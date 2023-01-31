VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FUSE BATTERY METALS INC. ("FUSE")

[Formerly Fuse Cobalt Inc. ("FUSE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by Company's directors on January 19, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening of February 2, 2023, the common shares of Fuse Battery Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Fuse Cobalt Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

186,948,801 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: NIL

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: FUSE (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 36112C102 (new)

________________________________________

23/01/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN") ("AVN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:10 p.m. PST, Jan.30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN") ("AVN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 31, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FIREWEED METALS CORP. ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 29, 2022, and increased on November 30, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,672,818 Flow-Through (FT) shares

6,300,000 Charity Flow-Through (CFT) shares

32,063,027 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.88 per FT share

$1.20 per CFT share

$0.74 per NFT share



Number of Placees: 108 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 5,119,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 12 1,382,985



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $403,346.99 N/A 501,435



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.80 for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on December 21, 2022, December 30, 2022, and January 31, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

KLONDIKE GOLD CORP. ("KG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 28, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,275,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Warrants: 3,275,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,275,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Shares: 166,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per share Warrants: 166,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 166,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 2,900,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 12, 2022 and January 24, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP. ("MMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 25, 2023:

Number of Shares: 12,500,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.056 per share Warrants: 12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period Number of Placees: 14 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation: 4 Insiders subscribed a total number of 2,928,557 units Finder's Fee: N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PESORAMA INC. ("PESO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2022, January 3, 2023 and January 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 17,760,264 units Purchase Price: $0.15 per unit Warrants: 17,760,264 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,760,264 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a three year period Warrant Acceleration Provision: At the Company's option, if the volume-weighted average price of the common shares is equal to or greater than $0.50 over a 10 consecutive trading day period, the Company may, within 10 business days, issue a press release to accelerate the Warrant Expiry Date to be the date that is 30 days following the issuance of the press release. Number of Placees: 89 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 1,516,633 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 606,672



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $162,192.65 N/A 1,081,285

Finder's Warrant Terms: Each Finder's Warrant (non-transferable) entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.15 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on January 23, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD. ("PNRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:01 p.m. PST, Jan.30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD. ("PNRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Jan. 31, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 508,253 shares to settle outstanding debt for $53,367.13 due to pay accrued dividends on Class A preferred shares.

Number of Creditors: 16 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 3 $15,925 $0.105 151,666 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SILVER BULLET MINES CORP. ("SBMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 8,528,081 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: Between February 06, 2023 and July 08, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: Between February 06, 2024 and July 08, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 17,056,150 shares with 8,528,081 share purchase warrants attached. The private placement was completed in different tranches prior to the completion of the Company's Qualifying Transaction on December 01, 2021, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 02, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023.

________________________________________

SILVER PREDATOR CORP. ("SPD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Purchase Agreement dated November 22, 2022 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to sell the 100% right, title and interest in a series of certain mineral claims comprising the Taylor Silver Property ("Property") to an arm's length purchaser ("Purchaser"). In consideration of the transaction, the Purchaser paid to the Company a cash payment of $875,000 USD and issued 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Purchaser. The Purchaser will pay a future consideration of an additional $875,000 USD within 18 months from closing.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated November 11, 2022, and January 30, 2023.

________________________________________

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:25 a.m. PST, Jan. 31, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Jan.31, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP. ("VOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Empire Drone Company LLC (the "Target"), pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated November 16, 2022 entered into between Volatus Aerospace Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length shareholders of the Target (the "Vendor"). The Target is a Syracuse, New York, USA-based drone equipment sales entity.

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company will satisfy the aggregate purchase price of USD$1,000,000 as follows: (i) a cash payment of USD$300,000 to the Vendor on closing; (ii) issuance of 721,538 common shares to the Vendor at a deemed price of CDN$0.65 per common share on closing; and (iii) subject to certain revenue milestones issue up to an additional 721,538 common shares to the Vendor at a deemed floor price of CDN$0.65 per common share after the first anniversary from closing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 28, 2022 and January 31, 2023.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

