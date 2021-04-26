VANCOUVER, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

COIN HODL INC. ("COIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, the common shares of Coin Hodl Inc. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company and as approved by the majority of minority shareholders on April 23, 2021.

________________________________________

CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business April 27, 2021, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on the CSE.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 23, 2021.

________________________________________

K.B. RECYCLING INDUSTRIES LTD. ("AKMY")("AKMY.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing- IPO Shares and Warrants, Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated March 31, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut securities commissions on April 1, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of their respective Securities Act.

The gross proceeds received by the Company for the IPO were $1,822,065.36 (6,282,984 units at $0.29 per unit, each unit comprising of one ordinary share and one half of one warrant). The Company is classified as a "Plastic and Rubber Manufacturing" company (NAICS 31-33 326).

Private Placements – Non Brokered

In addition, the Company also completed two non-brokered private placements pursuant to which the following securities have been issued:

Number of Shares: 33,051,952 ordinary shares



Purchase Price: $0.29 per share



Warrants: 16,525,976 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,525,976 ordinary shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.51 for 2 years (expiring on April 21, 2023)



Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: $1,015 (paid to PI Financial Corp. in connection with one subscriber to the private placement of subscription receipts)



Commence Date: At the opening April 28, 2021, the ordinary shares and share purchase warrants will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Israel



Capitalization: 300,000,000 ordinary shares with par value of $0.01 of which 117,545,136 ordinary shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Securities: 58,475,000 ordinary shares,

23,526,984 founder's warrants (unlisted)

7,236,300 stock options



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: AKMY CUSIP Number: M62895103



Underwriters: INFOR Financial Inc.

Cormark Securities Inc.



Capitalization on Warrants: 19,667,468 warrants issued and outstanding



Each whole warrant to purchase one share at $0.51 per share up to 5pm (EST) on April 21, 2023.



Warrant Trading Symbol: AKMY.WT Warrant CUSIP Number: M62895111



Greenshoe Option: The Underwriters have over-allotted the Offering to the extent of 1,384,936 units. The Company has granted a Greenshoe Option entitling the Underwriters to purchase a total of 1,384,936 units at a price of $0.29 per unit and the Underwriters have fully exercised the Greenshoe Option.



Underwriters' fee: A cash commission of C$127,544.58 (inclusive of the commission payable on the full exercise of the Greenshoe Option)



Underwriters' Warrants: 439,809 non-transferable share purchase warrants. Each warrant is exercisable into one ordinary share at $0.51 per share until April 21, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 31, 2021.



Company Contact: Shmuel Porre Company Address: 3rd Ha-Avoda St., Beit She'an, Israel Company Phone Number: 972-4-6481444 Company Website: https://www.alkemy.solutions/ Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

OREFINDERS RESOURCES INC. ("ORX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The Exchange has approved Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders") plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement"), which included the spin-off of its wholly owned subsidiary, American Eagle Gold Corp. ("American Eagle").

The Plan of Arrangement was approved by Orefinders shareholders at an annual general and special meeting held on April 6, 2021, pursuant to a resolution passed by Orefinders shareholders. Orefinders received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, dated April 8, 2021, in connection with the Plan of Arrangement.

Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, Orefinders shareholders will receive one New Share (as defined below) of Orefinders as well as 0.02247 of an American Eagle share for every one Old Share (as defined below).

The Plan of Arrangement is fully described in Orefinders Information Circular dated March 6, 2021 and Orefinders news release dated April 26, 2021.

Substitutional Listing:

In accordance with the above-referenced Plan of Arrangement, Orefinders shareholders who previously held one common share of Orefinders (the "Old Shares") will be issued one new common share of Orefinders ("New Shares") on a one for one basis.

No cash payment will be made in connection with the Plan of Arrangement.

Accordingly, the New Shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

222,508,742 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investors Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ORX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 685773 10 3 (NEW)

Delist:

In conjunction with the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Old Shares of Orefinders will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business Tuesday, April 27, 2021 the Old Shares of Orefinders will be delisted.

___________________________________________

NEWORIGIN GOLD CORP. ("NEWO")

[formerly Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. ("TOE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on April 12, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: NewOrigin Gold Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, the common shares of NewOrigin Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Precious and Base Metals Exploration' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

48,991,681 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares

Transfer Agent: Capital Transfer Agency, ULC Trading Symbol: NEWO (NEW) CUSIP Number: 65170N106 (NEW)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

The Good Shroom Co Inc. ("MUSH")

[formerly Cluny Capital Corp. ("CLN.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture Exchange, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

NEX Company

Qualifying Transaction:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of Cluny Capital Corp. (the "Company") described in its Filing Statement dated April 8, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered as a Capital Pool Company.

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the acquisition, by three-cornered amalgamation, of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Teonan Biomedical Inc. ("Teonan") in consideration of:

25,000,000 common shares of the resulting issuer at a deemed price of $0.25 per share of the resulting issuer for a deemed consideration of $6,250,000 , on a post-consolidation basis (the Company has consolidated its capital on a 3 old shares for 1 new share basis);





per share of the resulting issuer for a deemed consideration of , on a post-consolidation basis (the Company has consolidated its capital on a 3 old shares for 1 new share basis); 5,493,663 common shares post-consolidation of the resulting issuer will be issued pursuant to the conversion of the outstanding convertible debentures of Teonan having an aggregate principal value of $975,000 along with unpaid accrued interest of $73,416 ; and





along with unpaid accrued interest of ; and Up to 3,000,000 common shares post-consolidation (the "Performance Shares") of the resulting issuer Shares will be issuable to Mr. Scott Jardin , the Chief Financial Officer of Teonan, provided certain performance milestones are met, pursuant to an agreement entered into between Teonan and Mr. Scott Jardin on September 1, 2020 for an aggregate deemed value of $750,000 .

A total of 24,509,803 common shares post-consolidation issued pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction are escrowed, pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement (the "Escrow Agreement"). The Performance Shares will be added to the Escrow Agreement if and when the Performance Shares will be issued.

The Company is classified as a "Beverage manufacturing" issuer (NAICS Number: 3121).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated April 8, 2021, available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated July 28, 2020, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture Exchange:

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture Exchange, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Montreal.

Private Placement-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement. This offering consisted of the issuance of subscription receipts, which were exchanged into common shares and warrants upon closing of the Qualifying Transaction, as follows:

Number of Shares: 11,500,000 common shares post-consolidation



Purchase Price: $0.25 per common share post-consolidation



Warrants: 11,500,000 warrants to purchase 11,500,000 common shares post-consolidation



Warrant exercise price: $0.50 until February 10, 2023, subject to accelerated expiry

Provision, on a post-consolidation basis



Number of Placees: 106 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares





Michael Frank Y 160,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[5 placees] P 390,000



Agent Fee: Leede Jones Gable received $214 965 in cash and 920,000 non-transferable compensation options of the resulting issuer. Each compensation option is exercisable for one resulting issuer common share at a price of $0.25 per share until February 10, 2023, on a post-consolidation basis.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement pursuant to news release dated February 11, 2021. The conversion of the subscription receipts in common shares and warrants was announced by news release dated April 16, 2021.

Name Change and Consolidation:

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on March 31, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 3 old shares for 1 new share basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from Cluny Capital Corp. to The Good Shroom Co Inc.

Effective at the opening of business on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, the common shares of The Good Shroom Co Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Cluny Capital Corp. will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation and Post-Transactional Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 48,288,753 common shares will be issued and outstanding.



Escrow: 25,436,467 common shares, of which 2,657,644 common shares are released at the date of this bulletin





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company – Toronto







Trading Symbol: MUSH (NEW)





CUSIP Number: 88338U101 (NEW)

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.



Company Contact: Mr. Eric Ronsse, Chief Executive Officer and Director Company Address: 11 Beacon Road, Kirkland, Quebec, J7V 5V5 Company Phone Number: (514) 924-2574 Company Fax Number: Nil Company e-mail address: [email protected] Company website address: www.Thegoodshroom.co

LES BONS CHAMPIGNONS INC. (« MUSH »)

[antérieurement Cluny Capital Corp. (« CLN.H »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Opération admissible – complétée/Changement de symbole, Reprise de la négociation, Migration de NEX à Bourse de Croissance TSX, Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier, Changement de dénomination sociale et regroupement

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 26 avril 2021

Société NEX

Opération admissible :

La Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt des documents relativement l'opération admissible de Cluny Capital Corp. (la « société ») décrite dans sa déclaration de changement à l'inscription datée du 8 avril 2021. Par conséquent, à l'ouverture des marchés, mercredi le 28 avril 2021, la société ne sera plus considérée comme une société de capital de démarrage.

L'opération admissible consiste en l'acquisition, par fusion triangulaire, de toutes les actions émises et en circulation de Teonan Biomedical Inc. (« Teonan ») pour une considération de :

25 000 000 d'actions ordinaires de l'émetteur résultant à un prix réputé de 0,25 $ l'action pour une contrepartie réputée de 6 250 000 $, sur une base post-regroupement (la société a regroupé son capital social sur la base de 3 anciennes actions pour 1 nouvelle action);





5 493 663 actions ordinaires post-regroupement de l'émetteur résultant en vertu de la conversion des débentures convertibles en circulation de Teonan d'une valeur en capital totale de 975 000 $ et des intérêts courus impayés de 73 416 $; et





des intérêts courus impayés de 73 Jusqu'à 3 000 000 d'actions ordinaires post-regroupement (les « actions de performance ») de l'émetteur résultant qui pourront être émises à M. Scott Jardin , chef des finances de Teonan, à condition que certains jalons de rendement soient atteints, conformément à une entente conclue entre Teonan et M. Scott Jardin le 1er septembre, 2020 pour une valeur réputée globale de 750 000 $.

Un total de 24 509 803 d'actions ordinaires post-regroupement (les « actions de performance ») émises dans le cadre de l'opération admissible sont entiercées en vertu d'une convention de titres de valeurs du groupe 2 de la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « convention d'entiercement »). Les actions de performance seront ajoutées à la convention d'entiercement si et quand les actions de performance seront émises.

La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « Fabrication de boissons » (numéro de SCIAN : 3121).

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez vous référer à la déclaration de changement à l'inscription datée du 8 avril 2021, qui est disponible sur SEDAR.

Reprise de la négociation :

Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 28 juillet 2020, la négociation des titres de l'émetteur résultant sera reprise à l'ouverture des marchés, mercredi le 28 avril 2021.

Migration de NEX à Bourse de croissanceTSX :

La société a satisfait les exigences afin d'être inscrite comme une société de groupe 2 de la Bourse de croissance TSX. Par conséquent, en vigueur à l'ouverture des marchés, mercredi le 28 avril 2021, l'inscription des actions ordinaires de la société sera transférée de NEX à Bourse de croissance TSX, le groupe de la classification de la société sera changé de NEX à groupe 2 et le bureau de correspondance sera changé de NEX à Montréal.

Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier :

La Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier. Ce placement consistait en l'émission de reçus de souscription qui ont été échangés en actions ordinaires et bons de souscription lors de la clôture de l'opération admissible, comme suit :

Nombre d'actions : 11 500 000 actions ordinaires post-regroupement



Prix : 0,25 $ par action ordinaire post-regroupement



Bons de souscription : 11 500 000 de bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à

11 500 000 actions ordinaires post-regroupement



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,50 $ jusqu'au 10 février 2023, sous réserve d'une clause

d'accélération de l'échéance, sur une base post-regroupement



Nombre de souscripteurs : 106 souscripteurs

Participation Initié / Groupe Pro :

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P Nombre d'actions Michael Frank Y 160 000 Souscription totale du groupe professionnel [5 souscripteurs] P 390 000









Honoraires de l'agent : Leede Jones Gable a reçu 214 965 $ en espèces et 920 000 options de rémunération non transférables de l'émetteur résultant. Chaque option de rémunération peut être exercée pour une action ordinaire de l'émetteur résultante au prix de 0,25 $ l'action jusqu'au 10 février 2023, sur une base post-regroupement.

La société a confirmé la du placement privé via un communiqué de presse daté du 11 février 2021. La conversion des reçus de souscription en actions ordinaires et bons de souscription fut annoncée par communiqué de presse daté du 16 avril 2021.

Changement de dénomination sociale et regroupement :

En vertu d'une résolution spéciale des actionnaires adoptée le 31 mars 2021, la société a regroupé son capital social sur la base de 3 anciennes actions pour 1 nouvelle action. La dénomination sociale de la société a été changée de Cluny Capital Corp. à Les bons Champignons Inc.

Les actions ordinaires de Les bons Champignons Inc. seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des marchés, mercredi le 28 avril 2021, et les actions Cluny Capital Corp. seront retirées de la cote.

Capitalisation post-regroupement et post-opération : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 48 288 753 actions ordinaires seront émises et en circulation



Actions entiercées : 25 436 467 actions ordinaires, dont 2 657 644 actions ordinaires sont libérées à la date de ce bulletin



Agent des transferts : Compagnie Fiducie TSX – Toronto





Symbole au téléscripteur : MUSH (NOUVEAU)





Numéro de CUSIP : 88338U101 (NOUVEAU)

La Bourse de croissance TSX a été avisée que les opérations précitées ont été complétées.

Contact de la société : M. Eric Ronsse, chef de la direction et administrateur Adresse de la société : 11 rue Beacon, Kirkland, Québec, J7V 5V5 Téléphone de la société : (514) 924-2574 Télécopieur de la société : Aucun Adresse de courriel de la société : [email protected] Adresse du site web de la société : www.Thegoodshroom.co

___________________________________

21/04/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 200,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.80



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 22, 2021 and March 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,630,034 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 2,815,017 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,815,017 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 47 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 689,700 [7 placees]







Finder's Fee: Research Capital Corporation (Toronto) - $5,994.00 and 19,980 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a one year period.





Haywood Securities Inc. - $37,800.59 and 126,002 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a one year period.





Research Capital Corporation (Vancouver) - $18,420.01 and 61,400 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a one year period.





Bruno Mosimann - $10,440.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 26, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 105,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $367,500.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 24, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

COIN HODL INC. ("COIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to Coin Hodl Inc.'s (the "Company") sale and liquidation of all of its cryptocurrency assets for net proceeds of CDN$961,288. The Exchange has been advised that the Company's decision to divest its cryptocurrency assets was made as a result of the Company's cryptocurrency custodian, Goldmoney Wealth Limited, no longer offering custodial services.

Trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated March 15, 2021 and news release dated March 25 2019.

________________________________________

ION ENERGY LTD. ("ION")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective April 7, 2021, the Company's bought-deal offering by way of (final) short form prospectus offering (the "Prospectus") dated April 7, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. The Prospectus qualifies the public distribution of Units of the Company, the material terms of which are described below, and further has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on April 13, 2021 ("Closing Date"), for gross proceeds of $5,750,000.

Offering: 11,500,000 units of the Company (each a "Unit"), including full exercise of Over-Allotment Option described below. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company.



Unit Price: $0.50 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.70 per common share exercisable until 4:30 pm (Toronto Time) on the date that is thirty-six (36) months following the Closing Date.



Underwriters' Commission: $345,000 in aggregate cash commission and 690,000 aggregate non-transferable broker warrants (each a "Broker Warrant") exercisable to purchase one Unit at a price of $0.50 each, under similar terms as that of the Prospectus, for thirty-six (36) months following the Closing Date.



Underwriters: PI Financial Corp. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters additionally exercised in full an Over-Allotment Option previously provided by the Company in connection with this Prospectus to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional Units, representing up to 15% of the Prospectus, for $750,000 in gross proceeds to cover their over-allocation position and for market stabilization purposes. The Over-Allotment Option could have been exercised to acquire: (i) additional Units at $0.50 per Unit; (ii) additional common shares at $0.46 per common share; (iii) additional Warrants at $0.04 per Warrant; or (iv) any combination of additional Units, additional Warrants, and additional common shares, as mentioned above, provided that the aggregate did not exceed 1,500,000 additional Units, 1,500,000 common shares, and the aggregate of 1,500,000 additional Warrants.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated March 16, 2021, March 17, 2021 and April 13, 2021 and the Company's Prospectus dated April 7, 2021.

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 12, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.25 per unit as announced on February 11, 2021:

The information relating to the finder's fee payable to Echelon Capital Markets in the bulletin dated March 12, 2021 is replaced by the following:

Echelon Capital Markets $9,043.20 cash; 50,240 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25

Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: two years from closing

All other details remain unchanged.

________________________________________

KENADYR MINING (HOLDINGS) CORP. ("KEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Apr. 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LABRADOR GOLD CORP. ("LAB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 14,000,000 charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per charity flow-through share



Warrants: 7,000,000 NFT share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 26 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated April 19, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

LE MARE GOLD CORP. ("LMGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an assignment of rights under option agreement dated February 3, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Le Mare Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Syber Mining Corp. (the "Assignor"), whereby the Assignor has granted the Company the right to acquire up to a 100% interest in and to certain mineral claims located in the Kamloops Mining Division of the Province of British Columbia. In consideration, the Company will pay a total cash of $382,500 ($257,500 in the first year), issue 2.8 million shares (1.8 million shares in the first year) and incur exploration expenditures in the amount of $475,000 ($200,000 in the first year) over a two-year period. The Agreement is subject to a 2% NSR, 1% may be purchased by the Company for $1.5 million in cash.

________________________________________

LE MARE GOLD CORP. ("LMGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 64,087,500 common shares and 5,800,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share and $0.05 per flow-through share



Warrants: 64,087,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 64,087,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a one year period, subject to an accelerated expiry provision





Number of Placees: 91 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Bryson Goodwin Y 7,000,000 1274519 BC Ltd. (Andreas Schleich) Y 4,000,000 Joel Warawa Y 157,500 Nia Capital Corp. (Kelly Pladson) Y 400,000 Yari Nieken Y 2,000,000 Bam Bam Capital Corp. (David Greenway) Y 3,700,000 David Greenway Y 1,500,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 900,000 [3 placees]





Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. – 75,000 finder warrants exercisable at $0.075 for a one-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry provision.

Haywood Securities Inc. – 570,000 finder warrants exercisable at $0.075 for a one-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry provision.

Research Capital Corporation – 115,000 finder warrants exercisable at $0.075 for a one-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry provision.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 22, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 23, 2021, the Bulletin should have read as follow:

Additional Finder's Fee:

IBK Capital Corp. - $24,999.99 cash; 625,000 share purchase finder units (the "Finders Units") exercisable at $0.16 per Finders Unit. Each Finders Unit entitles the holder to purchase one common share and one-half share purchase warrant at an exercise price of $0.25 for a two-year period; and 169,167 Finder Warrants.

Cormel Capital Sarl: $7,560 and 63,000 Finder Warrants.

All other terms remain unchanged

________________________________________

NV GOLD CORPORATION ("NVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Apr. 26, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PACIFIC IMPERIAL MINES INC. ("PPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 31, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,860,000 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 3,860,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,860,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,000,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: $15,200 in cash and 304,000 finders' warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.10 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated February 13, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the maturity date of the following convertible debenture:

Convertible Debenture US$2,400,000 principal amount (US$2,000,000 of which is convertible into common shares)



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at US$0.40 per share until maturity



Maturity Date: Extended from October 15, 2019 to February 20, 2021



Interest Rate: 5% per annum

The convertible debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 13, 2019.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated April 9, 2021

_______________________________________

PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 24, 2021 and March 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 16,782 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$1.01 per share to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$16,950, in connection with services provided by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 23, 2021.

_______________________________________

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:54 a.m. PST, Apr. 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX Company:

HEALTH LOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("CHIP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 15, 2021, and amended on March 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 425,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 425,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 425,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for six (6) months from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 4 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated April 22, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

