.5% of the sale price, to an aggregate maximum of US$4,100,000, payable to seven persons, of which up to US$1,000,000 is payable to David Rose, an officer of the Company.
The Company also agreed to loan Altamura an aggregate of US$700,000 (the "Loan") pursuant to a loan agreement dated September 27, 2018, as amended November 15, 2019 (the "Loan Agreement"), for working capital purposes, which Loan is secured by a promissory note, bears interest at the rate of 12% per annum and is re-payable within 90 days of demand, such demand not to be made during the Option Period.
The Option Agreement and the Loan Agreement were approved by disinterested shareholders of the Company on December 19, 2019.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
ATM Mining Corp.
|
Y
|
8,302,000
|
David Rose
|
Y
|
8,302,000
David Rose may also receive up to US$1,000,000 in Contingent Payments, as further described above.
For further information, please refer to the Company's management information circular dated November 19, 2019 and the Company's news releases dated October 9, 2018, September 9, 2019, December 20, 2019, January 9, 2020, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 4, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 11,785,163 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period February 10, 2020 to February 10, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial Inc. (David Hyatt)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED ("PEA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 80,697 shares at a deemed price of $0.79, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to the its Directors' Compensation Policy.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y / Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Myron Tetrault
|
Y
|
$16,875.19
|
$0.79
|
21,361
|
Charles Boulanger
|
Y
|
$12,507.28
|
$0.79
|
15,823
|
Andrew Judson
|
Y
|
$11,875.28
|
$0.79
|
15,032
|
Kjell Pedersen
|
Y
|
$11,875.28
|
$0.79
|
15,032
|
Charle Gamba
|
Y
|
$10,624.71
|
$0.79
|
13,449
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 5, 2020.
________________________________________
SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,116,668 non-transferable bonus warrants to arms-length and non-arms-length creditors, in consideration for an existing $1,950,000 principal amount of 10% secured non-convertible debentures of the Company maturing on January 30, 2020. The term of the debentures will be extended until January 30, 2025 and the principal amount of the debentures will increase from $1,950,000 to $2,145,000. The debentures will continue to be secured and bear an interest rate of 10% per annum.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Warrants
|
Hanover Investments Corporation Ltd.
|
(Clive Beddoe)
|
Y
|
844,445
|
The Connor Corporation. (Gerald Connor)
|
Y
|
1,055,556
|
Marjad Inc. (Wilmot Matthews)
|
Y
|
2,111,111
Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.09 for a period of five years from the issuance.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 30, 2020.
_______________________________
TERRAX MINERALS INC. ("TXR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement dated January 23, 2020 between TerraX Minerals Inc. (the 'Company') and Donald Morin, pursuant to which the Company will acquire two claims, located in the Northwest Territories known as Aurora 1 and Aurora 2. In consideration, the Company will pay $10,000 and issue 100,000 shares. The acquisition is subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty with a buy back of 1% for $1,000,000 and an additional 0.5% buy back for a further $1,000,000.
________________________________________
TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 9, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
US$0.08 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,725,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,725,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
US$0.12 for a five year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
William Matlack
|
Y
|
7,125,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
VINCERO CAPITAL CORP. ("VCO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 7, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 127,661 common shares at a price of $0.154 per share, in settlement of a total amount of $19,660.24 on outstanding interest payable on convertibles notes issued in August 2018.
Number of Creditors: 11 creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Holden Henry Holdings Inc. (Drew Koivu)
|
NP
|
4,910
|
Maven Capital Inc. (Jeffrey Dean)
|
NP
|
27,005
|
Brian Ramjattan
|
NP
|
49,101
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 30, 2020.
________________________________________
WEEDMD INC. ("WMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 29, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
23,079,764 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.0832 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Commission Fee:
|
153,637 common shares will be issued to Stoic Advisory Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
WESTHAVEN VENTURES INC. ("WHN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 17, 2019 and February 6, 2020:
Second Tranche:
|
Number of Shares:
|
190,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
95,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 95,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.50 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
