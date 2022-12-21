TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Dec 21, 2022, 23:05 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ADAGIO CAPITAL INC. ("ADC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated December 19, 2022, effective at market open on December 23, 2022, common shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on December 21, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
________________________________________
CENTAURUS ENERGY INC. ("CTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to the special resolution passed by shareholders on July 20, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five hundred (500) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Friday, December 23, 2022, the common shares of Centaurus Energy Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Exploration and Production' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
1,088,118 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol: CTA (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number: 15138B 30 6 (new)
_____________________________________
NORTEC MINERALS CORP. ("NVT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors on November 29, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening December 23, 2022, the common shares of Nortec Minerals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
Escrow
|
nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
NVT
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
65655Q301
|
(new)
________________________________________
TRIUMPH GOLD CORP. ("TIG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated November 17, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening December 23, 2022, the common shares of Triumph Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral/Exploration Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
TIG
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
896812203
|
(new)
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
CUB ENERGY INC. ("KUB.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 20, 2022, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
Ex-Distribution Date: January 3, 2023
Due Bill Redemption: January 4, 2023
ALL OTHER DATES REMAIN THE SAME.
________________________________________
22/12/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ADAGIO CAPITAL INC. ("ADC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, December 21, 2022 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ARRAS MINERALS CORP. ("ARK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 7, 2022 and November 21, 2022.
|
Number of Shares:
|
15,938,250 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.45 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
52 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
5
|
311,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$84,432.31
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 20, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
BASTION SQUARE PARTNERS INC. ("BASQ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:49 a.m. PST, December 21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP. ("CCE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 16, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,192,175 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.16 per share
|
Warrants:
|
8,192,175 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,192,175 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
38 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$2,688
|
NA
|
16,800
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 19, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CRITERIUM ENERFY LTD. ("CEQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the share sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 20, 2022, between Criterium Energy Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length seller (the "Seller"), whereby the Company will acquire, through a wholly-owned New Zealand subsidiary company, from the Seller, 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of AWE(Asia) Ltd., a New Zealand registered company which owns a 42.5% non-operated working interest in the Bulu Production Sharing Contract (the "Bulu PSC). Bulu PSC is comprised of the Lengo offshore gas field located in East Java, Indonesia. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will pay a total of US$1,600,000 in cash consideration. An initial cash payment of US$400,000 was made upon closing of the transaction on December 20, 2022. Four post-closing payments each of US$300,000 will be made on March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31 of 2023. Transfer of ownership of the shares of AWE(Asia) Ltd. was completed upon the initial US$400,000 cash payment.
|
CONSIDERATION
|
CASH ($)
|
On Closing (December 20, 2022)
|
US$400,000
|
March 31, 2023
|
US$300,000
|
June 30, 2023
|
US$300,000
|
September 30, 2023
|
US$300,000
|
December 31, 2023
|
US$300,000
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 20, 2022
________________________________________
DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Convertible Debentures:
|
Aggregate principal amount of $850,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Principal is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.22 per share.
|
Maturity date:
|
36 months from the closing of the Private Placement
|
Interest rate:
|
10% per annum
|
Warrants:
|
850,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 850,000 common shares
|
Warrants' Exercise Price:
|
$0.26 per share for 18 months following the closing of the Private Placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
12 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Total principal of convertible debentures ($)
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
$100,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
$250,000
|
Aggregate Cash Amount ($)
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$24,000
|
N/A
|
109,090 common share purchase warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each common share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.26 for a period of 18 months.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated November 25, 2022, December 12, 2022 and December 15, 2022.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
DIAGNOS INC. (« ADK »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débentures convertibles
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 21 décembre 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :
|
Débenture convertibles :
|
Montant total du principal de 850 000 $
|
Prix de conversion :
|
Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de 0,22 $ par action
|
Date d'échéance :
|
36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
|
Taux d'intérêt :
|
10% par année
|
Bons de souscription :
|
850 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 850 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,26 $ par action pour une période de 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
12 souscripteurs
|
Souscripteurs
|
# de souscripteurs:
|
Montant total du principal des débentures convertibles ($)
|
Participation total d'initiés existants:
|
1
|
100 000 $
|
Participation total de Groupe Pro:
|
1
|
250 000 $
|
Montant total en espéces ($)
|
# total d'actions
|
# total de bons de souscription
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
24 000 $
|
S/O
|
109 090 bons de souscription
Les termes des bon d'intermédiation : Chaque bon de souscription permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,26 $ par action pour une période de 18 mois.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 25 novembre 2022, 12 décembre 2022, et 15 décembre 2022.
Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.
________________________________________
LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 5, 2022, and December 12, 2022.
|
Number of Shares:
|
18,625,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.04 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
18,625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,625,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.06 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
1,875,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$7,500
|
N/A
|
187,500
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.06 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 19, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PATHWAY HEALTH CORP. ("PHC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:48 a.m. PST, December 21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 21, 2022 and November 28, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
24,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.03 per share
|
Warrants:
|
24,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a three (3) year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
37 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
1,500,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$30,630
|
N/A
|
1,021,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on November 1, 2022 and December 16, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
QUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS CORP. ("OZAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:54 a.m. PST, December 21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
QUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS CORP. ("OZAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, December 21, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
TIMELESS CAPITAL CORP. ("TLC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 21, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:50 a.m. PST, December 21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, December 21, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 21, 2022 and August 26, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
12,794,750 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.04 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
6,397,375 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,397,375 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.06 for a period of three years
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
3,419,750
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
2,750,000
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$10,200
|
N/A
|
255,000 Finder's Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at the price of $0.06 per share for a period of three years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on October 5, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Please note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article