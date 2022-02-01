VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DOMINION LENDING CENTRES INC. ("DLCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's class "A" common shares, will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, February 3, 2022, under the symbol "DLCG".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbols "DLCG" on TSX Venture Exchange after February 2, 2022, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

ESREY RESOURCES LTD. ("ESR.H")

[formerly Esrey Resources Ltd. ("ESR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, February 3, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of February 3, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from ESR to ESR.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued on February 4, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

22/02/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. ("ALY") ("ALY.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 01, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ATOMIC MINERALS CORPORATION ("ATOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2021 and December 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 25,850,997 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 25,850,997 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,850,997 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 57 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Tribeca Capital Partners Inc



(James Hyland) Y 250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (3 placees) P 2,100,000

Finder's Fee: GloRes Securities Inc. - $4,000 cash and 53,333 finder's warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $2,400 cash and 32,000 finder's warrants

Raymond James Ltd. - $9,600 cash and 128,000 finder's warrants

IA Capital Markets - $28,680 cash and 382,400 finder's warrants

EMD Financial Inc. - $10,446 cash and 139,280 finder's warrants

Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $28,962.49 cash and 386,167 finder's warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $600 cash and 8,000 finder's warrants

Fortification Capital Inc. - $840 cash and 11,200 finder's warrants;

Haywood Securities Inc. - $16,500 cash and 220,000 finder's warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on December 30, 2021, announcing the closing of the first tranche, and January 18, 2022, announcing the closing of the second and last tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb.01, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

COAST COPPER CORP. ("COCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 01, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CUSPIS CAPITAL III LTD. ("CIII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated January 28, 2022, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business January 31, 2022, commenced trading at the opening of business on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on February 1, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $5,000,000 (25,000,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).

________________________________________

DECKLAR RESOURCES INC. ("DKL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a binding letter of intent ("LOI") dated January 26, 2022, between the Company and San Leon Oza Limited ("San Leon"). Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, San Leon will purchase 1,764,706 shares, representing 15% equity interest, of Decklar Petroleum Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in return for an aggregate of USD$7,500,000 in loan notes ("Loan Notes") and 1,764,706 Nigerian naira to the Company. The Loan Notes will bear an annual interest rate of 10%, accruing quarterly, and with a maturity date of five (5) years from the date of issuance. As per terms of the subscription agreement in connection with the LOI, no payments will be required to be made under the Loan Notes until there are available funds from operations of the Oza oil field assets after taking into account the required debt and administrative expenses.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 31, 2020 and January 27, 2022.

________________________________________

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 100,822 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit, in settlement of a total amount of debt of $50,411. Each Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.65 per share for 48 months following the closing of this transaction.

Number of creditors: 1 creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Number of shares Number of warrants Aspri Pharma Canada Inc. (Sybil Dahan) NP $50,411 $0.50 100,822 100,822

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 31, 2022.

GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 1 février 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 100 822 unités (les « unités ») au prix de 0,50 $ par unité, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 50 411 $. Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire et d'un bon de souscription (les « bons de souscription »). Chaque bon de souscription permet au porteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la société au prix de 0,65 $ par action pour les 48 mois suivant la clôture de la transaction.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier

Participation d'initiés / Group Pro :

Nom Personne ayant un lien de dépendance = NP / Groupe Pro = P Montant dû Prix réputé par action Nombre d'actions Nombre de bons de souscription Aspri Pharma Canada Inc. (Sybil Dahan) NP 50 411 $ 0,50 $ 100 822 100 822

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 31 janvier 2022.

________________________________________

DYNAMIC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("DTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an option to purchase agreement and share purchase agreement (collectively, the "Agreements") dated June 28, 2019 between the Company and High Express Holdings Limited (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Company has decided to exercise their option to acquire all of the Vendor's issued and outstanding shares of High Express Holdings (US) Inc. ("High Express") in return for USD$3,995,822.00 in promissory notes ("Promissory Notes") to the Vendor. High Express is a 50% owner of Smoky Mountain Flyers, LLC which operates a flying theatre attraction named Sky Fly. The Promissory Notes will be secured by the common shares of High Express and bear a 9.0% annual interest rate with a with a repayment date on or before December 31, 2022.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases July 2, 2019, January 4, 2022 and January 31, 2022.

________________________________________

EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,820,109 shares to settle outstanding debt for $2,278,080 (US $1,800,000) due to a buyback of 1.2% NSR interest.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 24, 2022, and January 31, 2022.

________________________________________

MIDLAND EXPLORATION INC. ("MD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 170,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.55 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated January 17, 2022.

MIDLAND EXPLORATION INC. (« MD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 1 février 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 170 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,55 $ par action ordinaire

0,92 $ par actions accréditive ordinaire de charité

Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans de communiqué de presse daté du 17 janvier 2022.

________________________________________

NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filling an exploration memorandum of understanding (the "Agreement") dated December 16, 2021 between New Age Metals Inc. (the "Company") and Nipissing First Nation. The Agreement is to promote a co-operative and mutually respectful relationship concerning New Age Metals exploration and development programs on its flagship River Valley palladium project. By way of Consideration, the Company will issue a total of 1,000,000 warrants exercisable at $0.20 per share for a period of five years. The Company will also make certain financial contributions during the exploration to Nipissing First Nation.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 26, 2022.

________________________________________

NUGEN MEDICAL DEVICES INC. ("NGMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,644,736 common shares at a deemed value of $0.304 per share to settle outstanding debt for $500,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 20, 2022.

________________________________________

ORSU METALS CORPORATION ("OSU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 559,908 shares at a deemed value of $0.26 per share to settle outstanding debt for $145,576.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Sergei Stefanovich Y $60,000 $0.26 230,769 Mark Corra Y $9,508 $0.26 36,571 David Rhodes Y $19,017 $0.26 73,142 Vladimir Pakhomov Y $19,017 $0.26 73,142

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 5, 2022 and January 7, 2022.

________________________________________

PACIFIC SILK ROAD RESOURCES GROUP INC. ("PP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:49 a.m. PST, Jan. 31, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PANORAMA CAPITAL CORP. ("PANO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Carson Sedun Y 100,000





Blaine Bailey Y 200,000





Keith C. Inman Law Corporation Y 300,000 (Keith C. Inman)





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,477,921 shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per share



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Esan Eczacibasi Endustriyel



Hammaddeler Sanayi Ve Ticaret



Anonim Sirketi (Bulent Kozlu and



Seyfi Saricam) Y 8,220,626 John Stalker Y 42,858

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 17, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,700,000 Flow-Through Units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.06 per Unit



Warrants: 1,700,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,700,000 common shares



Warrant Price: $0.075 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance





Warrant Acceleration Provision: Four months after closing, if the share price exceeds $0.15 for ten consecutive days, the acceleration provision may be triggered to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to fifteen days



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: $3,000 cash commission and 40,000 Compensation Warrants (non-transferable) payable to Capital Find Partners Inc. Each Compensation

Warrant is exercisable for $0.075 per common share, expiring the day before the second year anniversary of issuance





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will be issuing a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

__________________________________

PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 29, 2021:

Convertible Debentures: $1,938,000 principal amount of secured convertible debentures ("Debentures")



Conversion Price: Debentures are convertible into an aggregate of 38,760,000 units each consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Debenture may be converted for $0.05 within one year from the date of issuance, and $0.10 in the second year thereafter



Interest Rate: 8% per annum, compounded quarterly and accrued until Maturity Date



Forced Conversion Provision: The Company reserves the right to force conversion in the event that the shares of the Company trade at $0.30 for a period of 10 days or more



Maturity Date: 2 years from the date of closing



Warrants: Each warrant may be exercised at an exercise price of $0.075 for a term of 2 years from the date of closing



Additional Provision: The Debenture holder may give written notice to the Company to pay the Principal Amount and any other amounts due. The Debenture holder will have right to receive repayment of the original subscription price prior to any distribution of property or assets to the common shares or other equity securities



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider= Y / Principal Amount Name ProGroup= P of Debentures ($) Peter Lacey Y 1,500,000 Mel Clifford Y 20,000

Finders' Fees: $45,000 cash and 600,000 Finder's Warrants paid to Capital Find Partners Inc

$22,200 cash and 296,000 Finder's Warrants paid to Research Capital Corp

Each Finder's Warrant may be exercised at $0.075 per share and will expire 2 years from the date of closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) and applicable undertaking.

__________________________________

REVIVAL GOLD INC. ("RVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 14, 2022 and January 26, 2022:

Number of Shares: 15,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.65 per share



Warrants: 7,749,997 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,749,997 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.90 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 41 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Kelvin Holdings Inc. (Hugh Argo) Y 46,154 Maura Lendon Y 38,500 Lisa Ross Y 40,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 150,000 [1 placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SINTANA ENERGY INC. ("SEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Feb.01, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

