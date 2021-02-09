VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that Converge Technology Solutions Corp.'s common shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, February 11, 2021, under the symbol "CTS".

As a result of the graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange, there will be no further trading under the symbol "CTS" on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. after the close of business on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 and Converge Technology Solutions Corp.'s shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange Inc. at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP ("ML") ("ML.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: February 09, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective February 4, 2021, the Company's Prospectus dated February 4, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on February 11, 2021, for gross proceeds of $34,500,000

Underwriters: Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation ("Cantor"), Sprott Capital Partners LP

(Sprott") and Mackie Research Capital Corporation ("Mackie")



Offering: 8,625,000 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one-half of one common

share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $4.00 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $4.80 per share to February 11, 2024.



Broker Unit: 517,500 broker options to acquire 517,500 Units (the "Broker Unit") at a price of

$4.00 per Broker Unit for a period of 36 months after the Closing Date. Each

Broker Unit will be comprised of one Common Share (each, a "Broker Option

Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole

warrant, a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder thereof

to acquire, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances, one additional

Common Share (each, a "Broker Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $4.80

per Broker Warrant Share until February 11, 2024.

Effective at the opening February 11, 2021, the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Up to 4,571,250 warrants, authorized by a warrant

indenture dated February 11, 2021 of which

4,312,500 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: ML.WT CUSIP Number: 60040W147

Further to the bulletin dated Feb 10, 2021, the warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's Short Form Prospectus offering dated February 4, 2021. One warrant entitle the holder to purchase shares at a price of $4.80 per share and will expire on February 11, 2024.

Further information is available in the Company's SEDAR profile in the Prospectus dated February 4, 2021 and in News release dated January 21, January 22, & February 11, 2021.

________________________________________

21/02/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP. ("ALTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 28, 2021:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 28 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Soraia Morais Y 25,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 8, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:55 a.m. PST, Feb. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. ("XLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 09, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. ("Auxly") has closed its financing pursuant to its final Short Form Prospectus dated February 1, 2021 which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and receipted by the securities commissions of each of the Provinces of Provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador on February 1, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on February 8, 2021 for gross proceeds of $20,126,150 (which includes exercise of the Over-Allotment Option defined below).

Underwriter: ATB Capital Markets Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation as co-

lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, together with Mackie Research

Capital Corporation, Desjardins Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd.

(collectively, the "Underwriters").



Offering: 47,300,000 units (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share of

Auxly (a "Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant")

where each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share

at a price of $0.46 per common share for a period of 36 months following

closing, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances.



Unit Price: $0.37 (the "Offering Price")



Underwriter Commission: The Underwriters received a commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds

of the Offering including the Over-Allotment, being $1,207,569.



Underwriter Warrants: The Underwriters received 2,719,750 common share broker warrants, inclusive

of the common share broker warrants issuable pursuant to the exercise of the

Over-Allotment Option (each, a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant will

entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price

equal to the Offering Price for a period of 36 months following the closing date.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to

purchase up to an additional 7,095,000 Units at the Offering Price, for a period

of up to 30 days from the closing of the Offering. The Over-Allotment Option

has been exercised in full.

________________________________________

BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Santa Barbara Property Acquisition

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amended Mineral Property Option Agreement dated January 11, 2021 between Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc. (the "Company") and Malabar Gold Corp. (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Barbara Property located in Colombia, South America. In consideration, the Company will pay a total cash consideration of $1,750,000 ($450,000 in the first year) and issue 7 million shares (3.5 million in the first year) over three years. The exploration expenditures for the first year are in the amount of $500,000.

Falan Property Acquisition

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amended Mineral Property Option Agreement dated January 11, 2021 between Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc. (the "Company") and Malabar Gold Corp. (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Falan Property located in Colombia, South America. In consideration, the Company will pay a total cash consideration of $1,050,000 ($250,000 in the first year) and issue 5 million shares (2.5 million in the first year) over three years.

________________________________________

BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2020, December 17, 2020 and January 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per share



Warrants: 9,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 43 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Douglas Eacrett Y 125,000 Brian Macnish Y 100,000 William Carr Y 100,000 Richard Wilson Y 55,955





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 766,546 [4 placees]









Finder's Fee: Mackie Research Capital Corp. - $28,361.99

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 5, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANYON CREEK FOOD COMPANY LTD. ("CYF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:39 p.m. PST, Feb. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Dissemination; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,970,624 shares to settle outstanding debt for $325,153.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares



$ $











Anne Brown Y 24,386.47 0.165 147,798

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 4, 2021.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 8,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 57 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 400,000 [3 placees]

Finder's Fee: $12,000 in cash payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. $3,300 in cash payable to PI Financial Corp. $30,000 in cash payable to EMD Financial Inc. $24,000 in cash payable to Rupert Williams

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on February 5, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CYP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:37 a.m. PST, Feb. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CYP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ENDURO METALS CORPORATION ("ENDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:03 a.m. PST, Feb. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENDURO METALS CORPORATION ("ENDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ESKAY MINING CORP ("ESK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 4, 2021, between The Sprott Foundation (the "Vendor") and Eskay Mining Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire 23,703,688 common shares in the capital of Garibaldi Resources Corp.

As consideration, the Company shall issue 4,211,719 working capital units to the Vendor. Each working capital unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $2.82 for a period of two years.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated February 5, 2021.

________________________________________

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ("GBML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:32 a.m. PST, Feb. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ("GBML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:37 a.m. PST, Feb. 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:35 a.m. PST, Feb. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("HOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:29 a.m. PST, Feb. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("HOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

IVRNET INC. ("IVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,938,881 shares at a deemed price of $0.03 per share to settle outstanding debt for $58,166.45.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors









Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Bandol Capital Corp.







(Andrew Watts) Y $15,641.45 $0.03 521,381

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("MDP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a commercialization and supply agreement (the Agreement") dated February 2, 2021 between the Company, its wholly owned US-based subsidiary, Medexus Pharma Inc.("Medexus Pharma"), and Medac GMBH (the "medac"). Pursuant to the Agreement, medac has granted Medexus Pharma an exclusive license to commercialize treosulfan, a bifunctional alkylating agent, in the United States. Upon entering into the Agreement, Medexus Pharma paid medac a non-refundable upfront cash payment of US$5-million. Under the terms of the Agreement, Medexus Pharma must also pay medac up to an aggregate of US$55-million in non-refundable regulatory milestone payments, contingent upon the achievement of certain regulatory events in connection with the FDA's review process, and up to an aggregate of US$40-million in non-refundable sales milestone payments, contingent upon Medexus Pharma's achievement of certain net sales goals. In addition, Medexus Pharma will pay medac, royalty on its net sales of treosulfan in the United States.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 2, 2021.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

CANADIAN SILVER HUNTER INC. ("AGH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 09, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a claims purchase agreement January 27, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (the "Company") and an arms-length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in 80 mineral exploration claims (the "Properties"), located in Turnbull and Massey Townships, West Timmins, Ontario.

As consideration for the Properties, the Company shall issue 400,000 common shares to the Vendor. Further, the Vendor will retain a 2% NSR on the Properties.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 04, 2021.

________________________________________

SUNSHINE AGRI-TECH INC. ("SAI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Transfer Agreement dated November 6, 2020 between Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc. (the "Company") and Nonpaike Bio-Tech (Dalian) Co. Ltd., whereby the Company has agreed to sell its 100% interest in the wholly owned subsidiary Health China Capital Ltd. for $1.1 million. The transaction was approved by the shareholders at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting held on December 10, 2020.

________________________________________

