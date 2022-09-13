VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2022

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on Sept. 12, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) ARH 2 Altima Resources Ltd. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2022/02/28





Interim financial report for the period. 2022/05/31





Management's discussion and analysis for the periods. 2022/02/28 & 2022/05/31





Certification of annual and interim filings for the periods. 2022/02/28 & 2022/05/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375

Payable Date: September 30, 2022

Record Date: September 20, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: September 19, 2022

________________________________________

COPPER ROAD RESOURCES INC. ("CRD")

[Formerly Stone Gold Inc. ("STG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 27, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows: Copper Road Resources Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, September 15, 2022, the common shares of Copper Road Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Stone Gold Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Silver Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

42,300,667 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: CRD (NEW)

CUSIP Number: 217573104 (NEW)

________________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 7,921,199

Current Expiry Date of Warrants: November 14, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 14, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 16,500,000 shares with 8,250,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 18, 2019. Of the 8,250,000 warrants originally issued, 328,801 have already been exercised by the holder(s) thereof.

________________________________________

BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP. ("BRAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 15,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $2,175,000.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $2,175,000 $0.145 15,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

EMINENT GOLD CORP. ("EMNT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 10, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,104,444 shares

Purchase Price: $0.45 per share

Warrants: 3,104,444 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,104,444 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a three year period

Number of Placees: 22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 660,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $333,000 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on July 12, 2022 and September 7, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 9, 2022:

Number of Shares: 579,711 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.1725 per share

Warrants: 289,855 share purchase warrants to purchase 289,855 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.2875 for 36 months following the closing of the private placement

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

The Company issued a news release on September 9, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

JAYDEN RESOURCES INC. ("JDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,833,333

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 5, 2022 & January 12, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 5, 2025 & January 12, 2026

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.21 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,800,000 shares with 11,800,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 18, 2021. Further to the TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated June 30, 2021, the Company consolidated its capital on a three (3) old shares for one (1) new share basis. Of the 3,933,333 warrants (11,800,000 pre-consolidation), 100,000 have already been exercised by the holder(s) thereof.

________________________________________

KALO GOLD CORP. ("KALO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filling a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 12, 2022 between Kalo Gold Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of 1271895 B.C. Ltd. (BCCo), a British Columbia company that holds interest in nine (9) mineral claims comprising a total of 1,574.9946 hectares in the Province British Columbia. By way of Consideration, the Company will issue a total of 7,496,251 in shares, at a deemed price of $0.0667 per share to the Vendors. The Property is subject to a 2% NSR in favor of the Vendors, of which the Company may purchase one-half (1/2) of the Royalty (1%) percent net smelter returns royalty from the vendor for a purchase price of $1,000,000.

SECURITIES

CONSIDERATION 7,496,251

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 15, 2022 and September 1, 2022.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,040,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.08 per share

Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 465,000

The Company issued a news release on September 1, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

LINGO MEDIA CORPORATION ("LM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, Sept.12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LINGO MEDIA CORPORATION ("LM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 13, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:53 a.m. PST, Sept. 13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept. 13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that further to the bulletin dated November 23, 2021with respect to the Company's acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of Affino Inc., a venture-capital backed audience insights and privacy-safe customer analytics platform, the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an Amendment to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Amending Agreement") dated June 30, 2022 between the Company and several arm's length parties (collectively the Vendors").

Under the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement dated November 1, 2021 Vendors were entitled to a deferred cash payment of $1.5 million on July 2, 2022. Per the Amending Agreement, the Vendors agreed, in lieu of the First Deferred Payment, to accept a $750,000 cash payment on or before August 31, 2022, and the remaining $750,000 outstanding in (i) up to 1,366,298 subordinate voting shares of the Company at a price of $0.71 per share, and (ii) an additional 195,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 6, 2022 and August 31, 2022.

________________________________________

SATELLOS BIOSCIENCE INC. ("MSCL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that effective September 13, 2022, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated September 6, 2022 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. This receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia and Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on September 13, 2022, for gross proceeds of $3,500,000.

Agents: Bloom Burton Securities Inc., Leede Jones Gable Inc., and PI Financial Corp.

Offering: 8,750,000 units. Each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.

Unit Price: $0.40 per unit

Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.60 per common share to September 13, 2025

Agents' Commission: $245,000 in cash and 612,500 non-transferrable agent compensation options. Each agent compensation option entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.40 per common share until expiry on September 13, 2024.

Over-allotment Option: N/A

For further information, please refer to the Prospectus and the Company's news releases dated July 11, 2022, August 29, 2022, August 30, 2022, September 6, 2022, September 7, 2022 and September 13, 2022, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

___________________________________________

URANIUM ROYALTY CORP. ("URC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 16, 2021 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 16, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), which receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of common shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated August 18, 2021 to the Prospectus, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended July 31, 2022 occurred for gross proceeds of C$895,392 and US$2,455,400, as set out below.

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Paradigm Capital Inc. and TD Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., Canaccord Genuity LLC, H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC

Offering: 1,105,748 common shares in aggregate during the period from May 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022

Share Price: Varying prices during the period from May 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022

Agents' Warrants: None

Over-allotment Option: None

Agents' Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being C$22,385 and US$61,385 in aggregate during the period from May 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022

For further information, please refer to the Prospectus; Prospectus Supplement dated August 18, 2021 and the Company's interim financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2022, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

VALORE METALS CORP. ("VO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered - CORRECTION

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The following bulletin was disseminated twice in error. Please accept the posting made only on September 2, 2022. The posting on September 7, 2022 was a duplicate posting.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 7,440,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price: $0.40 per Unit.

Warrants: 3,720,000 whole Warrants to purchase 3,720,000 Shares.

Warrant Price: $0.60, exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Number of Placees: 9 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider = Y /

Name Pro Group = P Number of Units

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement

[4 Existing Insiders] Y 6,967,500

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 Pro Group Member] P 150,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [1 Finder] $3,840 N/A 9,600

Finder's Warrants are exercisable 2 years from the date of issuance for an exercise price of $0.60 per Finder's Warrant.

The Company issued a news release on August 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 17,651,700

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 7, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 7, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 17,651,700 shares with 17,651,700 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 12, 2021.

________________________________________

