VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

KORE MINING LTD. ("KORE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on October 20, 2022, rights to purchase shares of the Company. Three-quarters of one (3/4) right will be issued for each share held. One right and $0.01 are required to purchase one share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is on November 15, 2022. As at October 12, 2022, the Company had 115,329,347 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration and Development' company. THE RIGHTS WILL NOT BE LISTED FOR TRADING.

Summary:





Basis of Offering: One (1) Right exercisable for One (1) Share at $0.01 per Share.



Record Date: October 20, 2022. Shares Trade Ex-Rights: October 19, 2022. Rights Called for Trading: N/A Rights Trade for Cash: N/A Rights Expire: November 15, 2022.



Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All provinces and territories of Canada.

A stand-by commitment is associated with this Rights Offering for up to $557,896.83.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated October 12, 2022.

The Company's Rights Offering Circular has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange.

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.00125

Payable Date: November 15, 2022

Record Date: October 31, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: October 28, 2022

_____________________________________

METEORITE CAPITAL INC. ("MTR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the securities of Meteorite Capital Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading, a Company's news release having been issued on February 26, 2021, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on May 19, 2020. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

CAPITAL METEORITE INC. (« MTR.P »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Reprise de la négociation

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 17 octobre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

La négociation des titres de Capital Météorite inc. (la « société ») sera reprise à l'ouverture des marchés, mercredi le 19 octobre 2022, suite au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 26 février 2021 annonçant que la société ne procédera pas à l'opération proposée, laquelle fut préalablement annoncée le 19 mai 2020. L'opération envisagée aurait constitué une opération admissible en vertu de la Politique 2.4 de la Bourse.

_______________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated October 3, 2022, effective at the open on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the shares of the Company will resume trading; an announcement having been made on October 11, 2022

_______________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A") ("SCPT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Cdn L.P. Unit: CDN $0.03333

Distribution per US L.P. Unit: US $0.03333

Payable Date: November 15, 2022

Record Date: October 31, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: October 28, 2022

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTAL FUND ("SURF.A") ("SURF.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Cdn Unit: CDN $0.03268

Distribution per US Unit: US $ $0.03268

Payable Date: November 15, 2022

Record Date: October 31, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: October 28, 2022

________________________________________

GREEN SHIFT COMMODITIES LTD. ("GCOM")

[Formerly U3O8 Corp. ("UWE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 30, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the common shares of Green Shift Commodities Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of U3O8 Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

60,772,733 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: Nil shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GCOM (New) CUSIP Number: 393380100 (New)







________________________________________

JZR GOLD INC. ("JZR")

[Formerly JAZZ RESOURCES INC. ("JZR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on September 7, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening October 19, 2022, the common shares of JZR Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Jazz Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

29,805,359 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil Shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: JZR (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 482231107 (NEW)

________________________________________

ALTIPLANO METALS INC. ("APN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 9,285,716

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 16, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 16, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,571,430 shares with 9,571,430 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 19, 2020.

________________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:35 a.m. PST, October 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, October 17, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 2, 2022 and September 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,391,304 shares

Purchase Price: $0.23 per share

Warrants: 1,695,652 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,695,652 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 3,391,304 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

RACKLA METALS INC. ("RAK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 28, 2022, between the arm's length party (the "Optionor") and Rackla Metals Inc. ("the Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company has been granted an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in the mineral claims comprising the 'Hit Gold Project' located in Yukon Territory, Canada

As a consideration, on the closing of the agreement Company must make an initial cash payment of $ 25,000 and within 12 months, incur $ 100,000 in exploration expenditure and issue 250,000 common shares and make a cash payment of $ 25,000 to the Optionor. The Optionor will retain a 0.5-per-cent net smelter return royalty on the project and Company will assume from Optionor the obligation to pay a 2-per-cent NSR royalty to a former project owner.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 04, 2022.

________________________________________

RACKLA METALS INC. ("RAK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 29, 2022, between the arm's length party (the "Optionor") and Rackla Metals Inc. ("the Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company has been granted an exclusive option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in the 376-claim SER Gold Project located in Yukon, Canada.

As a consideration, on the closing of the Agreement Company will make a cash payment of $ 50,000, and within 12 months make a cash payment of $ 150,000, and issue $ 150,000 worth of common shares to the Optionor. Any future share issuances will be issued at a deemed price per share equal to the greater of a 30-day volume-weighted average price calculation and $ 0.2175 per share. Optionor will retain a 2.5-per-cent net smelter return royalty on the project.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 12, 2022.

________________________________________

SAN LORENZO GOLD CORP. ("SLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:36 a.m. PST, Oct. 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SAN LORENZO GOLD CORP. ("SLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 17, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP. ("SCOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 8, 2022 and September 26, 2022:

Number of Shares: 18,823,530 shares

Purchase Price: $0.17 per share

Warrants: 18,823,530 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,823,530 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period, subject to an accelerated expiry clause

Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 200,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $139,281 n/a 819,300

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 7, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $ 270,000.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 14, 2022.

________________________________________

VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,051,667 flow-through common share units ("FT Units"). Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share in the capital of the Company ("FT Share") and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price: $0.18 per Unit.

Warrants: 2,525,833 whole Warrants to purchase 2,525,833 non-flow-through common shares.

Warrant Price: $0.25, exercisable for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

Number of Placees: 7 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Securities

Aggregate Existing Pro Group

[2 Pro Group Members] P 2,856,667 Units



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [2 Finders] $21,326.40 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 14, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 19, 2022; August 30, 2022; and September 26, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,417,250 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price: $0.16 per Unit.

Warrants: 4,208,625 whole Warrants to purchase 4,208,625 Shares.

Warrant Price: $0.25, exercisable for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

Number of Placees: 25 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 Pro Group member] Y 125,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [2 Finders] $29,445.60 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 14, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

