TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jun 25, 2020, 17:57 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution:
Distribution per Unit: $0.01333
Payable Date: July 15, 2020
Record Date: June 30, 2020
Ex-distribution Date: June 29, 2020
________________________________________
ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")
[formerly REBEL CAPITAL INC. ("RBL.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Qualifying Transaction-Completed
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated June 16, 2020. As a result, at the opening on Monday, June 29, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:
Business Combination Agreement dated Jan 28, 2020 and amended April 20, 2020 among Rebel Capital Inc. (the "Company" or "Rebel"), 1238383 B.C. Ltd. ("Rebel Subco") and Electric Royalties Ltd. ("ERL") pursuant to which Rebel will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of ERL (the "Transaction") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation.
Approximately 20 Million (post consolidation) New Rebel Shares @ $0.25 per share ($5,000,000), will be issued to shareholders of ERL
The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.
In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:
Name Change and Consolidation
The Company has consolidated its capital on a (2) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening Monday, June 29, 2020, the common shares of ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of REBEL CAPITAL INC. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Royalty' company.
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 30, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
20,925,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
115 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
David Elliott
|
P
|
300,000
|
Andrew Williams
|
P
|
200,000
|
Wendie Elliott
|
P
|
100,000
|
Reno Redenbach
|
P
|
200,000
|
Brad Hemingson
|
P
|
200,000
|
Randy Butchard
|
P
|
560,000
|
Carolyn Rogers
|
P
|
100,000
|
Craig Lindsay
|
I
|
100,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
1,660,000 shares
|
[7 placee(s)]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$142,365 (up to 6% of the gross proceeds from the Financing payable to
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
43,255,100
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
1,330,000
|
shares are subject to CPC escrow
|
10,725,100
|
shares are subject to Tier 2 Value escrow
|
9,275,000
|
shares are subject to 1 year hold with 20% released
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
ELEC
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
28500L109
|
(new)
The Company is classified as a "Royalty" company.
Reinstated for Trading
Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 5, 2019, the Company has now completed its Qualifying Transaction.
Effective at the opening, Monday, June 29, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company
|
Company Contact:
|
Brendan Yurik
|
Company Address:
|
1500 – 1040 West Georgia Street,
|
Company Phone Number:
|
604-364-3540
|
Company Fax Number:
|
604-684-8092
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________
TAG Oil Ltd. ("TAO")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening Monday, June 29, 2020, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas' company.
The Company is presently trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and will be delisted at the market close on Friday, June 26, 2020.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
85,416,252
|
common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
Nil
|
common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
TAO
|
CUSIP Number:
|
87377N 20 0
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 12, 2020.
|
Company Contact:
|
Toby Pierce, CEO and Director
|
Company Address:
|
2040-885 W. Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6C 3E8
|
Company Phone Number:
|
604-682-6496
|
Company Fax Number:
|
604-682-1174
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
20/06/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CHATHAM ROCK PHOSPHATE LIMITED ("NZP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 6, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,365,894 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,365,894 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,365,894 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.45 for a five year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
25 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 23, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, June 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FURA GEMS INC. ("FURA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a revised and restated merger of ruby assets agreement between the Company, Cobadale Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company), Fura Services DMCC (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company), New Energy Minerals Ltd. ("New Energy"), Montepuez Minerals Pty Ltd., Montepuez Minerals Ltd. and New Energy Minerals Lda, dated as of July 14, 2018, revised and restated on February 5, 2020 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company completed the arm's length acquisition of certain Mozambique assets, as follows: (i) a 70% interest in ruby mining license 5030L through the acquisition of 70% of the issued and outstanding shares of Rubies Resources SA; (ii) a 80% interest in ruby mining concession 8921C through the acquisition of 80% of the issued and outstanding shares of Ibra Moz SA; and (iii) the acquisition for cancellation of a right to earn a 65% interest in mining concession 8955C under a joint venture agreement (collectively, the "New Energy Assets"). The Company paid a cash payment of A$1,400,000 (C$1.27 million) to New Energy and paid US$28,000 (C$39,000) on behalf of New Energy to the Mozambique government for the capital gains taxes levied in connection with the sale of the New Energy Assets. The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 23, 2020.
For further information, refer to the Company's press releases dated November 29, 2018, February 11, 2020 and June 23, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second and final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 15, 2019, June 27, 2019 and August 15, 2019 and October 10, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
28,755,592 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Lord of Seven Hills Holdings FZE (Gagan Gupta)
|
Y
|
28,755,592
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 27, 2020announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.
________________________________________
GOOD2GO CORP. ("GOTO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on July 16, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of July 16, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated April 25, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.
____________________________________
GOOD2GO2 CORP. ("GOAL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, June 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 19, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
|
Number of Placees:
|
23 Placees
All other terms and conditions, and details in the previous Bulletin remain unchanged.
________________________________________
HIT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
JIULIAN RESOURCES INC. ("JLR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 22, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.025 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.075
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
22 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees]
|
P
|
1,400,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
315,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.075
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
one warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST June 25, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MANITOU GOLD INC. ("MTU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated June 8, 2020, between the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired Shihan property, located in Rennie Township, Ontario (the "Property").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Property in exchange for 1,400,000 common shares. The Property is subject to an existing 2% net smelter royalty in favor of a third party, one-quarter of which may be purchased by the Vendors for $500,000.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 9, 2020.
________________________________________
METALLA ROYALTY AND STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Royalty Purchase Letter Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 22, 2020, between Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (the "Company"), and several arm's length third parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company will acquire a net 1.0% royalty interest on Coeur Mining Inc.'s. operating Wharf Mine, located in South Dakota, USA.
As consideration for its 1.0% interest and to satisfy the US$5.765 million purchase price, the Company will make a US$1,000,000 cash payment and issue an aggregate of 899,201 common shares at a deemed value of US$5.30 per share to the Vendors.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 22, 2020.
________________________________________
NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 271,200 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share and 246,545 shares at a deemed price of $0.055 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated March 9, 2020 with AGORA Internet Relations Corp.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PUC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated January 22, 2018, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 700,000 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.10 per share, to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$70,000 in connection with an option agreement dated January 05, 2018, with an arms-length party.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 24, 2020.
_______________________________________
PETROTAL CORP. ("TAL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 12, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
141,203,891 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one
|
Purchase Price:
|
£0.10 per Unit ($0.17 CAD)
|
Warrants:
|
70,601,945 share purchase warrants to purchase 70,601,945 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
£0.16 ($0.27 CAD) for a period of three years from the date of issuance.
|
Number of Placees:
|
12 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Units
|
Meridian Capital International Fund
|
Y
|
75,000,000
|
Agent's Fee:
|
£706,019.46 cash commissions paid to Auctus Advisors LLP
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on June 18, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
PHILIPPINE METALS INC. ("PHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PINECREST RESOURCES LTD. ("PCR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
15,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
92 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Douglas B. Forster
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Blayne Johnson
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Edward Farrauto
|
Y
|
250,000
|
Michael Vint
|
Y
|
125,000
|
Douglas Hurst
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Luke Alexander
|
Y
|
199,500
|
Park Road Capital (Luke Alexander)
|
Y
|
2,385,000
|
Omaya Elguindi
|
Y
|
500,000
|
SPI Spartan Investments Inc. (George Salamis)
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,262,500
|
[12 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. 46,750 shares payable.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
RED RIVER CAPITAL CORP. ("XBT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on July 25, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of July 25, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated June 2, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.
____________________________________
SAN MARCO RESOURCES INC. ("SMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 15, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,000,039 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.23 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,000,039 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,039 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.30
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
SERNOVA CORP. ("SVA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2020:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$1,000,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into 4,000,000 units, with each unit consisting of 1 common share
|
Maturity date:
|
December 8, 2022
|
Warrants
|
Each full warrant will expire December 8, 2022 and entitle the holder to purchase one
|
Interest rate:
|
8% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 15, 2020:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
12,895,174 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.115 per flow through share
|
Number of Placees:
|
19 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Eric Sprott
|
Y
|
2,608,696
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Accilent Capital Management Inc
|
$2,401.20 cash; 20,800 warrants
|
Mike Curtis
|
$3,588.00 cash; 31,200 warrants
|
BMO Nesbitt Burns
|
$4,839.00 cash
|
Mackie Research Capital
|
$2,691.00 cash; 23,400 warrants
|
Fortification Capital
|
$345.00 cash; 3,000 warrants
|
GloRes Capital Inc.
|
$35,581.50 cash; 231,404 warrants
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
$10,500.00 cash; 91,304 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.115
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
24 months
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
TOWER RESOURCES LTD. ("TWR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,367,732 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per share
|
Warrants:
|
8,367,732 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,367,732 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
18 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Ranjodh S (Joe Dhami)
|
Y
|
350,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Sprott Capital Partners LP $840 cash payable.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:04 a.m. PST, June 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, June 25, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
