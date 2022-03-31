TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Mar 31, 2022, 00:23 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
KUA INVESTMENTS INC. ("KUAI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated February 8, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective February 10, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $225,000 (2,225,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
|
Commence Date:
|
At the market open March 31, 2022 the Common shares will be
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on March 31, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
6,250,001
|
common shares will be issued and outstanding at the
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
4,262,501
|
common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Endeavor Trust Corporation
|
Trading Symbol:
|
KUAI.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
50117A102
|
Agent:
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
180,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 8, 2022.
|
Company Contact:
|
Derek Lew
|
Company Address:
|
909-510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3A8
|
Company Phone Number:
|
604-895-7267
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP. ("LBNK")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening on Friday, April 1, 2022, the common shares of LithiumBank Resources Corp. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Prior to and in connection with the listing of the Company's common shares on the Exchange, the Company's Long Form Prospectus dated March 1, 2022 (the "Prospectus"), has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on March 2, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act, which receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta and Manitoba. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
|
Commence Date:
|
At the opening Friday, April 1, 2022, the common shares will
|
Trading Reference Price:
|
$1.50
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
37,162,239
|
common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
8,510,000
|
common shares subject to NI 46-201 escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
LBNK
|
CUSIP Number:
|
53681T101
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 1, 2022.
|
Company Contact:
|
Robert Shewchuck
|
Company Address:
|
10th Floor, 595 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2T5
|
Company Phone Number:
|
778-987-9767
|
Company Fax Number:
|
N/A
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the open, Friday, April 1, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced March 28, 2022, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE- IMPOSED.
________________________________________
PESORAMA INC. ("PESO") ("PESO.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction - New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
A correction is made to the Exchange bulletin original issued on March 28, 2022 regarding the number of maximum warrants created:
|
Capitalization:
|
A maximum of 19,543,878 Warrants, authorized by the
All other details remain unchanged.
________________________________________
TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.06
Payable Date: April 15, 2022
Record Date: March 31, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2022
_________________________________________________
NEX Company:
BLUE SKY ENERGY INC. ("BSI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Friday April 1, 2022, the common shares will be delisted from TSX
Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
_______________________________________
22/03/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AMARILLO GOLD CORPORATION ("AGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:51 a.m. PST, March 30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AVANTE LOGIXX INC. ("XX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:51 a.m. PST, March 30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AVANTE LOGIXX INC. ("XX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, March 30, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having
been made.
________________________________________
CHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("YES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 9, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,877,514 units
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.45 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,438,747 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,438,747 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.60 for an 18-month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
138 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Mark Korol
|
Y
|
44,445
|
Andrew White
|
Y
|
25,000
|
Brian Andrew Bobbie
|
Y
|
5,556
|
Paul Andrew Pellegrini
|
Y
|
111,112
|
Nikita James Nanos
|
Y
|
88,889
|
William Baxter White
|
Y
|
44,445
|
Benj Gallander
|
Y
|
22,223
|
Jane Pagel
|
Y
|
25,000
|
Debric Holdings Inc. (Eric Marshall Beutel)
|
Y
|
111,111
|
James Joseph Sbrolla
|
Y
|
111,112
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
659,557
|
[5 placees]
|
Agent's Fee:
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc. received an aggregate of $159,963 in cash and 355,472
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term. For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 9, 2022, March 8, 2022, March 16, 2022, and March 18, 2022.
________________________________________
DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
93 convertible debentures with a principal of $10,000 each
|
Conversion Price:
|
Principal is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.38 per
|
Maturity date:
|
36 months from the closing of the Private Placement, subject to an acceleration
|
Interest rate:
|
8% per annum
|
Warrants:
|
232,500 common share purchase warrants to purchase 232,500 shares
|
Warrants' Exercise Price:
|
$0.33 for 18 months following the closing of the Private Placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
40 Placees
|
Insider/ ProGroup participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y/
|
Total principal of convertible
|
# of
|
9071-8776 Quebec Inc. (Tristram Coffin)
|
Y
|
$70,000
|
17,500
|
André Larente
|
Y
|
$20,000
|
5,000
|
Aggregate ProGroup (3 subscribers)
|
P
|
$170,000
|
42,500
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Two finders received commissions totaling $42,000 and 110,525 common share
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated March 1, 2022 and March 28, 2022.
DIAGNOS INC. (« AKD »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture convertible
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 mars 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :
|
Débenture convertibles :
|
93 débentures convertibles pour un principal de 10 000 $ chaqu'une
|
Prix de conversion :
|
Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de
|
Date d'échéance :
|
36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé, assujetti à un clause
|
Taux d'intérêt :
|
8% par année
|
Bons de souscription :
|
232 500 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 232 500 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,33 $ par action pour une période de 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
40 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'Initiés/ Groupe Pro :
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe
|
Principal total des
|
# de bon de
|
9071-8776 Quebec Inc (Tristram Coffin)
|
Y
|
70 000 $
|
17 500
|
André Larente
|
Y
|
20 000 $
|
5 000
|
Ensemble Groupe Pro (3 souscripteurs)
|
P
|
170 000 $
|
42 500
|
Honoraires d'intermédiation :
|
Deux intermédiaires ont reçu des commissions des espèces totalisant
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans les communiqués de presse datés du 1 mars 2022 et 28 mars 2022.
_______________________________________
ENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP. ("ENTG") ("ENTG.WT.A") ("ENTG.DB") ("ENTG.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:38 a.m. PST, March 30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP. ("ENTG") ("ENTG.WT.A") ("ENTG.DB") ("ENTG.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company]
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, March 30, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an asset sale agreement ("Agreement") dated December 30, 2021 between the Company, Kambeitz Agri Inc. and KF Homestead Properties Inc. (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will sell its approximately 27,000 square foot building located in the region of Lajord, Saskatchewan to the Purchaser in return for $1,190,000 ("Purchase Price") as total cash consideration. The Purchase Price will be satisfied by providing the Company with an initial $500,000 deposit with the remaining balance of the Purchase Price payable in equal installments over an 18 month term, commencing on April 1, 2022.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: This transaction is considered a related party transaction as a result of Lionel Kambeitz being a mutual director of the Purchaser and the Company.
For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated December 30, 2021 and March 29, 2022.
________________________________________
HUNTINGTON EXPLORATION INC. ("HEI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Securities Purchase Agreement ("Agreement") dated February 8, 2022 among the Company, the Lago de Oro Resources (USA) Inc. ("LOU"), and the sole shareholders of LOU (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company shall purchase, acquire and accept all issued and outstanding shares of Lago de Oro Resources S.A. de C.V ("LOM") from the Vendors. As consideration of the purchase, the Company shall provide the Vendors with a sum of $500,000 USD in cash payment and 4,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.20 per Share. A maximum 2% NSR to LOU on any and all properties owned by LOM, to be incrementally reduced by any outstanding NSR on any individual property. The Company shall issue Milestone Payments (defined herein) to LOU an additional two Shares for each gold equivalent mineral resource ounce ("GEO") on gold or silver, for up to a maximum of 20,000,000 Shares and payable upon an initial threshold of 500,000 GEOs in aggregate, as determined by a technical report. The Milestone Payments are subject to Exchange approval through a shares for debt submission at the time of issuance.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
|
Finders' Fees:
|
None
This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 5, 2021; February 23, 2022; and closing press release dated March 29, 2022.
________________________________________
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, March 30, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MAJESTIC GOLD CORP. ("MJS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:07 a.m. PST, March 30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MAJESTIC GOLD CORP. ("MJS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, March 30, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:50 a.m. PST, March 30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, March 30, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SPC NICKEL CORP. ("SPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 25, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1) 10,740,713 special flow through shares
|
2) 11,980,000 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
1) $0.15 per share
|
2) $0.13 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1) 5,370,357 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,370,357 shares
|
2) 5,990,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,990,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
1) $0.18 for an eighteen-month period
|
2) $0.18 for an eighteen-month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
25 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
CMP 2022 Resource Limited Partnership
|
Y
|
5,000,000
|
McLean Exploration Management Inc.
|
Y
|
76,923
|
(Scott McLean)
|
Alger St-Jean
|
Y
|
80,000
|
Grant Mourre
|
Y
|
38,462
|
Olav Langelaar
|
Y
|
125,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,941,612
|
[3 placee(s)]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
an aggregate of $182,725.71, plus 227,235 finders warrants, each exercisable
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated December 16, 2021, TSX Venture Exchange has corrected the acceptance of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 9, 2021. The purchase price of the non-flow through shares should be $0.09. All other terms are unchanged:
|
Number of Shares:
|
16,500,000 flow through shares
|
1,111,000 non-flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per flow through share
|
$0.09 per non-flow through share
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
SAVANNAH MINERALS CORP. ("SV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
NEX Company
Effective at 1:25 p.m. PST, March 29, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
