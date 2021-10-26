VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DEAL PRO CAPITAL CORP. ("DPCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated August 27, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia Securities Commissions effective August 30, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company has completed its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $250,700 (2,507,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Thursday October 28, 2021, the Common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

8,207,001 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 5,700,001 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: DPCC.P CUSIP Number: 242274207 Agent: Hampton Securities Limited

Agent's Options: 250,700 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for up to 24 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 27, 2021.

Company Contact: Harold Wolkin Company Address: 40 King Street West, Suite 2100

Toronto, ON M5H 3C2 Company Phone Number: 416-543-8289 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on October 1, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening October 28, 2021, the shares of Digihost Technology Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

25,029,610 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 5,600,182 shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: DGHI (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 25381D206 (new)

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")("GDNP.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Debenture Offering, New Listing-Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective October 21, 2021, Good Natured Products Inc.'s (the "Company") Short Form Prospectus dated October 21, 2021, qualifying the distribution of up to CDN$15,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 7% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures"), excluding the underwriter's over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering will occur on October 28, 2021, for gross proceeds of CDN$17,250,000 (including the underwriters' over-allotment option that is being exercised in full).

Offering: CDN$17,250,000 aggregate principal amount of 7% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures, comprising of 17,250 Debentures (including 2,250 Debentures of underwriter's over-allotment option).



Offering Price: CDN$1,000 per Debenture. Each Debenture in the principal amount of $1,000, convertible into common shares at CDN$1.06 principal amount per common share until October 31, 2026.



Underwriter(s): National Bank Financial Inc., Beacon Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Integral Wealth Securities Limited., Raymond James Ltd., Paradigm Capital Inc., and PI Financial Corp.



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of CDN$862,500 in cash.

Listing of Debentures:

The Debentures will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.



Commence Date: The Debentures will commence trading on the Exchange at the opening on Thursday, October 28, 2021, subject to the confirmation of closing.

The Company is classified as a 'Plastic Products Manufacturing' company.

Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: CDN$17,250,000 principal amount of Debentures are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: GDNP.DB CUSIP Number: 38210LAA7

Details of the Debentures: (Note: all capitalized terms used below and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings given to them in the Prospectus)

Maturity Date: October 31, 2026 Redemption: (i) The Debentures will be redeemable in accordance with the terms of Article 4 of the trust indenture to be executed on October 28, 2021 (the "Trust Indenture"), provided that the Debentures will not be redeemable prior to October 31, 2024. On and after October 31, 2024, but prior to October 31, 2025, the Debentures will be redeemable, in whole or in part, at a price equal to the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest from and including the last interest payment date to, but excluding the date fixed for redemption, provided the weighted average trading price of the common shares for 20 consecutive trading days ending on the fifth trading day preceding the date on which notice of redemption is given, is not less than 125% of the Conversion Price. On and after October 31, 2025 and prior to the Maturity Date, the Debentures will be redeemable, in whole or in part, at a price equal to the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest from and including the last interest payment date to, but excluding the date fixed for redemption. The Company by not less than 30 days' and not more than 60 days' prior notice to the holders of redemption of the Debentures.





The Company also may elect to satisfy its obligation to pay the portion of, amounts owing on redemption or maturity through the direct issuance of common shares to the holders of Debentures at a conversion price that is 95% of the then Current Market Price, as more particularly described in the Trust Indenture.





Upon a change of control of the Company, the Company will be required to make an offer within 30 days following the completion of such change of control to repurchase the Debentures, in whole or in part, on the date that is no earlier than 30 days and no greater than 60 days following the giving of notice of the change of control, at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Debentures plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon. If 90% or more of the principal amount of the Debentures outstanding on the date of the notice of the change of control are tendered for redemption, the Company will have the right to redeem all of the remaining Debentures at the same price.



Interest: 7% payable in equal semi-annual payments in arrears on April 30 and October 31 in each year (with the exception of the first interest payment, which will include interest from and including the date of closing of the Offering), the first such payment to fall due on April 30, 2022.





Subject to Exchange approval, the Company shall have the option to satisfy any interest payments by delivering sufficient common shares issued from treasury to the indenture trustee for sale, in which event holders of the Debentures will be entitled to receive a cash payment equal to the interest owed from the proceeds of the sale of the requisite number of common shares.



Subordination: The payment of principal and interest on the Debentures is subordinated in right of payment to the extent set forth in the Trust Indenture to the prior payment of all senior indebtedness and other liabilities of the Company, as provided in the Trust Indenture.



Conversion: Each Debenture will be convertible into common shares of the Company, which are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker symbol "GDNP", at the option of the holder at any time prior to the earlier of: (i) 5:00pm (ET) on the Maturity Date ; or (ii) 5:00pm (ET) on the Business Day immediately preceding the date specified by the Company for redemption, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, by notice to the holder in accordance with the Trust Indenture, to convert any part, being CDN$1,000 or an integral multiple thereof, of the principal amount of a Debenture into Common Shares at the price of CDN$1.06 per Common Share (subject to adjustment).

Day Count Type: 365 Interest Start Date: October 28, 2021 First Coupon Date: April 30, 2022 Coupon Dates: April 30 and October 31



Clearing and Settlement: The Debentures will clear and settle through CDS.



Board Lot: The Debentures are in denominations of $1,000 and will trade in a board lot size of $1,000 face value.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated October 21, 2021 and news releases dated October 12, 2021 and October 13, 2021. The Company will issue a press release on closing.

______________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: Oct 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") on Sept 16, 2021 and approval by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Sept 22, 2021, the Company and Yo Eleven Gaming Inc. ("Spinco") intend to complete a plan of arrangement under section 288 and 291 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"). The Arrangement is anticipated to be completed on Nov 4, 2021, and will result in the Company transferring to Spinco, its online gaming software assets ("Assets").

Pursuant to the Arrangement, Company shareholders will receive for every five (5) Company common shares held, one (1) Spinco common share, based on the total number of issued and outstanding Company shares as of the close of business on Nov 1, 2021. The number of Company shares held by each shareholder will not change as a result of the Arrangement.

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated Aug 13, 2021 and news releases dated June 16, July 16, July 27, August 12, September 8, September 16, 2021, October 6, 2021, Oct 8, Oct 21 which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Record Date & Ex-Distribution Date are as set forth below.

Distribution per Share: One (1) of a Spinco share for every five (5) Company share Record Date: Nov 1, 2021 Ex-Distribution Date: Oct 29, 2021

No fractional shares of Spinco will be distributed to shareholders and, as a result, all fractional amounts arising under the Arrangement will be rounded down to the nearest whole number without any compensation therefor.

________________________________________

QUINTO RESOURCES INC. ("QIT.H")

[formerly Quinto Resources Inc. ("QIT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, October 28, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.

As of October 28, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from QIT to QIT.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued June 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

21/10/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANACOTT ACQUISITION CORPORATION ("AAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:19 p.m. PST, October 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BLUEWATER ACQUISITION CORP. ("BAQ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, October 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BLUEWATER ACQUISITION CORP. ("BAQ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Qualifying Transaction

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Qualifying Transaction.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BONTERRA RESOURCES INC. ("BTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on September 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,935,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $1.47 per share



Number of Placees: 56 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Wexford Spectrum Trading Limited



(Charles Davidson and Joseph Jacobs) Y 1,048,235





Wexford Catalyst Trading Limited



(Charles Davidson and Joseph Jacobs) Y 941,065





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,737,727 [13 placees]





Agent's Fee: $467,694.99 payable to Cormark Securities Inc. / Valeurs Mobilieres Cormark Inc.





$76,769.49 payable to Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on October 21, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 05, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,400,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per flow-through share



Warrants: 4,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 0974052 B.C. Ltd. (Charles Fipke) Y 800,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 280,000 [2 placees]





Finder's Fee: Primary Capital Inc. - $201,000 cash payable.

Haywood Securities Inc. - $2,400 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 21, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

CASTLE PEAK MINING LTD. ("CAP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:40 a.m. PST, October 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CASTLE PEAK MINING LTD. ("CAP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, October 26, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

First Tranche

# of Warrants: 800,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 22, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 22, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

Second Tranche

# of Warrants: 2,731,500 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 5, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 5, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued in two tranches pursuant to a private placement of 7,125,000 shares with 3,562,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 15, 2019.

________________________________________

ENWAVE CORPORATION ("ENW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 7, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 10,778,194 public float shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from October 29, 2021 to October 28, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Cormark Securities Inc. (Mathieu Capozzo) on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

FORWARD WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("FWTC")

[formerly Hope Well Capital Corp. ("HOPE.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 26, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's letter of intent dated June 21, 2021 and a share purchase agreement dated September 23, 2021, between Intema Solutions Inc. and Team Bloodhounds Inc. ("Team Bloodhounds") and the shareholders of Team Bloodhounds, in connection with the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Team Bloodhounds, for a consideration of $121,000 in cash and 943,396 common shares.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 22, September 24 and October 19, 2021.

Remain Halted

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated May 3, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. (« ITM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions, Arrêt maintenu

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 26 octobre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une lettre d'intention datée du 21 juin 2021 et une convention d'achat d'actions datée du 23 septembre 2021 entre Intema Solutions Inc. et Team Bloodhounds Inc. (« Team Bloodhounds »), auprès de personnes sans lien de dépendance, concernant l'acquisition de toutes les actions émises et en circulation de Team Bloodhounds, en considération de 121 000 $ en espèces et 943 396 actions ordinaires.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 22 juin, 24 septembre et 19 octobre 2021.

Arrêt maintenu

Suite au bulletin de Bourse de croissance TSX date du 3 mai 2021, la négociation sur les titres de la société demeurera arrêtée.

_____________________________________________

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 7,2021 and October 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $1.00 per share



Warrants: 8,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.20 for a two-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 66 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares D. Jeffrey Harder Y 7,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 545,000 [12 placees]





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $6,000 cash

Beacon Securities Limited - 60,000 finder's units

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - 35,100 finder's units

Eventus Capital Corp. – 46,500 finder's units

Each finder's unit comprises of one common share at a price of $1.00 per share with one non-transferable warrant attached to purchase one common share at a price of $1.20 per share if exercise for a two-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 22, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NICKEL NORTH EXPLORATION CORP. ("NNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,287,500 shares to settle outstanding debt for $164,375.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Andrew Lee Smith Y $7,917 $0.05 158,340









Jingbin Wang Y $21,875 $0.05 437,500









Nick Watters Y $17,500 $0.05 350,000









Sicai Zhu Y $5,000 $0.05 100,000









Sinotech (Hong Kong)







Corporation Limited







(Lingling Yang and Tiaoli Li) Y $90,000 $0.05 1,800,000









Yingting (Tony) Guo Y $9,583 $0.05 191,660









Zhijun He Y $12,500 $0.05 250,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 4, 2021 and October 19, 2021:

Number of Units: 105,650,000 units



Purchase Price: CDN$0.06 per unit



Warrants: 105,650,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 105,650,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a five-year period



Term to Expiry: 60 months



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units





Brunswick Gold Ltd. Y 105,650,000 (Vladimir Lelekov, Nicolas Pascault,



Victor Koshkin)





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on October 19, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PATAGONIA GOLD CORP. ("PGDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 22, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 10,000,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period October 27, 2021 to October 26, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

PEGASUS RESOURCES INC. ("PEGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated October 20, 2021, between Pegasus Resources Inc. (the "Company") and two (2) arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% undivided interest certain mineral claims (the Wollaston Northeast, Bentley Lake and Mozzie Lake uranium properties – collectively, the "Properties"), located northwest of the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% in the Properties, subject to a 2% NSR, by making a $35,000 cash payment and issuing an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares to the Vendors on closing.

At any time, the Company can repurchase 1% of the 2% NSR on the Property for $1,000,000.

Additionally, the Company has agreed to pay a finder's fee of 150,000 common shares to SCD Investment Corp. (Simon Dahrouge) in connection with the transaction.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 20, 2021.

_______________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO.1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, October 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

