VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADAGIO CAPITAL INC. ("ADC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated December 19, 2022, effective at market open on December 23, 2022, common shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on December 21, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

CENTAURUS ENERGY INC. ("CTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the special resolution passed by shareholders on July 20, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five hundred (500) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, December 23, 2022, the common shares of Centaurus Energy Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Exploration and Production' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,088,118 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: CTA (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 15138B 30 6 (new)

_____________________________________

NORTEC MINERALS CORP. ("NVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors on November 29, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening December 23, 2022, the common shares of Nortec Minerals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

46,453,296 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: NVT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 65655Q301 (new)

________________________________________

TRIUMPH GOLD CORP. ("TIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated November 17, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening December 23, 2022, the common shares of Triumph Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral/Exploration Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

13,884,422 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: TIG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 896812203 (new)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CUB ENERGY INC. ("KUB.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 20, 2022, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Ex-Distribution Date: January 3, 2023

Due Bill Redemption: January 4, 2023

ALL OTHER DATES REMAIN THE SAME.

________________________________________

22/12/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADAGIO CAPITAL INC. ("ADC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, December 21, 2022 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ARRAS MINERALS CORP. ("ARK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 7, 2022 and November 21, 2022.

Number of Shares: 15,938,250 shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per share



Number of Placees: 52 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 311,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $84,432.31 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 20, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BASTION SQUARE PARTNERS INC. ("BASQ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:49 a.m. PST, December 21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP. ("CCE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 16, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,192,175 shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per share



Warrants: 8,192,175 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,192,175 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 38 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $2,688 NA 16,800

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 19, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CRITERIUM ENERFY LTD. ("CEQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the share sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 20, 2022, between Criterium Energy Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length seller (the "Seller"), whereby the Company will acquire, through a wholly-owned New Zealand subsidiary company, from the Seller, 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of AWE(Asia) Ltd., a New Zealand registered company which owns a 42.5% non-operated working interest in the Bulu Production Sharing Contract (the "Bulu PSC). Bulu PSC is comprised of the Lengo offshore gas field located in East Java, Indonesia. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will pay a total of US$1,600,000 in cash consideration. An initial cash payment of US$400,000 was made upon closing of the transaction on December 20, 2022. Four post-closing payments each of US$300,000 will be made on March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31 of 2023. Transfer of ownership of the shares of AWE(Asia) Ltd. was completed upon the initial US$400,000 cash payment.

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) On Closing (December 20, 2022) US$400,000 March 31, 2023 US$300,000 June 30, 2023 US$300,000 September 30, 2023 US$300,000 December 31, 2023 US$300,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 20, 2022

________________________________________

DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Convertible Debentures: Aggregate principal amount of $850,000



Conversion Price: Principal is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.22 per share.



Maturity date: 36 months from the closing of the Private Placement



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Warrants: 850,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 850,000 common shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.26 per share for 18 months following the closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees: 12 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Total principal of convertible debentures ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 $100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 $250,000



Aggregate Cash Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $24,000 N/A 109,090 common share purchase warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each common share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.26 for a period of 18 months.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated November 25, 2022, December 12, 2022 and December 15, 2022.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

DIAGNOS INC. (« ADK »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débentures convertibles

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 21 décembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Débenture convertibles : Montant total du principal de 850 000 $



Prix de conversion : Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de 0,22 $ par action



Date d'échéance : 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Taux d'intérêt : 10% par année



Bons de souscription : 850 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 850 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,26 $ par action pour une période de 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs : 12 souscripteurs

Souscripteurs # de souscripteurs: Montant total du principal des débentures convertibles ($) Participation total d'initiés existants: 1 100 000 $ Participation total de Groupe Pro: 1 250 000 $



Montant total en espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 24 000 $ S/O 109 090 bons de souscription

Les termes des bon d'intermédiation : Chaque bon de souscription permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,26 $ par action pour une période de 18 mois.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 25 novembre 2022, 12 décembre 2022, et 15 décembre 2022.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 5, 2022, and December 12, 2022.

Number of Shares: 18,625,000 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.04 per flow-through share Warrants: 18,625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,625,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,875,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $7,500 N/A 187,500

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.06 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 19, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PATHWAY HEALTH CORP. ("PHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:48 a.m. PST, December 21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 21, 2022 and November 28, 2022:

Number of Shares: 24,000,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.03 per share Warrants: 24,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a three (3) year period Number of Placees: 37 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $30,630 N/A 1,021,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on November 1, 2022 and December 16, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

QUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS CORP. ("OZAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:54 a.m. PST, December 21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

QUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS CORP. ("OZAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, December 21, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TIMELESS CAPITAL CORP. ("TLC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 21, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:50 a.m. PST, December 21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, December 21, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 21, 2022 and August 26, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,794,750 common shares Purchase Price: $0.04 per common share Warrants: 6,397,375 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,397,375 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a period of three years Number of Placees: 10 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 3,419,750 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 2,750,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $10,200 N/A 255,000 Finder's Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at the price of $0.06 per share for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 5, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Please note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]