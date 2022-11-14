VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

LQWD FINTECH CORP. ("LQWD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSXV Bulletin dated November 10, 2022, effective at market open on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the common shares of the Company resumed trading.

POCML 7 INC. ("POC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated November 7, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective November 7, 2022, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on November 15, 2022.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Wednesday, November 16, 2022, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on November 16, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 11,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 8,500,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: POC.P CUSIP Number: 69291G107 Agent: iA Private Wealth Inc.



Agent's Options: 175,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 2 years from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated November 7, 2022.

Company Contact: David D'Onofrio Company Address: 130 King Street West, Suite 2210

Toronto, ON M5X 1E4 Company Phone Number: (416) 643-3880 Company email: [email protected]

TRAIL BLAZING VENTURES LTD. ("BLAZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the securities of TRAIL BLAZING VENTURES LTD. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated August 5, 2022, a news release was issued on November 1, 2022, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

22/11/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASTRA EXPLORATION INC. ("ASTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 20% interest in the Pampa Paciencia property located in Northern Chile (the "Pampa Paciencia Project") pursuant to share purchase agreement dated November 2, 2022 with Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A (the "Agreement").



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION N/A 1,455,208 Common Shares with a deemed price of CAD$0.12 per share N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 3, 2022

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,975,889 flow-through shares and 3,231,250 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per flow-through share and $0.16 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 4,103,570 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,103,570 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 300,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $74,834 N/A 312,290 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on September 26, 2022 and October 12, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD. ("CPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 12, 2022 and September 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,900,000 flow-through shares and 10,820,655 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through share and $0.09 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 13,770,655 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,770,655 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 40 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 450,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $57,137 N/A 616,195 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 14, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CWC ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("CWC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 9, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 25,620,671 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period November 16, 2022 to November 15, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Raymond James Ltd. on behalf of the Company.

DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 28, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,120,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.25 per share

Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 240,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 100,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $10,150 N/A 40,600 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on September 19, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

EASTFIELD RESOURCES LTD. ("ETF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 20, 2022 and October 7, 2022

Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 750,000 Flow-Through shares Purchase Price: $0.08 per Flow-Through share



Non-Flow-Through





Number of Shares: 3,666,666 Non-Flow-Through shares Purchase Price: $0.06 per Non-Flow-Through share Warrants: 3,666,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,666,666 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 9 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 125,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 83,333



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $2,700 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 9, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:22 a.m. PST, November 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Listing Exchange; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, November 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION ("EDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 21, 2022, and increased on November 1, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,855,562 shares



Purchase Price: $0.42 per share



Warrants: 2,427,781 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,427,781 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 2,054,012 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 95,240



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $3,004.85 N/A 3,577

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.55 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 1, 2022, and November 14, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP. ("FLYN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:54 a.m. PST, November 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP. ("FLYN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, November 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GALAXY VENTURES INC. ("GXY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP. ("GGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,694,333 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 20, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 20, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,388,666 flow-through common shares with 1,694,333 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 15, 2021.

GOLDEN STAR CAPITAL VENTURES INC. ("GCV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. ("SCAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 475,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.275 per share Warrants: 237,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 237,500 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a five-year period Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 400,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 27, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

LQWD FINTECH CORP. ("LQWD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:59 a.m. PST, November 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Listing Exchange; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX") ("GASX.DB") ("GASX.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:23 a.m. PST, November 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX") ("GASX.DB") ("GASX.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, November 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. ("VIPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,096,666 shares Purchase Price: $0.20 per share Warrants: 4,048,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,048,333 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 28 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 1,100,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $76,260 N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on June 9, 2022, July 7, 2022, and November 7, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NEX COMPANY:

KMT-HANSA CORP. ("KMC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

