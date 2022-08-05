TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Aug 05, 2022, 20:26 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -
ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Subordinate Voting share: US$0.03
Payable Date: August 31, 2022
Record Date: August 17, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: August 16, 2022
________________________________________
BLACK SWAN GRAPHENE Inc. ("SWAN")
[Formerly DRAGONFLY CAPITAL CORP. ("DRC.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Dragonfly Capital Corp. (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated July 29, 2022. As a result, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following:
Pursuant to a share exchange agreement dated January 17, 2022, as amended on April 21, 2022 and on June 16, 2022, the Company has acquired all the outstanding shares of Black Swan Graphene Inc. ("BSG") for an aggregate consideration of 210,230,343 common shares to the shareholders of BSG at a deemed issue price $0.15 per share of the resulting issuer, excluding the common shares issued under the private placements below. The Company also issued 10,727,000 common shares as a finder's fee.
Upon closing, an aggregate of 188,319,619 common shares issued pursuant to the QT were deposited in escrow pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated July 29, 2022, available on SEDAR.
Prior to the completion of the QT, the Company completed a private placement of subscription receipts which have been exchanged into the following securities in the Resulting Issuer.
Number of Shares: 46,669,665 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share
Number of placees: 61 placees
Insider / Pro group participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y/
|
Number of
|
Paul Hardy
|
Y
|
1,333,333
|
Gregory Duras
|
Y
|
266,667
|
Fahad Al-Tamimi
|
Y
|
6,666,667
|
Pro Group (6 placees)
|
P
|
1,333,3343
Agents' fee: Haywood Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp. and Research Capital Corporation
received an aggregate of $110,999.97 cash commission.
The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement via a press release dated March 14, 2022.
Following the QT, the Resulting Issuer changed its name to "Black Swan Graphene Inc."
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the common shares of the Resulting Issuer will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Dragonfly Capital Corp. will be delisted.
Post-Transactional
Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which
283,938,008 common shares are issued and outstanding.
Escrow: 188,319,619 common shares, inclusive of 1,000,000 CPC escrow shares, 15,175,000
stock options and 7,875,100 restricted share units ("RSUs"), of which
9,515,980 common shares, 758,750 stock options and 393,755 RSUs are released as
at the date of this bulletin
Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation - Vancouver
Trading Symbol: SWAN (NEW)
CUSIP Number: 09226M100 (NEW)
The Resulting Issuer is classified as an "Other Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing" company (NAICS: 327990).
The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "DRC.H" to "SWAN".
Resume Trading
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated December 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 under the symbol "SWAN".
Company Contact: Simon Marcotte, President, CEO and Director
Company Address: 1410 – 120 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1T1
Company Phone Number: 416-844-7365
Company Email Address: [email protected]
Company Website: https://blackswangraphene.com
_____________________________________________________
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. ("BRC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, August 05, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD LTD. ("BWCG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 9, 2022:
Number of Shares: 6,126,607 shares
Purchase Price: $0.45 per share
Warrants: 6,126,607 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,126,607 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two-year period
Number of Placees: 66 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name ProGroup=P # of Shares
Rod McLeod Y 44,444
Susan Neale Y 22,222
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 111,111
[1 placee]
Finder's Fee: $11,319 cash and 29,344 warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.
$11,151 cash and 28,910 warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$1,350 cash and 3,500 warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Capital Partners
Inc.
$12,002 cash and 31,116 warrants payable to Accilent Capital Management Inc.
$12,782 cash payable to Godas Enterprises
$13,500 cash and 35,000 warrants payable to Blackswan BV
$18,900 cash payable to Fredic Leigh
Each finder's fee warrant is exercisable at $0.45 per share for one year.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
COAST COPPER CORP. ("COCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, August 05, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, August 05, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 89,025 common shares at a deemed price of $0.78 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $69,500.00 from previous consulting agreements.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
G MINING VENTURES CORP. ("GMIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 18, 2022:
Number of Shares: 160,062,500 shares
Purchase Price: $0.80 per share
Number of Placees: 3 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name ProGroup=P # of Shares
Eldorado Gold Corporation Y 32,500,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the first tranche of the private placement on July 22, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
G MINING VENTURES CORP. ("GMIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a secured term loan facility and the Company's proposal to issue 11,500,000 bonus warrants to the following insider in consideration of a US$75,000,000 term loan facility (the "Loan") provided to the Company. The Loan has a term of 6 years and has an interest rate of the three-month term secured overnight financing rate plus a margin of 5.75% per annum up to and including project completion date, which will be reduced to an interest rate of the three-month term secured overnight financing rate plus a margin of 4.75% per annum after the project completion date.
Warrants
Franco-Nevada Corporation 11,500,000
Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire from the Company one common share at an exercise price of $1.90 per warrant share until July 21, 2027.
For additional details, please see the Company's news releases dated July 18 and July 22, 2022.
________________________________________
GRAVITAS III CAPITAL CORP. ("TRIG.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated August 4, 2022, the Agent's Warrants should have the following terms:
Agent's Warrants: 228,800 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase
one common share of the Company at $0.20 per share for a period of five years from the listing date.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 20, 2022.
________________________________________
JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. ("JOR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 29, 2022 and July 21, 2022:
Number of Shares: 9,512,500 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.08 per share
Warrants: 9,512,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,512,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period
Number of Shares: 14,000,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price: $0.10 per share
Number of Placees: 11 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name ProGroup=P # of Shares
Andreas Rompel Y 125,000
Aaron Atin Professional Corporation Y 125,000
(Aaron Atin)
Agent's Fee: Roche Securities Limited received $81,000 cash and 810,000 finder's warrants.
Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise
price of $0.10 for a two year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 2, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2022:
Number of Shares: 5,846,668 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share
Warrants: 5,846,668 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,846,668 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 until March 31, 2024
Number of Placees: 13 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
Number of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
600,001
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term. For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 6, 2022, May 19, 2022 and July 4, 2022.
________________________________________
MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("MMV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 5, 2022:
Number of Shares: 1,585,000 shares
Purchase Price: $0.10 per share
Warrants: 1,585,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,585,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a one-year period
Number of Placees: 9 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name ProGroup=P # of Shares
Nelson Baker Y 400,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
TRAIL BLAZING VENTURES LTD. ("BLAZ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:45 p.m. PST, August 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
TRAIL BLAZING VENTURES LTD. ("BLAZ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VIOR INC. ("VIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered-Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on July 22, 2022:
Number of Securities: 8,722,614 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.13 per common share
Warrants: 4,361,307 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,361,307 shares
Warrants Exercise Price: $0.21 per share for a period of 30 months
Number of Placees: 9 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Mark Fedosiewich
Eustache Capital Inc. (Laurent Eustache)
|
Y
Y
|
50,000
115,000
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 29, 2022.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
VIOR INC. (« VIO »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 août 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») annoncé le 22 juillet 2022 :
Nombre d'actions : 8 722 614 actions ordinaires
Prix : 0,13 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription : 4 361 307 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 361 307 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,21 $ par action pour une période de 30 mois
Nombre de souscripteurs : 9 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Mark Fedosiewich
Eustache Capital Inc. (Laurent Eustache)
|
Y
Y
|
50 000
115 000
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 29 juillet 2022.
Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.
________________________________________
