VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BUZZ CAPITAL 2 INC. ("BUZH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



Effective at the opening, Friday, February 17, 2023, the securities of Buzz Capital 2 Inc. will resume trading, a news release having been issued on November 10, 2022 announcing that the Company would not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.

________________________________________

RONIN VENTURES CORP. ("RVC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 3, 2022, and the news releases issued by Ronin Ventures Inc. (the "Company") on October 5, 2022, and February 14, 2023, effective at the opening, Friday, February 17, 2023, the securities of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

23/02/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABEN RESOURCES LTD. ("ABN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation (the "Amending Agreement") with respect to an extension of the deadline for the $25,000 cash payment, 150,000 share issuance (the "Payment Obligations") and $250,000 exploration expenditure (the "Expenditure Obligations") obligations due on December 31, 2022 under an option agreement, as previously approved by the Exchange in its bulletin dated January 25, 2022, with a Non-Arm's Length Party (the "Optionor").

Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the deadline for the Payment Obligations will be extended till March 31, 2023 and the deadline for the Expenditure Obligations will be extended till June 30, 2023. In consideration for the aforementioned extension, the Company will issue 350,000 shares to the Optionor.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 23, 2023 and February 6, 2023 for further details.

_________________________________________

ALIANZA MINERALS LTD. ("ANZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension to the term of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 19,100,000 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 25, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 15, 2023



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 22,000,000 shares with 22,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 27, 2020.

________________________________________

CLEAN AIR METALS INC. ("AIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, Feb.15, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CLEAN AIR METALS INC. ("AIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 15, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 6, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 746,800 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of February 16, 2023 to February 15, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by BMO Nesbitt Burns on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 26, 2023:

Number of Shares: 13,900,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 6,950,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,950,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 3,000,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $20,220 N/A 404,400



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on January 26, 2023, February 6, 2023, and February 14, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. ("IPG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 3,413,378 common shares and 3,670,708 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per common share and $0.11 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 1,706,688 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,706,688 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.14 per share during a period of up to 2 years following the closing date



Number of Placees: 20 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) # of shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 222,223



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $20,240 Nil Share 184,000 Warrants



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.14 during a period of up to 2 years following the closing date.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 23, 2022 and February 13, 2023.

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. (« IPG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 15 février 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 3 413 378 actions ordinaires et 3 670 708 actions ordinaires accréditives



Prix : 0,09 $ par action ordinaire et 0,11 $ par action ordinaire accréditive



Bons de souscription : 1 706 688 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 706 688 actions ordinaires.



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,14 $ par action pendant une période maximale de 2 ans



Nombre de souscripteurs: 20 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Souscripteurs # de souscripteur (s) # d'actions Souscription totale des initiés existants 2 222 223



Montant total en espèces # total d'actions # total de bons de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation : 20 240 $ Nil action 184 000 bons de souscription



Modalités des bons de souscription à l'intermédiaire : chaque bon de souscription permet de souscrire une action ordinaire à un prix d'exercice de 0,14 $ pendant une période maximale de 2 ans suivant la date de clôture.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés des 23 décembre 2022 et 13 février 2023.

________________________________________

KADESTONE CAPITAL CORP. ("KDSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Agreement of Purchase and Sale dated December 31, 2022 among Kadestone Capital Corp. (the "Company"), a wholloy-owned subsidiary of the Company, and a non-arm's length purchaser (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Company has agreed to sell its 51% interest in its Marine Drive investment property, West Vancouver, BC to the Purchaser for the consideration of $1,850,000.

________________________________________

LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated January 9, 2023 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Quebec, pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 11-102 – Passport System and National Policy 11-202 – Process for Prospectus Review in Multiple Jurisdictions, with British Columbia being the Principal Regulator. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on January 30, 2023, for gross proceeds of $10,040,000, pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated January 25, 2023 to the Prospectus (the "Prospectus Supplement").

Offering: 800,000 common shares



Share Price: $12.55 per share



Agents: BMO Capital Markets and Paradigm Capital Inc. as the Lead Underwriters



Agents' Fees: $602,400 in cash



For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated January 25, 2023, the Prospectus dated January 9, 2023 and the Company's news release dated January 23, 2023 and January 30, 2023.

________________________________________

NORSEMAN SILVER INC ("NOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 7,800,000 Shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per Share



Warrant: 3,900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,900,000 shares



Warrant Purchase Price: $0.25 for eighteen months from the date of issuance.



Number of Placee: 22 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 26,800 N/A 1,675,000 warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 0.25 for period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 13, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

OLIVUT RESOURCES LTD. ("OLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 Shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Share



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Finder's Fee: N/A



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 27, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

____________________________________________

PPX Mining Corp. ("PPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,306,425 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $ 119,465.41 in consideration of certain services provided by a former employee of the Company pursuant to an employment agreement and subsequent settlement agreement dated January 16, 2023.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 18, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RESOURO GOLD INC. ("RAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:35 a.m. PST, Feb. 15, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RESOURO GOLD INC. ("RAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 15, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RHYOLITE RESOURCES LTD. ("RYE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Mutual Separation Agreement dated December 15, 2022 ("Agreement"), between the Company and an Executive ("Executive"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Executive has agreed to resign as CEO of the Company and to the termination of the Executive's Employment Agreement. In consideration of the resignation and termination, the Company will transfer ownership of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Muckahi Inc., to the Executive and pay $420,000 in cash to address all remaining obligations owing to the Executive. The Executive will return a total of 9,500,000 common shares of the Company back to the Company's treasury for cancellation.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated December 13, 2022; December 21, 2022; and February 14, 2023.

________________________________________

STAMPER OIL & GAS CORP. ("STMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an acquisition (the "Acquisition") of an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). The Vendor holds an option (the "Option") to acquire 100% interest in the Perry River Property (the "Property") from an arm's length party to the Company (the "Optionor"). The Property consists of three contiguous mining claims covering approximately 4,650.58 hectares of land in the Perry River Area, Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada.

In consideration for the Acquisition, the Company has issued 5,000,000 of its common shares to the Vendor. The Vendor has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company since the completion of the Acquisition.

In consideration for the Option, the Company can earn 100% interest in the Property by making a cash payment of $197,138, incurring $250,000 in exploration expenditures and issuing 850,000 common shares of the Company, all in accordance with the following schedule:

(a) Upon Signing and Listing

Making a cash payment of $40,000 upon execution of the Option;

Making a cash payment of $57,138 on or before December 6, 2022; and

Issuing 250,000 common shares to the Optionor upon successful listing on a stock exchange.

(b) Year 1

Making a cash payment of $50,000 upon the first anniversary of the Option;

Issuing 300,000 common shares to the Optionor upon the first anniversary of the Option; and

Funding exploration work on the Property totalling at least $120,000 by the first anniversary of the Option.

(c) Year 2

Making a cash payment of $50,000 upon the second anniversary of the Option;

Issuing 300,000 common shares to the Optionor upon the second anniversary of the Option; and

Funding exploration work on the Property totalling at least $250,000 (this amount shall include the $120,000 required to be incurred by the first anniversary of the Option) by the second anniversary of the Option.

The Option is subject to 2% NSR in favour of the Optionor, 1% of which can be repurchased for $1,000,000 by the Company.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 2, 2022, January 6, 2023 and January 17, 2023 for further details.

____________________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:43 a.m. PST, Feb.15, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, Feb.15, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TARANIS RESOURCES INC. ("TRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 255,753 shares to settle outstanding debt for $43,478.00.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 $43,478.00 $0.17 255,753 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 16, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,804,364 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.09 USD per Unit.



Warrants: 3,804,364 Warrants to purchase 3,804,364 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.18 USD, exercisable for a period of two years from the closing date.



Number of Placees: 10 placees.



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.



Finder's Fee: None.



The Company issued news releases on November 24, 2022; December 31, 2022; and January 31, 2023 to confirm the closing of the tranches of the Private Placement. A press release on February 15, 2023, was issued to confirm the details of the Private Placement in aggregate. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,000,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.09 per Unit.



Warrants: 8,000,000 Warrants to purchase 8,000,000 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.20, exercisable for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance.



Warrant Acceleration: In the event that the Company's Shares trade at or above $0.25 per Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date to 30 days from the date the Company gives the warrant holders such notice.



Number of Placees: 18 placees.



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [2 Finders] $5,040 N/A 56,000

Finder's Warrants shall be exercisable into Shares at a price of $0.20 per Finder's Warrant for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 8, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

__________________________________

