TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Nov 01, 2021, 22:33 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
None for today.
21/11/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced *:
|
Number of Shares:
|
200,000 flow-through shares
|
5,823,333 non-flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per flow-through share
|
$0.075 per non-flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
3,011,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,011,666 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
100,000 warrants from the flow-through units at $0.15 per share for a 2-year
|
2,911,666 warrants from the non-flow-through units at $0.10 per share for a 2-
|
Number of Placees:
|
16 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Adrian Smith
|
Y
|
333,333 nf/t
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, November 1, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BOLD CAPITAL ENTERPRISES LTD. ("BOLD.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 1, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CASTLE PEAK MINING LTD. ("CAP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:09 a.m. PST, November 1, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CASTLE PEAK MINING LTD. ("CAP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, November 1, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, November 1, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:23 a.m. PST, November 1, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated April 21, 2021:
|
Number of Securities:
|
16,666,667 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per flow-through common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
20 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Marc Roy
|
Y
|
416,666
|
Lindsay Weatherdon
|
Y
|
833,333
|
Jeffrey York
|
Y
|
2,018,333
|
Aggregate ProGroup (3 Placees)
|
P
|
257,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Four finders received a cash commission totaling $117,936 and 982,799
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated May 5, 2021, June 8, 2021 and October 29, 2021.
________________________________________
GOLD MOUNTAIN MINING CORP. ("GMTN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:38 a.m. PST, October 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
HOLLY STREET CAPITAL LTD. ("HSC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Qualifying Transaction
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Qualifying Transaction.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
IMINING TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("IMIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 1, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ML") ("ML.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, November 1, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ML") ("ML.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 1, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 5, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
23,5499,161 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
C$0.418 (equivalent to £0.24) per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
15 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Derek Linfield
|
Y
|
2,916,666
|
Resource Early State Opportunities Company
|
(Edward Buckley)
|
Y
|
1,666,666
|
Agent's Fee:
|
£77,510.00 cash commission and 129,183 Broker Warrants payable to Bacchus
|
£16,049.99 cash commission, £5,000.00 as a corporate finance fee and 26,749
|
£5,000.00 as a corporate finance fee payable to Alternative Resource Capital;
|
£122,500.00 cash commission and 204,166 Broker Warrants payable to Merlin
|
£15,000.00 cash commission and 25,000 Broker Warrants payable to JUB
Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of £0.24 for a one year period from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated August 16, 2021 and November 1, 2021, announcing the closing of the first tranche and second tranche private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share exchange agreement ("Agreement") dated August 5, 2021, between the Company and Talaxis Limited (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will purchase all of the Vendor's shares of Lancaster Exploration Limited ("Lancaster"), representing 49% of the issued share capital of Lancaster, and all of the shares of Maginito Limited ("Maginito"), representing 24.5% of the issued share capital of Maginito which the Company does not currently own. The Vendor will receive an aggregate consideration of £13-million to be satisfied by the issuance of 54,166,666 common shares of the Company at a deemed price £0.24. Following the completion of the Transaction, the Company will own 100% of the shares of Lancaster and Maginito.
In connection with this transaction, the Company will also provide a commission fee payable to Bacchus Capital Advisers Limited ("Bacchus") in the amount £130,000 in cash commission and further issue 541,666 common shares of the Company. An additional £30,000 in cash payment will be payable to Bacchus as an advisory fee.
For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated August 5, 2021 and November 1, 2021.
________________________________________
MURCHISON MINERALS LTD. ("MUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 29, 2021 and October 21, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
13,500,000 common shares & 30,737,571 Flow-Through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.08 per common share & $0.095 per Flow-Through share
|
Warrants:
|
22,118,788 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,118,788 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
CDN$0.12 per share until October 21, 2022
|
Number of Placees:
|
39 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Units
|
Donald K Johnson
|
Y
|
13,158,000
|
Troy Boisjoli
|
Y
|
1,705,100
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Cormark Securities Inc. received a cash commission equal to $198,005 and
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release on October 21, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated August 24, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the has agreed to acquire all or substantially all the assets of DocAuthority Ltd., an Israeli Corporation, and its subsidiaries (collectively, "DocAuthority"). DocAuthority specializes in data governance software-as-a-service (SAAS) platforms that help companies organize, manage and protect their data.
Under the terms of the Agreement the Company will issue an aggregate USD$316,376.48 in cash, as well as issue 40,000 subordinate voting shares at a deemed CAD$1.26 per share.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 24, 2021 and October 1, 2021.
________________________________________
ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION. ("ROS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 23, 2021 and October 15, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
22,086,121 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.29 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release on October 21, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: November 01, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective October 14, 2021, the Company's final short form prospectus dated October 13, 2021, qualifying the distribution of up to 13,470,000 units (the "Units") of the Company, excluding underwriters' over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions.
The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on October 20, 2021 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$8,055,060 (including the underwriters' over-allotment option that was exercised in full).
|
Offering:
|
15,490,500 Units (includes 2,020,500 Units of underwriter's over-
|
Unit Price:
|
CDN$0.52 per Unit.
|
Underwriter(s):
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.
|
Underwriter(s) Commission:
|
An aggregate of CDN$535,774 in cash and 1,030,335 non-transferrable
For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated October 13, 2021 and news releases dated September 27, 2021, September 28, 2021, October 01, 2021 and October 20, 2021.
________________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
ALSET CAPITAL INC. ("KSUM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 16, 2021 and *:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,333,366 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.09 per share
|
Warrants:
|
8,333,336 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,333,336 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.12 for a one-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
33 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
125,000
|
[2 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Research Capital Corporation - $3,196.80 and 35,520 Finder's Warrants that are
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $44,805.60 and 497,840 Finder's Warrants that are
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ALSET CAPITAL INC. ("KSUM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,444,444 shares and 14,444,444 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $1,300,000.00.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
22 Creditors
|
Warrants:
|
14.444.444 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,444,444 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.12 for a one-year period
The shares issued pursuant to 11,753,888 units held by 17 creditors will be subject to resale restrictions of 36-months.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
HEALTH LOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("CHIP.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 894,301 shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share to settle outstanding debt for $178,860.34.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
8 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
AAT Services Inc.
|
(George Kovalyov)
|
Y
|
$41,618.28
|
$0.20
|
208,091
|
GB Capital Ltd.
|
(Graydon Bensler)
|
Y
|
$15,000.00
|
$0.20
|
75,000
|
Harrison Ross
|
Y
|
$22,242.06
|
$0.20
|
111,210
|
Zachary Stadnyk
|
Y
|
$15,000.00
|
$0.20
|
75,000
|
BWL Investments Ltd.
|
(Braeden Lichti)
|
Y
|
$22,000.00
|
$0.20
|
110,000
|
Claudio Rigatto
|
Y
|
$15,000.00
|
$0.20
|
75,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS") ("CANS.DB") ("CANS.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:28 a.m. PST, November 1, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article