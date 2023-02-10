TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Feb 10, 2023, 20:04 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
HIGHBURY PROJECTS INC. ("HPI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business Monday, February 13, 2023, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
The Company's shares will be listed on the NEO Exchange under the trading symbol HPI at start of trading February 14, 2023. Trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.
For further information, please see the Company's news release dated February 10, 2023.
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted while the Company remains listed on TSX Venture Exchange.
NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.01
Payable Date: March 13, 2023
Record Date: February 24, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: February 23, 2023
PERSONAS SOCIAL INCORPORATED ("PRSN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 9, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 6, 2022, has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
SCALING CAPITAL 1 CORP. ("SKAL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated February 8, 2023, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, shares of the Company will resume trading.
23/02/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:46 a.m. PST, Feb.10, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, February 10, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated February 8, 2023, the effective date the warrants commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange should have been at the opening Friday, February 10, 2023, not Thursday.
All other information remains unchanged.
HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 639,203 common shares at an approximate deemed price of $0.24 per common share to settle accrued interest for $153,408.78, in connection to an unsecured convertible debenture loan.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
1
|
$153,408.78
|
$0.24
|
639,203
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 1:38 p.m. PST, Feb. 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 10, 2023 shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO") ("RECO.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:51 a.m. PST, Feb. 10, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,
Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO") ("RECO.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:56 a.m. PST, Feb.10, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
SCALING CAPITAL 1 CORP. ("SKAL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:46 a.m. PST, Feb. 10, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
SPARTA CAPITAL LTD. ("SAY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 28, 2022 and December 9, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
20,433,333 Units. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.03 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
20,433,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,433,333 Common Shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a 24-month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
20 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil
|
Finder's Fee: Nil
The Company issued a news release on February 7, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
