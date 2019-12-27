VANCOUVER, Dec. 27, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PT.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Dividend per common share: $0.00060

Payable Date: January 15, 2020

Record Date: December 31, 2019

Ex-distribution Date: December 30, 2019

________________________________________

19/12/ 27- TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABIGAIL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ACC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:50 a.m. PST, December 27, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ANGUS VENTURES INC. ("GUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, December 27, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 20, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,200,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $72,240.00 and 266,000 broker warrants payable to Gravitas Securities Inc. and Leede Jones Gable. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.14 for a period of 24 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CHATHAM ROCK PHOSPHATE LIMITED ("NZP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 18, 2019:

First Tranche:

Number of Shares: 647,631 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 647,631 share purchase warrants to purchase 647,631 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 19 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Chris Castle Y 10,000 Linda Sanders Y 22,458

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

EQ INC. ("EQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 10, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,666,666 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.75 per common share



Warrants: 3,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,333,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 25 Placees



Finder's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Hampton Securities Limited received an aggregate of $26,169.45 in cash and 34,893 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at $1.00 for a period of two years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 10 and December 17, 2019.

________________________________________

HAMPTON BAY CAPITAL INC. ("HPB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LOOPSHARE LTD. ("LOOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 08, 2019:

Number of Shares: 11,777,360 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Number of Placees: 61 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Matthew Clayton Y 125,000 Roop Mundi Y 100,000 Brian Grange Y 125,000 Evan Southern Y 50,000





Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 670,000

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $25,600.00 cash; 140,000 shares; 268,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: One year expiry

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 28, 2019 and December 9, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:



Number of FT Shares: 1,943,824 flow through shares at $0.17 per share

3,333,334 flow through shares at $0.15 per share



Warrants: 1,943,824 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,943,824 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years





Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 3,858,333 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per non flow through share



Warrants: 3,858,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,858,333 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 23 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares George Patton Y 3,333,333 John Keating Y 50,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 3,413,334







Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp $40,000.00 cash; 266,667 warrants GMP Securities L.P $19,228.00 cash; 116,400 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc. $25,000.00 cash; 166,667 warrants GloRes Capital Inc. $15,000.00 cash; 100,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Entitles holder to purchase one common share at $0.25 for

36 months following completion of Offering

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

PROBE METALS INC. ("PRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 13, 2019 and November 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,697,500 flow-through common shares and 3,144,500 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$1.80 per flow-through common share

CDN$1.00 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 5,420,979 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,420,979 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$1.30 for a two (2) year period



Number of Placees: 127 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [5 Placees] P 172,882





Underwriter's Commission: Aggregate of CDN$1,003,500 in cash to Sprott Private Wealth LP, Canaccord Genuity Corp., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Mackie

Research Capital Corp., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., and Laurentian Bank

Securities Inc.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PROSPERO SILVER CORP. ("PSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:58 a.m. PST, December 27, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REKO INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. ("REKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 27, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 316,933 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from December 31, 2019 to December 30, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

VOYAGEUR PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. ("VM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,204,752



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 5, 2019 (3,164,752 Warrants)

December 29, 2019 (2,040,000 Warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2020



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,164,752 units with 3,164,752 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on December 11, 2017 and 930,000 flow-through units and 1,575,000 non flow-through units with 2,040,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on December 28, 2018.

________________________________________

WESTLEAF INC. ("WL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Debenture Offering, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 13, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to amendments to a previously accepted new listings of convertible debentures ("Debentures"). The new terms of the listed Debentures are summarized below:

Conversion: The Debentures are convertible into common shares of the Company at $0.45 per share at any time prior to maturity.

The Debenture holders have also approved of waving and modifying the Debenture agreement to not require the Company to repurchase the Debentures as a result of the definitive arrangement agreement announced on November 7, 2019 and closed on December 23, 2019.

________________________________________

WOODBRIDGE VENTURES INC. ("WOOD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

TRUE GRIT RESOURCES LTD. ("TGI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

