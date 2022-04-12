VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

SOLID IMPACT INVESTMENTS CORP. ("SOLI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated April 8, 2022, effective at market open on April 14, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on April 12, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 13, 2022.

________________________________________

ZINC ONE RESOURCES INC. ("Z.H")

[formerly Zinc One Resources Inc. ("Z")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, April 14, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of April 14, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from Z to Z.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

SYLLA GOLD CORP. ("SYG")

[formerly Sylla Gold Corp. ("SYG.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2022

NEX Company

Sylla Gold Corp. (the "Company") has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective at opening on April 14, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, April 14, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from SYG.H to SYG. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Acquisition:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a non-arm's length option agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 15, 2021 between the Company, Niaouleni Gold Inc. ("Niaouleni") and Niaouleni Gold Mali SARL ("Niaouleni SARL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Niaouleni, pursuant to which the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Niaouleni permit (the "Property") in the Republic of Mali.

In order to exercise the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Property, the Company must pay an aggregate of $700,000 cash, issue 9,000,000 shares and accrue $1,380,000 in exploration expenditures over a 3 year period.

Upon exercise of the option, the Company has agreed to grant Niaouleni a 3% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty"). The Company will have the right and option to purchase up to 2% of the Royalty in increments of 1% (such that the remaining Royalty shall be reduced to a minimum of 1% of net smelter returns) for a price equal to $1,000,000 for each 1% of the Royalty.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares

Greg Isenor Y 4,500,000

CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES

At closing $50,000 1,000,000 $Nil

Year 1 $50,000 1,000,000 $220,000

Year 2 $100,000 2,000,000 $460,000

Year 3 $500,000 5,000,000 $700,000

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

42,985,914 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil common shares

Trading Symbol: SYG (Same with the .H removed)

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,997,500 shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per share

Warrants: 13,997,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,997,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.32 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 68 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares

James Spratt Y 75,000

Greg Isenor Y 930,000

Irwin Lowy LLP (Chris Irwin) Y 250,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (2 placees) P 500,000

Finder's Fee: Ken MacLeod - $103,600 cash and 518,000 finder's warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $22,100 cash and 97,500 finder's warrants

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $7,000 cash and 35,000 finder's warrants

Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.32 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on March 2, 2022 and March 31, 2022 announcing the closing of the first tranche and the final tranche, respectively, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

22/04/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 14, 2021 and March 1, 2021:

Convertible Debenture $10,375,460.00

Conversion Price: Convertible into 15,962,246 common shares at $0.65 per share for a three-year term.

Maturity date: Three years

Interest rate: 8 %

Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Debenture

Weston Energy LLC Y $9,651,499.65

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated January 24, 2022, February 14, 2022, March 17, 2022 and March 31, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2022à

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,934,309 bonus common share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), subject to certain vesting conditions, to Western Technology Investment ("WTI") as total consideration in connection to a loan facility ("Loan Facility"). Each Warrant is exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.355 with a maturity date of up to 5 years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to terms of the Loan Facility, the Company will be able to borrow up to US$10,000,000 in unrestricted cash payments with the initial $5,000,000 available upon closing of the transaction and the remaining balance available upon meeting certain revenue and cash holdings milestones. Borrowed funds under the Loan Facility will be secured over all of the Company's assets and material subsidiaries, and will further bear a 12% annual interest rate with a 36 month term, subject to prepayment.

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated April 4, 2022.

________________________________________

GOLDPLAY MINING INC. ("AUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 11, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per share

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on April 11, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 154,510 shares to settle outstanding debt for $218,563.75.

Number of Creditors: 65 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NOBLE IRON INC. ("NIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST, April 12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PERIHELION CAPITAL LTD. ("PCL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 5, 2022 and March 4, 2022:

Number of Shares: 15,455,526 shares

Purchase Price: $0.07 per share

Number of Placees: 21 placees

Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $108,188.68 payable to PI Financial Corp., Capitalink Ltd. and LIA Pure Capital Ltd.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on April 7, 2022.

________________________________________

PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 9, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,866,667 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.

Purchase Price: $0.075 per Unit

Warrants: 9,866,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,866,667 common shares

Warrant Price: $0.10 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance

Warrant Acceleration Provision: At the option of the Company, at any time after the four month hold period, if the common shares trade at $0.125 for 5 consecutive trading days, the acceleration provision may be triggered.

Number of Placees: 6 placees

Finder's Fees: $5,600 cash commission and 56,000 Compensation Warrants (non-transferable) payable to Cory Hunt. Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable for $0.10 per share, expiring the day before the second year anniversary of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

__________________________________

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 30, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per share

Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 4 placees

Finder's Fee: GloRes Securities Inc. - $4,425 cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $450 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on April 11, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_____________________________________

SNIPP INTERACTIVE INC. ("SPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, April 12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SNIPP INTERACTIVE INC. ("SPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, April 12, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 15, 2022 and March 16, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,200,238 non-flow-through shares

2,181,819 flow-through shares

10,600,000 charity flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.42 per non-flow-through share

$0.55 per flow-through share

$0.60 per charity flow-through share

Number of Placees: 31 placees

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 250,000

[ 1 placee]

Agent's Fee: Raymond James Ltd. - $401,899.90 cash and 752,628 compensation warrants

Cormark Securities Inc. - $80,379.97 cash and 150,526 compensation warrants

Jett Capital Advisors, LLC - $53,586.66 cash and 100,350 compensation warrants

Each compensation warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one common share at $0.42 per share for a period of eighteen (18) months.

Finder's Fee:

Blue Lakes Advisors SA - $60,333 cash and 143,650 compensation warrants

GloRes Securities Inc. - $33,000 cash and 48,182 compensation warrants

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. - $60,000 cash and 109,091

compensation warrants

Marquest Asset Management Inc. - 11,818 compensation warrants

Each compensation warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one common share at $0.42 per share for a period of eighteen (18) months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issue a news release on April 7, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ZOOMAWAY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ZMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated April 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

