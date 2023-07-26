VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on March 24, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Friday, July 28, 2023, the common shares of King Global Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,115,140 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: KING (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 49549V304 (New)

________________________________________

23/07/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a senior debt facility of US$45 million (the "Credit Facility") between Adventus Mining Corporation (the "Company") and an arm's length lender. The Credit Facility has a term of 5 years and bears an interest rate of SOFR (subject to a 0.5% SOFR floor) plus 8% per annum. Furthermore, in connection with the Credit Facility, an arrangement fee equal to 2% of the total amount available under the Credit Facility will be added to the principal amount owing with respect to the first draw. In addition, an availability fee of 2% per annum is payable quarterly on the amounts which have not been drawn at any time until February 1, 2025.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted for filing the issuance of 13,500,000 non-transferable bonus warrants in connection with the closing of the first draw of the Credit Facility in the amount of US$5,000,000. Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.448 per share until August 3, 2026.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated August 4, 2022, July 14, 2023 and July 20, 2023.

_______________________________

ATOMIC MINERALS CORPORATION ("ATOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $300,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 14,800,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Warrants: N/A



Number of Placees: 3 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on July 25, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

EMERGE COMMERCE LTD. ("ECOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 14,960,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 14,960,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,960,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 until July 21, 2025



Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 200,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $5,000 N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on July 21, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ION ENERGY LTD. ("ION")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 units. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.25 per unit



Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a one year period



Warrant Acceleration: At the option of the Company, if the daily volume weighted average closing price of the Common Shares of the Company is equal to or greater than $0.60 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a press release announcing the reduced warrant term whereupon the Warrants will expire on the 30th calendar day after the date of such press release.



Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 260,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $56,100 N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on July 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 399,484 common shares at a deemed price of US$3.13 per share and having an aggregate value of US$1,250,385, in settlement of a debt relating to accrued interest under the unsecured convertible notes (the "Notes") issued in connection with the private placement announced by press release dated November 8, 2022:

Number of Creditors: 3 creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate Non-Arm's length Party

Involvement (1 Placee) NP 99,871







Under the Notes the Company has the right to deliver the share certificates to the creditors upon maturity, conversion or redemption, as the case may be, of the Notes.

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated July 4, 2023.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 26 juillet 2023

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 399 484 actions ordinaires à un prix de 3,13 $US par action pour un montant total de 1 250 385 $US, en règlement d'intérêts courus aux termes des billets convertibles non garantis (les « Billets ») émis dans le cadre du placement privé annoncé par voie de communiqué de presse le 8 novembre 2022 :

Nombre de créanciers : 3 créanciers

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro : Nom Personnes ayant un lien de dépendance = NP / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Participation totale de personnes ayant

un lien de dépendance

(1 souscripteur) NP 99 871







En vertu des Billets, la Société a le droit de remettre les certificats d'actions aux créanciers à l'échéance, à la conversion ou au remboursement, selon le cas, des billets.

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 4 juillet 2023.

________________________________________

OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the Gaspe Bay Copper Mine (the "Property") pursuant to a purchase agreement dated July 8, 2022 (the "Agreement").



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES

($) CONSIDERATION $20.0 million (if a

milestone is met) USD$25.0 million convertible

note (the "Convertible Note"). $60.0 million (or cash

payments in lieu thereof)

The Convertible Note is convertible into units at $CAD0.40 per unit. Each unit consists of one share and one half warrant. Each whole warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of CAD$0.46 per share for a three-year period after closing. The Convertible Note bears interest at a rate of SOFR + 4% and will mature 36 months after closing.

The Company also granted the vendor a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty on mineral products from the Copper Mountain Deposit (as defined in the Agreement) and a 3.0% net smelter returns royalty on all other mineral products from the Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 28, 2022, March 31, 2022, June 13, 2022, July 4, 2022 and July 11, 2022 and July 17, 2023.

Private Placement Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on June 21, 2023

Number of Shares: 8,750,000 Flow-Through ("FT") shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per FT share



Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee(s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 537,500

Agent's Fee: Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. $220,500 cash and 551,250 broker

warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. $24,500 cash and 61,250 broker

warrants

Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of eighteen months to the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 12, 2023 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD. ("PNRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 14,772,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $1.10 per common share



Warrants: 3,324,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,324,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.4375 for a period of three years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $812,460 N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:37 a.m. PST, July 26, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, July 26, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

PACIFIC GEOINFO CORP. ("PGO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2023

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 24, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,500,000 Shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per Share



Number of Placee: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 5,500,000 Shares









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 05, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

