Jan 03, 2023, 19:25 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 3, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BOCANA RESOURCES CORP. ("BOCA")
[Formerly UNITED HUNTER OIL & GAS CORP. ("UHO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement – Non-Brokered, Shares for Debt, Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Resume Trading
Effective at the opening, Thursday, January 5, 2023, the common shares of Bocana Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "BOCA", and the common shares of United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. will be delisted.
Reverse Takeover-Completed
The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Reverse Takeover ('RTO'), which includes the following transactions:
The RTO involves the non-arm's length business combination agreement for the acquisition by the Company of Bocana Resources Ltd. for consideration of 56,770,077 common shares at $0.10 per share. Concurrent with the RTO, Bocana Resources Ltd. completed a non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts, resulting in the issuance of 19,467,500 common shares at $0.10 per share and 19,467,500 warrants exercisable at $0.25 for 36 months from closing.
29,591,003 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the RTO will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period upon completion of the RTO. In accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions, 19,238,292 common shares issued to Non-Principals will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period upon completion of the RTO.
The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions, approved by shareholders on November 4, 2022, have been completed.
In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:
Private Placement – Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 22, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
12,289,001 shares (pre-consolidation)
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per share (pre-consolidation)
|
Warrants:
|
12,289,001 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,289,001 shares (pre-consolidation)
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
0.15 for a one-year period (pre-consolidation)
|
0.15 for a two-year period (pre-consolidation)
|
0.15 for a three-year period (pre-consolidation)
|
Number of Placees:
|
27 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$40,584
|
676,400 Shares
|
676,400 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.06 (pre-consolidation) for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on April 12, 2021 confirming closing of the private placement.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Shares for Debt
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,131,433 shares (pre-consolidation) to settle outstanding debt for $307,886.
Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
2
|
$305,386
|
$0.06 (pre-
|
5,089,766 (pre-
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Name Change and Consolidation
Pursuant to resolution passed by shareholders on November 4, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 1.6877 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "Bocana Resources Corp.".
Effective at the opening, Thursday, January 5, 2023, the common shares of Bocana Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. will be delisted.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated September 30, 2022, which is filed on SEDAR.
The Company is classified as a 'Gold Ore and Silver Ore Mining' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
101,227,687
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed:
|
48,829,295
|
common shares
|
Escrow Term:
|
36
|
months
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
BOCA
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
09689F 10 5
|
(new)
|
Company Contact:
|
Timothy Turner, Chief Executive Officer
|
Company Address:
|
333 – 7th Avenue SW, Suite 800
|
Calgary, AB T2P 2Z1
|
Company Phone Number:
|
713-858-3329
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
CARCETTI CAPITAL CORP ("CART.H")
{Formerly, CUB ENERGY INC. ("KUB.H")}
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
NEX Company
Effective Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 shares of the Company will resume trading, as the shares were halted to coincide the name change and consolidation be consistent with the Company's ex-dividend date pursuant to its share reorganization.
________________________________________
WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")
[Formerly DLV Resources Ltd. ("DLV.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Name Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
NEX Company
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to business combination pursuant to which West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (formerly DLV Resources Ltd., the "Company") has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. ("RLG") in consideration for the issuance of 0.1215 of a Company common share for each RLG common shares acquired (the "Transaction").
Pursuant to the Transaction, the RLG shareholders will receive 0.1215 of a Company common share for each RLG common share held, resulting in an aggregate of 35,451,916 Company common shares being issued to the RLG shareholders.
Holders of convertible securities of RLG will receive convertible securities of the Company, resulting in the issuance of replacement options to acquire 978,075 Company common shares and replacement warrants to acquire 538,603 Company common shares.
In addition, 1,700,000 common shares of the Company were issued to finders shares in respect of the Transaction.
For additional information please see the Company's news releases dated September 15, 2022 and December 30, 2022.
Name Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change:
Pursuant to the Director's resolution dated October 24, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Thursday, January 5, 2023 the common shares of West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of DLV Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
52,019,982
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
502,631
|
shares are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
WRLG
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
95556L101
|
(new)
Pursuant to recent filings made with the Exchange, the Company has met the requirements to be listed as a Tier 2 Company.
Therefore, effective on Thursday, January 5, 2023 the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.
Effective at the opening, on Thursday, January 5, 2023 the trading symbol for the Company will change from DLV.H to WRLG.
|
Company Contact:
|
Jasvir Kaloti
|
Company Address:
|
Suite 3123 – 595 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC V7X 1J1
|
Company Phone Number:
|
(604) 609-6110
|
Company Email Address:
Resume Trading:
Effective at the opening, Thursday, January 5, 2023 trading in the Company's shares will resume.
________________________________________
23/01/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of mining concessions located in the South Kivu region of the Dominion Republic of the Congo. A fee of 300,000 common shares will be issued to an arm's length finder.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
US$150,000
|
3,000,000 Common Shares
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 20, 2022
________________________________________
ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD. ("ALV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 6, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,876,414 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of January 6, 2023 to January 5, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Research Capital Corporation on behalf of the Company.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 3, 2023.
________________________________________
BATHURST METALS CORP. ("BMV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2022:
|
Flow-Through
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,660,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.125 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
1,660,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,660,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a two-year period.
|
Non-Flow-Through
|
Number of Shares:
|
400,000 non-flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per non-flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 400,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a one-year period.
|
Number of Placees:
|
14 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
140,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$16,450
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 164,241 shares at a deemed price of $0.88 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 13, 2022.
Number of Service Providers: 1
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
EVERYDAY PEOPLE FINANCIAL CORP. ("EPF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of General Credit Services Inc.
|
CONSIDERATION
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
Execution of
|
$100,000
|
NA
|
N/A
|
At Closing
|
$5,244,455
(subject to
|
1,781,485 Common Shares
|
N/A
|
Earn-out
|
N/A
|
up to an additional
1,781,485 Common Shares
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 9, 2022 and January 3, 2023.
________________________________________
IDENTILLECT TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("ID")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 16, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
80,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.01 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
11 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
1,000,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 12, 2022:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$30,000 principal amount of convertible debentures
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into units at $0.05 of principal outstanding until maturity. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.075 for a period of 2-years
|
Maturity date:
|
12 months from date of issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
12% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Convertible Debenture ($)
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2022, confirming closings of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
MOUNTAIN BOY MINERALS LTD. ("MTB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 8, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,362,324 flow-through shares
|
2,561,667 non-flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.13 per flow-through share
|
$0.12 per non-flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
12,923,991 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,923,991 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.18 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
19 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
2 Insiders – 250,000 units
|
4 Pros – 1,646,400 units
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$99,510 cash and 771,388 warrants payable to 5 finders, finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.12 per share for two years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NEVGOLD CORP. ("NAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,658,536 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $1,500,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
1
|
$1,500,000
|
$0.41
|
3,658,536
The Company issued a news release dated January 3, 2023 that the shares were issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 3-per-cent net profit interest of future hydrocarbon production in the Pirity block concession located in the Republic of Paraguay.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
US$25,000
|
100,000 Warrants
exercisable at $3.00 per share
for a 2 year period
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 6, 2022.
________________________________________
NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 21, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
16,700,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
16,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,700,000 shares. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares are equal to or greater than $0.20 per share for 10 consecutive trading days.
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
8,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
1,000,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$4,500.00
|
N/A
|
90,000 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
QMC QUANTUM MINERALS CORP. ("QMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 29, 2022.
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,500,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
3,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
1,250,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
QUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS CORP. ("OZAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 28, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
12,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.305 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
66 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
261,612
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 19, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("QIPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:10 a.m. PST, Jan.3, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PRODIGY VENTURES INC. ("PGV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:32 a.m. PST, Jan. 3, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending review of fundamental change by listing exchange; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
REGENCY SILVER CORP. ("RSMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,795,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
22 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$16,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 23, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:33 p.m. PST, Dec. 30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Jan.3, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2022:
|
Flow-Through Units
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,700,000 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.065 per flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
3,850,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,850,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two (2) year period
|
Non-Flow-Through Units
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,118,182 non-flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.055 per non-flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
2,118,182 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,118,182 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.08 for a three (3) year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
7
|
818,182
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$38,885
|
N/A
|
609,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for 2-year period.
The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 16, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,071,579 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.38 per Unit.
|
Warrants:
|
3,071,579 Warrants to purchase 3,071,579 Shares.
|
Warrant Price:
|
$0.48, exercisable until December 30, 2024.
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 placees.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider= Y /
|
Name
|
Pro Group= P
|
Number of Securities
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement
|
[1 Existing Insider]
|
Y
|
1,052,632 Units
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Finder Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
[2 Finders]
|
$6,384
|
N/A
|
16,800
|
Finder's Warrants shall be exercisable into Shares at a price of $0.48 per
The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
__________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
CUB ENERGY INC. ("KUB.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023
NEX Company
Effective at 4:36 a.m. PST, Jan.3, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Listing Exchange/; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
