VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BIOSYENT INC. ("RX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.04

Payable Date: March 15, 2023

Record Date: February 28, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: February 27, 2023

________________________________________

OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC. ("OPW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 6, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Commissions dated January 5, 2023, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, February 6, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

PALISADES GOLDCORP LTD. ("PALI")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Monday, February 6, 2023, the common shares of Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"). The Company is classified as an 'Investment' company.

Prior to and in connection with the listing of the Company's common shares on the Exchange, the Company's final non-offering long-form prospectus dated January 20, 2023 (the "Final Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by the Exchange and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on January 23, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 49,345,977

common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 14,739,160 common shares are subject to a 36 month staged

release escrow agreement





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: PALI CUSIP Number: 69639F100 Sponsoring Member: None



Agent's Warrants: None





For further information, please refer to the Final Prospectus dated January 20, 2023, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Collin Kettell Company Address: 2500 - 700 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V7Y 1B3 Company Phone Number: 301.744.8744 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PINE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Dividend per unit: $0.0003

Payable Date: February 15, 2023

Record Date: February 8, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: February 7, 2023

________________________________________

THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY INC. ("VERY.H")

[formerly The Very Good Food Company Inc. ("VERY")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company,. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, February 06, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of February 06, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from VERY to VERY.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated January 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

___________________________________________

23/02/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC. ("BSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue bonus shares (in the manner described below) to certain non-arm's length parties in consideration of extending the Maturity Date of the Loan, previously accepted by the Exchange on April 19, 2022, from March 11, 2023 to March 11, 2024.

The Company will issue 4,000 common shares per month (prorated for partial months) for each US $1,000,000 of the principal amount outstanding under the Loan from time to time up to March 11, 2024.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 30, 2023.

________________________________________

COTEC HOLDINGS CORP. ("CTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 20, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,984,904 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 8,984,904 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,984,904 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 10 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation: Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 8,271,448

Finder's Fee: N/A





The Company issued news releases on December 28, 2022, January 10, 2023, and February 2, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FAIRCHILD GOLD CORP. ("FAIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2022 and January 23, 2023:

Number of Shares: 12,499,835 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 12,499,835 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,499,835 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 24 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation: Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 1,983,335 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 1,300,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $17,583.30 N/A 223,055 Warrants









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15. 46,655 finder's warrants will expire on January 6, 2025. 141,400 finder's warrants will expire on January 23, 2025. 35,000 finder's warrants will expire on January 26, 2023.

The Company issued a news release on January 7, 24 and 26, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

K2 GOLD CORPORATION ("KTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 9, 2023 and January 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 23,976,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 11,988,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,988,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 122 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 1,033,667 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 12 2,308,333









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $188,479 NA 1,256,530









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 1, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LITHIUM ENERGI EXPLORATION INC. ("LEXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:00 p.m. PST, February 1, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEW ENERGY METALS CORP. ("ENRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement dated July 15, 2022 between New Energy Metals Corp. and an Arm's Length party, whereby the Company will acquire 26 mineral claims located in the Omineca Mining Division of BC, known as the Troitsa Property for the consideration of $220,000 cash ($70,000 in the first year) and the issuance of 1.6 million shares (600,000 shares in the first year) over three years. Further 600,000 shares may be issuable based on certain milestones. Any additional share issuance is subject to the Exchange approval.

________________________________________

PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD. ("PNRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Toronto.

________________________________________

REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:41 a.m. PST, February 2, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, February 2, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Branding Earnout Agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 25, 2023 between Simply Better Brands Corp. (the "Company"), BRN Acquisition Corp. ("BRN"), and a group of arm's length parties (the "Rightsholders") whereby the Rightsholders engage with BRN for purposes of advancing a new brand with the trade name "Vibez". The Company will make an initial payment of $250,000 in common shares to the Rightsholders at a deemed price of $0.32 per share. The Company will also make bi-monthly payments, either in cash or shares, up to the value of $2,250,000 over two years to the rightsholders at a minimum price of $0.32 per share if the new brand meets the sales targets set out in the Agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 25, 2023.

________________________________________

SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 148,925 shares at a deemed price of $0.23452 for a total consideration of $34,925.80 (US$26,000.00) for certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated September 1, 2022.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release on January 20, 2023.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

SUMMA SILVER CORP. ("SSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,890,375 shares



Purchase Price: $0.80 per share



Warrants: 6,445,187 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,445,187 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.20 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 46 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 3,781,250 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A







Agent's Fee:

Research Capital Corp. - $255,237.36 cash, 4,022 advisory broker warrants and 315,015 broker warrants

Eventus Capital Corp. - $255,237.36 cash, 4,022 advisory broker warrants and 315,015 broker warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $61,873.80 cash, 975 advisory broker warrants and 76,367 broker warrants

Eight Capital - $46,389.48 cash, 731 advisory broker warrants and 57,275 broker warrants

The advisory broker warrants and broker warrants are non-transferable and each warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.80 per share until December 29, 2025.

The Company issued news releases on December 29, 2022 and February 1, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

______________________________________

TNR GOLD CORP. ("TNR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:58 a.m. PST, February 2, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TNR GOLD CORP. ("TNR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, February 2, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TOWER RESOURCES LTD. ("TWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,888,889 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per flow-through share



Warrants: 3,888,889 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,888,889 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.36 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $42,000.00 N/A 233,333









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.18 per share for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on December 23, 2022 and February 2, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the letter agreement dated December 16, 2022 ("Agreement"), between the Company and an arms' length company ("Vendor") and the Vendor's shareholders. (collectively, the "Vendor Group"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendor and the Rare Earth Elements mineral property in Western Newfoundland, Canada, known as the Bottom Brook Property (the "Property") from the Vendor Group.

As consideration for the Acquisition, the Company has paid to the Vendor Group a $100,000 cash deposit to be used for license fees to keep the Property in good standing. The Company has also issued to the Vendor Group on a pro-rata basis an aggregate of 5,081,293 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares"), at a deemed price of $0.492 per Share. Upon closing of the transaction, the Vendor is the 100% holder of the Property and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Property is subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") payable to the Vendor Group. The Company retains the right to buy back 2% of the NSR for an aggregate cash payment of $1,500,000.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None





This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 21, 2022, and January 31, 2023.

________________________________________

