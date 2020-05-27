VANCOUVER, May 27, 2020 TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB") ("CDB.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on June 1, 2020 (the "Record Date"), rights (the "Rights") to purchase common shares of the Company. Shareholders will be issued 0.93171762634 of one (1) Right for each (1) common share in the capital of the Company held (collectively, the "Common Shares") as at Record Date. One Right and $0.05 are required to purchase one Rights Share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is June 25, 2020. As of May 26, 2020, the Company had 461,513,218 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening May 29, 2020, the Common Shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Summary:

Basis of Offering: One (1) Right exercisable for One (1) Rights Share

at $0.05 per Share. Record Date: June 1, 2020 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: May 29, 2020 Rights Called for Trading: May 29, 2020 Rights Trade for Cash: June 22, 2020

- Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the three trading days preceding the expiry date and for cash same day on the expiry date.

Rights Expire: June 25, 2020 at 5:00 PM PST. The Rights will be halted on June 25, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST.

TRADE DATES

June 23, 2020 - TO SETTLE - June 24, 2020

June 24, 2020 - TO SETTLE - June 25, 2020

June 25, 2020 - TO SETTLE - June 25, 2020

Rights Trading Symbol: CDB.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 21852Q149 Subscription Agent and Trustee: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All Provinces and Territories of Canada

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated May 15, 2020.

The Company's Rights Offering Circular has been filed with and accepted by the Securities Commission pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act.

________________________________________

EROS RESOURCES CORP. ("ERC") ("ERC.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on June 1, 2020, rights (the "Rights) to purchase common shares of the Company. One (1) Right will be issued for every one (1) common share held. One (1) Rights and $0.05 are required to purchase one unit (the "Unit"). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company and one-half (1/2) common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one (1) common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of 12 months following the issuance of the Units, subject to an acceleration clause. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is August 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time). As at May 22, 2020, the Company had 48,446,887 common shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, Friday, May 29, 2020, the common shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Silver Ore Mining' company.

Summary:

Basis of Offering: One (1) Right will be issued for every one (1)

common share held. One (1) Right exercisable for

one (1) Unit at $0.05 per Unit.



Record Date: June 1, 2020 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: May 29, 2020 Rights Called for Trading: May 29, 2020 Rights Trade for Cash: August 5, 2020

- Trading in the rights shall be for cash

for the two trading days preceding the expiry date.

Rights Expire: August 7, 2020, 5:00 PM (Toronto time)

TRADE DATES

August 5, 2020 - TO SETTLE – August 6, 2020

August 6, 2020 - TO SETTLE – August 7, 2020

August 7, 2020 - TO SETTLE – August 7, 2020

The Rights will be halted at noon on August 7, 2020 and will be delisted at the close of business on the same day.

Rights Trading Symbol: ERC.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 29601R128 Rights Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. - Toronto Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All Provinces and Territories of Canada

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated May 22, 2020.

The Company's Rights Offering Circular has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.

________________________________________

KILLI LTD. ("MYID")

[formerly FRECKLE LTD. ("MYID")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a shareholders' approval passed on May 25, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows: Killi Ltd. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Friday, May 29, 2020, the common shares of Killi Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Freckle Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par

value of which

shares are

issued and outstanding common shares

258,521,909

Escrow: 129,822,614







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: MYID (NO CHANGE) CUSIP Number: 49423R106 (NEW)

________________________________________

NOMAD ROYALTY COMPANY LTD. ("NSR")

[formerly Guerrero Ventures Inc. ("GV")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change, Private Placement-Brokered, Graduation, Delisting

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reverse Takeover-Completed:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.'s (formerly Guerrero Ventures Inc., "Guerrero" or the "Company") Reverse Takeover ("RTO") described in its Filing Statement dated May 15, 2020.

The RTO consists in the arm's length acquisition by Guerrero of two portfolios of royalties, streams and gold loan assets for an aggregate deemed consideration of US$333 million, pursuant to the following agreements:

The Acquisition Agreement dated February 23, 2020 entered into among Guerrero and the Orion Group (as defined in the above-mentioned Filing Statement), in connection with the acquisition of a portfolio of assets by Guerrero from the Orion Group in exchange for the issuance of an aggregate of 396,455,965 common shares at a deemed price of CAD $0.90 per common share; and





entered into among and the Orion Group (as defined in the above-mentioned Filing Statement), in connection with the acquisition of a portfolio of assets by from the Orion Group in exchange for the issuance of an aggregate of 396,455,965 common shares at a deemed price of CAD per common share; and The Royalty and Contingent Payment Purchase Agreement dated February 23, 2020 entered into among Guerrero , Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX: YRI) ("Yamana") and Serra Da Borda Mineração E Metalurgia S.A., an affiliate of Yamana (collectively, the "Yamana Group"), in connection with the purchase of a portfolio of assets by Guerrero from the Yamana Group in exchange for (i) the issuance of an aggregate of 66,500,000 common shares at a deemed price of CAD $0.90 per common share, and (ii) a cash payment in the amount of US$20 million , a maximum of US$10 million of which may be deferred pursuant to a deferred payment agreement (the "Deferred Payment Agreement"). Pursuant to the Deferred Payment Agreement, the Company has the option to pay half ( US$10 million ) the cash consideration through a deferred payment which will have all a term of two years, 3% annual interest rate, convertible at CAD $0.90 per share.



Name Change:

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders of the Company at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 14, 2020, the name of the Company has been changed from "Guerrero Ventures Inc." to "Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.". There is no consolidation of capital.



Private Placement – Brokered:

Guerrero completed a brokered private placement offering of subscription receipts for total gross proceeds of CAD $13,300,000. The subscription receipts issued under the private placement were issued at a price of CAD $0.90 per subscription receipt and will be exchanged upon closing of the RTO into 14,777,778 common shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.



Graduation, Delisting:

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the market opening on Friday, May 29, 2020 under the name "Nomad Royalty Company Ltd." with the symbol "NSR", in anticipation of the closing of the RTO.

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "GV" on the TSX Venture Exchange after Thursday May 28, 2020, and the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

Please refer to the Original Listing bulletin issued by the TSX dated May 27, 2020 for further information on the listing and the Filing Statement dated May 15, 2020, which is available on www.sedar.com for details of the RTO.

REDEVANCES NOMAD LTÉE (« NSR »)

[anciennement Guerrero Ventures Inc. (« GV »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prise de contrôle inversée, Changement de dénomination sociale, Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier, Migration, Retrait de la cote

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 27 mai 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Prise de contrôle inversée :

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt des documents de Redevances Nomad Ltée (anciennement Guerrero Ventures Inc., « Guerrero » ou la « société ») relativement à la prise de contrôle inversée (la « PCI ») décrite dans sa déclaration de changement à l'inscription datée du 15 mai 2020.



La PCI consiste en l'acquisition auprès de personnes sans lien de dépendance de deux portefeuilles de royautés, d'opérations de streaming et prêts d'or pour une considération totale de 333 millions de dollars US, en vertu des conventions suivantes :

La convention d'acquisition datée du 23 février 2020 intervenue entre Guerrero et le Orion Group (tel que définie dans la déclaration de changement à l'inscription mentionnée ci-dessus), relativement à l'acquisition d'un portefeuille d'actifs par Guerrero auprès de Orion Group en considération de l'émission d'un total de 396 455 965 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,90 $ CAN par action ordinaire; et



et le Orion Group (tel que définie dans la déclaration de changement à l'inscription mentionnée ci-dessus), relativement à l'acquisition d'un portefeuille d'actifs par auprès de Orion Group en considération de l'émission d'un total de 396 455 965 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,90 $ CAN par action ordinaire; et La convention d'acquisition datée du 23 février 2020 intervenue entre Guerrero , Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX : YRI) (« Yamana ») et Serra Da Borda Mineração E Metalurgia S.A., une société membre du même groupe que Yamana (collectivement, le « groupe Yamana ») relativement à l'acquisition d'un portefeuille d'actifs par Guerrero auprès du groupe Yamana en considération de : (i) l'émission d'un total de 66 500 000 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,90 $ CAN par action ordinaire, et (ii) un paiement en espèces d'un montant de 20 millions de dollars US, dont le paiement d'un maximum de 10 million de dollars US peut être reporté en vertu d'une entente de paiement reporté. En vertu de l'entente de paiement reporté, la société a l'option de payer la moitié (10 million de dollars US) de la considération monétaire par un paiement reporté qui aura une échéance de deux ans, un taux d'intérêt annuel de 3%, convertible au prix de 0,90 $ CAN par action.

Changement de dénomination sociale :

Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires de la société lors de l'assemblée annuelle et spéciale des actionnaires tenue le 14 avril 2020, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de « Guerrero Ventures Inc. » à « Redevances Nomad Ltée ». Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.

Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier :

Guerrero a complété un placement privé par l'entremise de courtiers de reçus de souscription pour un produit brut total de 13 300 000 $ CAN. Les reçus de souscription émis en vertu du placement privé ont été émis au prix de 0,90 $ CAN par reçu de souscription et seront échangés lors de la clôture de la PCI en 14 777 778 actions ordinaires de Redevances Nomad Ltée.

Migration, Retrait de la cote :

Bourse de croissance TSX a été avisée que les actions ordinaires de la société seront inscrites et admises à la négociation à la Bourse de Toronto à l'ouverture des affaires le vendredi 29 mai 2020, sous la dénomination sociale « Redevances Nomad Ltée » et le symbole « NSR », en anticipation de la clôture de la PCI.

Compte tenu de cette migration, il n'y aura plus de négociation sous le symbole « GV » à Bourse de croissance TSX après le jeudi 28 mai 2020 et les actions ordinaires de la société seront retirées de la cote de Bourse de croissance TSX lors de l'admission à la négociation à la Bourse de Toronto.

_______________________________________

NXGOLD LTD. ("NXN")

[formerly NEXGOLD LTD. ("NXN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2

The Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening May 29, 2020, the shares of NxGold Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

8,163,228 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 0 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: NXN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 67076M406 (new)

________________________________________

20/05/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("APC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 22, 2020 with respect to the private placement of 5,676,089 units at a price of $0.06 per unit, the 5,676,089 share purchase warrants are exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share to November 22, 2021, not for a two-year period.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on April 2, 2020 and April 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,390,000 flow-through common shares and 1,642,890 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per flow-through common share

$0.35 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 821,445 share purchase warrants to purchase 821,445 non-flow-through common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.57 for a period of 30 months



Number of Placees: 57 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares David Smith Y 107,857 Mark Selby Y 71,428 Mike Cox Y 41,072 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[4 Placees] P 523,435

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $341,787.33 (this is inclusive of the cash commission

paid for the concurrent non-brokered Private Placement), 98,573 broker

warrants exercisable at $0.35 and 263,400 broker warrants exercisable at

0.40, payable to PI Financial Corp., Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Haywood

Securities Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common

share for a period of 30 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated May 5, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,113,900 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.515 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 2,056,950 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,056,950 non-flow-through

common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.57 for a period of 30 months



Number of Placees: 38 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Pro Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 21,565

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $341,787.33 (this is inclusive of the cash commission

paid for the concurrent brokered Private Placement) and 246,834 broker

warrants payable to PI Financial Corp., Red Cloud Securities Inc. and

Haywood Securities Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one

common share at an exercise price of $0.46 for a period of 30 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated May 5, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CANADA RARE EARTH CORP. ("LL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 177,400 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $8,870.00.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CANSO SELECT OPPORTUNITIES CORPORATION ("CSOC.A") ("CSOC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Non Arm's Length share transfer agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 11, 2020, between Skunkworks Investment Corporation (the "Purchaser") and Canso Select Opportunities Corporation (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company agreed to sell certain of its assets consisting of 112,668 Series 4 Class A Preferred Shares of Hubba Inc. to the Purchaser.

As consideration, the Company shall receive $2,361,511 from the Purchaser.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated March 11, 2020.

________________________________________

FJORDLAND EXPLORATION INC. ("FEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated April 28, 2020, between CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. ("CanAlaska") and the Company whereby the Company will acquire up to 80% interest in the Hunter and Strong properties in the North Thompson Nickel Project. By way of consideration, the Company will make staged $150,000 cash payments, 8,500,000 common shares issuance and work expenditures totaling $9,000,000 over a period of 7 years. In the event that the Company has earned a minimum 70% project interest and upon completion of a positive feasibility study, the Company will issue to CanAlaska an additional 10 million common shares.



CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES Upon Exchange Approval (Year 1) $25,000 1,000,000 NIL Year 2 NIL NIL NIL Year 3 NIL NIL $1,500,000 Year 4 NIL NIL NIL Year 5 $50,000 1,500,000 $2,500,000 Year 6 NIL NIL NIL Year 7 $75,000 6,000,000 $5,000,000

For further information please refer to the Company's press releases dated May 5, 2020.

________________________________________

GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP. ("GPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Prospectus dated May 13, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on May 14, 2020 by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia). The receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the Alberta Securities Commission if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on May 20, 2020 for gross proceeds of $2.8 million.

Agent: Clarus Securities Inc.



Offering: 11,200,000 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one-half (1/2) of one

share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable for one common

share.



Unit Price: $0.25 per unit.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.35 per share to May 20, 2023, subject to acceleration of the expiry date to 30

calendar days upon notice provided to the warrant-holder by the Company in the

event that the volume weighted average price of the Company's shares is equal

to or higher than $0.75 for a period of 5 consecutive trading days on the TSX

Venture Exchange or other Canadian stock exchange on which the shares are

principally traded.



Agents' Warrants: None.



Greenshoe Option: None.

For further information, refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 13, 2020 and news releases dated April 21, 2020, April 23, 2020 and May 20, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

IMAGING DYNAMICS COMPANY LTD. ("IDL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, May 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. ("IPA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 24, 2020, May 8, 2020 and May 15, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $2,627,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 3,090,588 shares.



Maturity date: May 15, 2022



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 47 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Principal Amount Paul Andreola Y $229,000 Jennifer Bath Y $175,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P $80,000 [5 Placees]





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $40,500 cash

Echelon Wealth Partners - $2,500 cash

Raymond James Ltd. - $1,750 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated May 15, 2020 and May 27, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

INDIGO EXPLORATION INC. ("IXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,183,333 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 and 2,183,333 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $259,166.67.

Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Buena Tierra Developments Ltd.







(Paul S. Cowley) Y $150,000 $0.05 3,000,000









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement







[4 Creditor(s)] P $68,229.17 $0.05 1,364,583

Warrants: 1,364,583 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,364,583 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

INDIGO EXPLORATION INC. ("IXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated April 9, 2020 between Indigo Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (the "Vendor") whereby the Company may acquire up to a 100% interest in and to the Djimbala Permit located in southern Mali, West Africa. Consideration for the initial 51%, staged over a two-year period, is 4,500,000 common shares and $400,000 in work expenditures prior to April 30, 2022. The remaining 49% consideration is 2,500,000 common shares and $600,000 in work expenditures during years prior to April 30, 2024. The Vendor will retain a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty of which the Company may repurchase 1% for USD$1,000,000.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated April 13, 2020.

________________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MEDMIRA INC. ("MIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:47 a.m. PST, May 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MEDMIRA INC. ("MIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, May 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEW CAROLIN GOLD CORP. ("LAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,555,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 6,555,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,555,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 22 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Robert Lunde Y 440,000

Finder's Fee: $2,120 in cash and 42,400 finders' warrants payable to Mackie Research Capital

Corporation. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common

share at $0.10 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NV GOLD CORPORATION ("NVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 11, 2020 and May 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,494,429 shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per share



Warrants: 4,247,214 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,247,214 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 16 Placees

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $5,684 in cash and 40,600 finders' warrants payable to

Haywood Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., Leede Jones Gable Inc. and

Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire

one common share at $0.20 for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 120,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Number of Placees: 49 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Krisztian Toth Y 3,000,000





Darryl Levitt Y 100,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 8,000,000 [3 Placee(s)]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC. ("SCLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 08, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:

Number of FT Shares: 14,584,000 flow through shares Purchase Price: $0.03 per flow through share Warrants: 7,292,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,292,000 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05 Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year Non Flow-Through Shares:

Number of Non-FT Shares: 22,860,000 non flow through shares Purchase Price: $0.025 per non flow through share Warrants: 22,860,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,860,000 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05 Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years Number of Placees: 44 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Stephen Wallace Y 1,000,000

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $45,501.00 cash; 1,615,880 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $12,600.00 cash; 504,000 warrants Alfred Stewart Consulting Inc. $3,500.00 cash Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 1,020,880 exerciseable within 12 months, 595,000 exerciseable within 36 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



SEVEN ACES LIMITED ("ACES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated June 12, 2017 and January 11, 2018, and the news release of Seven Aces Limited (the "Company") dated May 26, 2020, the Exchange has consented on an exceptional basis, to a short extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,398,766



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 29, 2020



New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 16, 2020



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.215

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,529,404 common shares with 3,529,404 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 12, 2017.

Loan Bonus Warrants

# of Warrants: 293,475



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 27, 2020



New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 16, 2020



Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.041

These warrants were issued pursuant to a loan financing completed by the Company, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 11, 2018.

The cashless exercise of such warrants are subject to restrictions outlined in the Company's news release dated May 26, 2020. For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 26, 2020.

________________________________________

SIENNA RESOURCES INC. ("SIE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Fifth Amendment to Exploration and Option Agreement dated May 18, 2020, to amend an original agreement between Sienna Resources Inc. (the Company) and Eurasian Minerals Sweden AB (the Vendor) dated December 1, 2017 for the Slattberg project; whereby the Company will acquire an additional project in Finland (the Kuusamo Project), and amend the terms of the existing original agreement.

Consideration for a 100% interest in the Kuusamo Project is 2,000,000 common shares, $250,000 in exploration expenditures and reimbursement of the Vendor's acquisition costs and expenses within two years from Exchange acceptance. The Vendor retains a 3% NSR, with the Company having the right to repurchase 0.5%.

Consideration for extending the original agreement to October 31, 2020 is $250,000 in exploration expenditures and 1,500,000 common shares (a reduction from 3,000,000 common shares) prior to October 31, 2020. If the Company satisfies the conditions of the Fifth Amendment Exploration and Option Agreement and elects to acquire the Slattberg project, the Vendor will receive annual advance royalty (AAR) payments of US$25,000 commencing on the first anniversary of the option exercise date, with each AAR payment increasing by US$5,000 per year until reaching a cap of US$75,000 per year.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated May 25, 2020.

________________________________________

SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. ("SOLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,457,460 shares to settle outstanding debt for $111,436.50 pursuant to the provisions of the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Clark Public Affairs Ltd







(Michael Clark) Y $54,999.00 $0.025 2,199,960 Super Power Energy Corp







(Jason Bak) Y $14,437.50 $0.025 577,500 Robert Miller Y $1,000.00 $0.025 40,000 Ken Stadlin Y $28,000.00 $0.025 1,120,000 Anton Shihoff Y $13,000.00 $0.025 520,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

VANGOLD MINING CORP. ("VGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated December 11, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the warrants issued pursuant to the private placement of 25,809,500 shares and 25,809,500 share purchase warrants:

Warrants: 4,328,268 warrants with an expiry date of March 28, 2021

4,506,146 warrants with an expiry date of May 9, 2021

11,176,141 warrants with an expiry date of November 27, 2021

Current Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 per share until expiry

Amendment: Each warrant will entitle the holder to an additional 0.1 of a share if the

warrants are exercised on or before June 26, 2020. If the warrants are not

exercised on or before June 26, 2020, the warrants will continue to be

exercisable under the Current Warrant Exercise Terms.

________________________________________

TRES-OR RESOURCES LTD. ("TRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,500,000 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Warrants: 750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 750,000 non-flow through shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 10 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares William Moure Y 100,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on May 26, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

VINCERO CAPITAL CORP. ("VCO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

