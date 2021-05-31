TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
May 31, 2021, 23:38 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ADVENT-AWI HOLDINGS INC. ("AWI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend Amount per Common Share: $0.05
Payable Date: June 24, 2021
Record Date: June 10, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: June 09, 2021
________________________________________
FORTEM RESOURCES INC. ("FTM.H")
[formerly Fortem Resources Inc. ("FTM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.
As of June 2, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from FTM to FTM.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued July 17, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
REX RESOURCES CORP. ("OWN")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
New Listing-Shares, Halt:
The common shares of the Company are listed at the market opening Wednesday, June 2, 2021 and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on the TSX Venture Exchange.
The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
10,789,285 common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
2,500,000 common shares subject to NP 46-201 escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
OWN
|
CUSIP Number:
|
76161L 10 8
For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated March 18, 2021 available on SEDAR.
|
Company Contact:
|
Craig Taylor, CEO & Director
|
Company Address:
|
605 - 815 Hornby Street,
|
Vancouver, BC
|
V6Z 2E6
|
Company Phone Number
|
(604) 318-4053
|
Company Email Address:
____________________________________________
21/05/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CF ENERGY CORP. ("CFY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 19, 2021:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
CDN$600,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.66 principal amount per share until maturity
|
Maturity Date:
|
May 19, 2023
|
Interest Rate:
|
7% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GOLDEN GOLIATH RESOURCES LTD. ("GNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
7,860,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
June 8, 2021
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
June 7, 2022
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.10
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,960,000 shares with 9,960,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 27, 2020.
________________________________________
GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 45,999 shares at a deemed value of $0.71 per share to settle outstanding debt for $32,659.29 (US$27,000).
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y/
Progroup=P
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Diaz Nieves y
|
Y
|
$32,659.29
|
$0.71
|
45,999
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 21, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,400,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.125 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,200,000 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Received an aggregate of $24,000 in cash payable to GloRes Securities Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated May 26, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. ("NLH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:28 a.m. PST, May 31, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. ("NLH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, May 31, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. ("SOLR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 29, 2021 and February 18, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
13,696,500 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.42 per share
|
Warrants:
|
13,696,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,696,500 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.60 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
68 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Michael Clark
|
Y
|
184,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,320,100
|
[13 placees]
|
Agents:
|
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Beacon Securities Limited, PI Financial Corp. received $402,677.10 and 958,755 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.60 per share for a two year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 18, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. ("TTG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 21, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,166,666 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,166,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,166,666 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Tim Coupland
|
Y
|
1,850,000
|
T8X Capital Ltd. (Tim Coupland)
|
Y
|
150,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on May 21, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
TUP CAPITAL INC. ("TUP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Reference is made to our bulletin dated May 27, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.
We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business on May 28, 2021, commenced trading after issuance of the press release announcing the closing of the public offering on Monday, May 31, 2021.
The Company has completed its public offering of securities after (5:01 p.m. EDT) on May 28, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $750,000 (7,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
________________________________________
UNISERVE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION ("USS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
14,728,890
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
July 2, 2021
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
January 2, 2022
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.15
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 26,750,000 shares with 26,750,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 24, 2019.
________________________________________
VISIONARY GOLD CORP. ("VIZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated May 8, 2021 between Visionary Gold Corp. (the "Company"), the Company's subsidiary Lost Creek Corporation and the vendors, Innovation Exploration Ventures LLC (James F. Davis) and Amy Davis Martin, pursuant to which the Company will acquire Wyoming state leases and unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,986 acres, located in Natrona, Fremont and Sweetwater Counties, Wyoming.. In consideration, the Company will issue 550,000 shares.
________________________________________
WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 1, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
30,297,698 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.165 per share
|
Warrants:
|
15,148,849 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,148,849 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
56 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Henrik van Alphen
|
Y
|
1,535,715
|
David Lies
|
Y
|
3,636,364
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,004,500
|
[7 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $55,960.80 and 339,156 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.30 for a two year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on April 30, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
