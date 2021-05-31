VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ -

ADVENT-AWI HOLDINGS INC. ("AWI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend Amount per Common Share: $0.05

Payable Date: June 24, 2021

Record Date: June 10, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: June 09, 2021

FORTEM RESOURCES INC. ("FTM.H")

[formerly Fortem Resources Inc. ("FTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of June 2, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from FTM to FTM.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued July 17, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

REX RESOURCES CORP. ("OWN")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares, Halt:

The common shares of the Company are listed at the market opening Wednesday, June 2, 2021 and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

10,789,285 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 2,500,000 common shares subject to NP 46-201 escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: OWN CUSIP Number: 76161L 10 8



For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated March 18, 2021 available on SEDAR.



Company Contact: Craig Taylor, CEO & Director Company Address: 605 - 815 Hornby Street,

Vancouver, BC

V6Z 2E6 Company Phone Number (604) 318-4053 Company Email Address: [email protected]

CF ENERGY CORP. ("CFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 19, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: CDN$600,000 principal amount

Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.66 principal amount per share until maturity

Maturity Date: May 19, 2023

Interest Rate: 7% per annum

Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

GOLDEN GOLIATH RESOURCES LTD. ("GNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 7,860,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 8, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 7, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,960,000 shares with 9,960,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 27, 2020.

GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 45,999 shares at a deemed value of $0.71 per share to settle outstanding debt for $32,659.29 (US$27,000).

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Creditor Insider=Y/ Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Diaz Nieves y

Asociados, S.C.

(Laura Diaz) Y $32,659.29

(US$27,000) $0.71 45,999

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,400,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.125 per share

Warrants: 1,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,200,000 shares

Warrants Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 1 Placees

Finder's Fee: Received an aggregate of $24,000 in cash payable to GloRes Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated May 26, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. ("NLH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:28 a.m. PST, May 31, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. ("NLH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, May 31, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. ("SOLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 29, 2021 and February 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,696,500 shares

Purchase Price: $0.42 per share

Warrants: 13,696,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,696,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 68 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares Michael Clark Y 184,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,320,100 [13 placees]

Agents: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Beacon Securities Limited, PI Financial Corp. received $402,677.10 and 958,755 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.60 per share for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 18, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. ("TTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,166,666 shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 2,166,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,166,666 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a three year period

Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares Tim Coupland Y 1,850,000 T8X Capital Ltd. (Tim Coupland) Y 150,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on May 21, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

TUP CAPITAL INC. ("TUP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated May 27, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business on May 28, 2021, commenced trading after issuance of the press release announcing the closing of the public offering on Monday, May 31, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities after (5:01 p.m. EDT) on May 28, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $750,000 (7,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

UNISERVE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION ("USS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 14,728,890 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 2, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 2, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 26,750,000 shares with 26,750,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 24, 2019.

VISIONARY GOLD CORP. ("VIZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated May 8, 2021 between Visionary Gold Corp. (the "Company"), the Company's subsidiary Lost Creek Corporation and the vendors, Innovation Exploration Ventures LLC (James F. Davis) and Amy Davis Martin, pursuant to which the Company will acquire Wyoming state leases and unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,986 acres, located in Natrona, Fremont and Sweetwater Counties, Wyoming.. In consideration, the Company will issue 550,000 shares.

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 30,297,698 shares

Purchase Price: $0.165 per share

Warrants: 15,148,849 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,148,849 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 56 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares Henrik van Alphen Y 1,535,715 David Lies Y 3,636,364 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,004,500 [7 placees]

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $55,960.80 and 339,156 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.30 for a two year period.

Haywood Securities Inc. receives $3,009.93 and 18,242 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.30 for a two year period.

PI Financial Corp. receives $7,507.50 and 45,500 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.30 for a two year period.

Richardson Wealth Limited receives $7,738.50 and 46,900 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.30 for a two year period.

MJP Justus Inc. (Michael Pound, Joanna Pound) receives $33,543.38 and 203,239 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.30 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on April 30, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

