VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Subordinate Voting share: US$0.03

Payable Date: August 31, 2022

Record Date: August 17, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: August 16, 2022

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BLACK SWAN GRAPHENE Inc. ("SWAN")

[Formerly DRAGONFLY CAPITAL CORP. ("DRC.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Dragonfly Capital Corp. (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated July 29, 2022. As a result, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following:

Pursuant to a share exchange agreement dated January 17, 2022, as amended on April 21, 2022 and on June 16, 2022, the Company has acquired all the outstanding shares of Black Swan Graphene Inc. ("BSG") for an aggregate consideration of 210,230,343 common shares to the shareholders of BSG at a deemed issue price $0.15 per share of the resulting issuer, excluding the common shares issued under the private placements below. The Company also issued 10,727,000 common shares as a finder's fee.

Upon closing, an aggregate of 188,319,619 common shares issued pursuant to the QT were deposited in escrow pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated July 29, 2022, available on SEDAR.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

Prior to the completion of the QT, the Company completed a private placement of subscription receipts which have been exchanged into the following securities in the Resulting Issuer.

Number of Shares: 46,669,665 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share

Number of placees: 61 placees

Insider / Pro group participation:

Name Insider=Y/

Pro Group=P Number of

Common Shares Paul Hardy Y 1,333,333 Gregory Duras Y 266,667 Fahad Al-Tamimi Y 6,666,667 Pro Group (6 placees) P 1,333,3343

Agents' fee: Haywood Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp. and Research Capital Corporation

received an aggregate of $110,999.97 cash commission.

The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement via a press release dated March 14, 2022.

Name Change

Following the QT, the Resulting Issuer changed its name to "Black Swan Graphene Inc."

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the common shares of the Resulting Issuer will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Dragonfly Capital Corp. will be delisted.

Post-Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

283,938,008 common shares are issued and outstanding.

Escrow: 188,319,619 common shares, inclusive of 1,000,000 CPC escrow shares, 15,175,000

stock options and 7,875,100 restricted share units ("RSUs"), of which

9,515,980 common shares, 758,750 stock options and 393,755 RSUs are released as

at the date of this bulletin

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation - Vancouver

Trading Symbol: SWAN (NEW)

CUSIP Number: 09226M100 (NEW)

The Resulting Issuer is classified as an "Other Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing" company (NAICS: 327990).

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "DRC.H" to "SWAN".

Resume Trading

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated December 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 under the symbol "SWAN".

Company Contact: Simon Marcotte, President, CEO and Director

Company Address: 1410 – 120 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1T1

Company Phone Number: 416-844-7365

Company Email Address: [email protected]

Company Website: https://blackswangraphene.com

_____________________________________________________

22/08/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, August 05, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD LTD. ("BWCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 9, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,126,607 shares

Purchase Price: $0.45 per share

Warrants: 6,126,607 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,126,607 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 66 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Rod McLeod Y 44,444

Susan Neale Y 22,222

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 111,111

[1 placee]

Finder's Fee: $11,319 cash and 29,344 warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

$11,151 cash and 28,910 warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$1,350 cash and 3,500 warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Capital Partners

Inc.

$12,002 cash and 31,116 warrants payable to Accilent Capital Management Inc.

$12,782 cash payable to Godas Enterprises

$13,500 cash and 35,000 warrants payable to Blackswan BV

$18,900 cash payable to Fredic Leigh

Each finder's fee warrant is exercisable at $0.45 per share for one year.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

COAST COPPER CORP. ("COCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, August 05, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, August 05, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 89,025 common shares at a deemed price of $0.78 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $69,500.00 from previous consulting agreements.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

G MINING VENTURES CORP. ("GMIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 18, 2022:

Number of Shares: 160,062,500 shares

Purchase Price: $0.80 per share

Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Eldorado Gold Corporation Y 32,500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the first tranche of the private placement on July 22, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

G MINING VENTURES CORP. ("GMIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a secured term loan facility and the Company's proposal to issue 11,500,000 bonus warrants to the following insider in consideration of a US$75,000,000 term loan facility (the "Loan") provided to the Company. The Loan has a term of 6 years and has an interest rate of the three-month term secured overnight financing rate plus a margin of 5.75% per annum up to and including project completion date, which will be reduced to an interest rate of the three-month term secured overnight financing rate plus a margin of 4.75% per annum after the project completion date.

Warrants

Franco-Nevada Corporation 11,500,000

Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire from the Company one common share at an exercise price of $1.90 per warrant share until July 21, 2027.

For additional details, please see the Company's news releases dated July 18 and July 22, 2022.

________________________________________

GRAVITAS III CAPITAL CORP. ("TRIG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated August 4, 2022, the Agent's Warrants should have the following terms:

Agent's Warrants: 228,800 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase

one common share of the Company at $0.20 per share for a period of five years from the listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 20, 2022.

________________________________________

JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. ("JOR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 29, 2022 and July 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,512,500 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.08 per share

Warrants: 9,512,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,512,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period

Number of Shares: 14,000,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per share









Number of Placees: 11 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Andreas Rompel Y 125,000

Aaron Atin Professional Corporation Y 125,000

(Aaron Atin)

Agent's Fee: Roche Securities Limited received $81,000 cash and 810,000 finder's warrants.

Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise

price of $0.10 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 2, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,846,668 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share



Warrants: 5,846,668 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,846,668 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 until March 31, 2024



Number of Placees: 13 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 Placees] P 600,001

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term. For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 6, 2022, May 19, 2022 and July 4, 2022.

________________________________________

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("MMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 5, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,585,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per share

Warrants: 1,585,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,585,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a one-year period

Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Nelson Baker Y 400,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TRAIL BLAZING VENTURES LTD. ("BLAZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:45 p.m. PST, August 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TRAIL BLAZING VENTURES LTD. ("BLAZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VIOR INC. ("VIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered-Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on July 22, 2022:

Number of Securities: 8,722,614 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.13 per common share

Warrants: 4,361,307 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,361,307 shares

Warrants Exercise Price: $0.21 per share for a period of 30 months

Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Mark Fedosiewich Eustache Capital Inc. (Laurent Eustache) Y Y 50,000 115,000







The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 29, 2022.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

VIOR INC. (« VIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 août 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») annoncé le 22 juillet 2022 :

Nombre d'actions : 8 722 614 actions ordinaires

Prix : 0,13 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription : 4 361 307 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 361 307 actions

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,21 $ par action pour une période de 30 mois

Nombre de souscripteurs : 9 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Mark Fedosiewich Eustache Capital Inc. (Laurent Eustache) Y Y 50 000 115 000







La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 29 juillet 2022.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

