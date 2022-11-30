VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTIMA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 13, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated September 12, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, December 2, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

____________________________________

JADE POWER TRUST ("JPWR.H")

[Formerly Jade Power Trust ("JPWR.UN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Transfer and New Addition

to NEX, Symbol Change, Notice of Distribution – Due Bill Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") between an Arm's Length Party (the "Purchaser") and Jade Power Trust. (the "Trust") pursuant to which the Trust has sold (the "Sale Transaction") all of the equity interests in its Romanian-based operating subsidiaries, which collectively held all of the Trust's wind, solar and hydro projects, to the Purchaser. The net purchase price (the "Purchase Price") under the Purchase Agreement was approximately Euro 66 million (approximately CDN$90.93 million based on the Bank of Canada EUR:CAD Exchange Rate as at November 21, 2022), after certain closing adjustments, of which Euro 4.0 million (approximately CDN$5.51 million) (the "Indemnity Escrow Amount") has been deposited into escrow to cover potential claims by the Purchaser pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement. The Purchase Price was paid in cash at the closing of the Sale Transaction on November 22, 2022.

The Trust intends to distribute all of the net proceeds received from the Sale Transaction, including the portion of the Indemnity Escrow Amount released from escrow, together with any existing working capital less certain necessary holdbacks for tax and operating and maintenance expenses of the Trust, to the holders ("Unitholders") of trust units in the capital of the Trust ("Units") through a special distribution (the "Special Distribution") comprised of the following consideration per Unit: (i) $3.24 in cash; and (ii) one contingent value right (each, a "CVR"). See "Notice of Distribution – Due Bill Trading" below for additional information regarding the Special Distribution.

Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

Further to Trust's news release issued on November 22, 2022, in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, as a result of the closing of the Sale transaction the Trust no longer satisfies the requirements of a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, December 2, 2022, the Trust's listing will transfer to NEX, the Trust's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of December 2, 2022, the Trust is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of

payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from JPWR.UN to JPWR.H. There is no change in the Trust's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Notice of Distribution - Due Bill Trading

On November 28, 2022 the Trust declared the following Special Distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $3.24 cash and one CVR

Payable Date: December 12, 2022

Record Date: December 5, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: December 13, 2022

Due Bill Period: December 2, 2022 to December 12, 2022 inclusively

Due Bill Redemption Date: December 14, 2022

Each CVR shall entitle the holder thereof to its pro rata portion of any net cash amounts available for distribution, if any, following the release of the Indemnity Escrow Amount of Euro 4.0 million (approximately CDN$5.51 million) and any amounts remaining from the cash reserve set aside by the Board of Directors of the Administrator of the Trust from the net proceeds of the Sale Transaction to fund the Trust's ongoing overhead and operational expenses and contingent liabilities. The CVRs will not be listed on the Exchange.

Trades that are executed during the due bill period will be identified to ensure purchasers of the Units receive the Special Distribution.

For further information, please refer to the Trust's news releases dated September 1, September 26, 2022, October 20, 2022, November 22, 2022, and November 28, 2022

________________________________________

MONTFORT CAPITAL CORP. ("MONT.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Preferred Share: $0.02

Payable Date: December 30, 2022

Record Date: December 21, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: December 20, 2022

________________________________________

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend Amount per Common Share: $0.005

Payable Date: December 20, 2022

Record Date: December 12, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: December 9, 2022

________________________________________

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0005

Payable Date: December 30, 2022

Record Date: December 2, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: December 1, 2022

________________________________________

ORSU METALS CORPORATION ("OSU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at market open on Friday December 2, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading, a news release having been issued by the Company on October 15, 2022 announcing that the letter of intent with respect to a proposed reverse takeover of the Company has been terminated in accordance with its terms and the proposed transaction will not proceed. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 24, 2022, June 29, 2022, July 28, 2022, August 19, 2022 and October 15, 2022, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Property- Asset or Share Disposition

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length disposition of the Company's 90% interest in the Sergeevskoe gold project to the holders of the other 10% interest in the project.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 24, 2022, August 19, 2022, August 26, 2022, November 14, 2022 and November 30, 2022, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

_______________________________________

ZOOMERMEDIA LIMITED ("ZUM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.003

Payable Date: January 9, 2023

Record Date: December 16, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: December 15, 2022

________________________________________

22/11/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 12, 2022, upsized on November 08, 2022, and November 09, 2022:

Number of Shares: 24,385,666 units



Purchase Price: $0.17 per unit



Warrants: 12,192,833



Warrant Exercise price $0.27 for a 2-year period



Number of Placees: 88 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Insider Involvement [3 Placee] Y 335,294 shares





Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. with 54,250 common shares;







$11,602.50 payable to Haywood Securities Inc.







$8,330.00; payable to Kreuzfeld AG







$29,491.00 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. with 10,290 common shares;







$1,392.30 payable to Sprott Capital Partners LP







$21,000.00; payable to PI Financial Corp. with 36,750 common shares;







$3,570.00 payable to Research Capital Corporation with 144,449 common shares







$1,749.30 payable to BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 21, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ALTIMA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 25, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,100,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 6,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,100,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $7,500.00 N/A 150,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.075 to September 1, 2023.

The Company issued a news release on August 31, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the Artillery Peak Project located in Mohave County, Arizona. The property is subject to a 3-per-cent net smelter royalty (NSR) on uranium production from the claims of which the Company will be able to buy back the royalty for $150,000 per percentage point subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $ 150,000.00 25,000,000 n/a

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 15, 2022

________________________________________

AU GOLD CORP. ("AUGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,500,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 21, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 21, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,000,000 shares with 5,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 22, 2020.

________________________________________

BEACN WIZARDRY & MAGIC INC. ("BECN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 8, 2022 and November 23, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 5,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,600,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 57 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 1,260,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 6 420,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $47,875 N/A 191,100 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 29, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 2, 2022:

Number of Shares: 81,298,947 shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 5,555,556 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

GRAPHITE ONE INC. ("GPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 8, 2022 and further amended on August 29, 2022:

Second Tranche

Number of Units: 560,915 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $1.15 per Unit



Warrants: 560,915 share purchase warrants to purchase 560,915 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.50 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Broker Warrants Finder's Fee: $45,154.00 N/A 39,264 Broker Warrants

Broker Warrants Terms: Each broker warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $1.50 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on November 22, 2022 confirming closing of the second tranche in the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Amended and Restated Tripartite Agreement and Debt Settlement dated February 18, 2022, and restated as of October 31, 2022 ("Agreement"), among the Company, a non-arm's length party ("NAP"), and an arm's length party ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will settle a promissory note entered into between the NAP and the Vendor for an aggregate amount of $750,000 USD, through the issuance of 925,926 common shares of the Company ("Share") at a deemed price $1.08 USD ($1.46 CAD) per Share. In consideration for the settlement of the promissory note, the NAP will acquire the water rights for the community of Sage Ranch, California ("Water Rights") from the Vendor, and will irrevocably transfer the legal and beneficial ownership of the Water Rights to a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company within 30 days of closing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 7, 2022; June 29, 2022; July 21, 2022; August 12, 2022; and the closing press release on November 29, 2022.

________________________________________

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC ("POR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 23,500,000 units



Purchase Price: $0.04 per unit



Warrants: 23,500,000 warrants



Warrant Exercise price $ 0.06 for a 1st year

$ 0.10 for a 2nd year



Number of Placees: 30 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: $3,200 payable to Glores Securities Inc. with 80,000 finder warrants

$4,480 payable to PI Financial Corp. with 112,000 finder warrants

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 04, 2022, and November 28, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

QUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS CORP. ("OZAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Mia Lithium Property, located in the James Bay region, Quebec.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES CONSIDERATION $ 500,000 13,000,000 Common Shares $1,000,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 28, 2022.

________________________________________

SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP. ("STS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,200,000 bonus warrants to an arm's length party in consideration of the closing of the Phase 1 Deposit in connection with a metals purchase and sale agreement. The bonus warrants are exercisable into common shares at $0.72 per share for a three-year period.

________________________________________

STRATEGIC METALS LTD. ("SMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 24, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 8,400,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 5, 2022 to December 4, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

STRIA LITHIUM INC. ("SRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,400,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases July 28, 2022, August 23, 2022 and October 17, 2022.

________________________________________

SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:38 a.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 31, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,097,166 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").



Purchase Price: $0.17 per Share.



Number of Placees: 1 placee.



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

The Company issued a news release on November 29, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement.

__________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]