VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on March 17, 2023 against the following company indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) MLY 2 Multi-Metal Development Ltd. A Material Change Report and news

release for their first time disclosure of

mineral reserves, as required to be filed

under section 7.1 of National Instrument

51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations. 2023/03/17



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")

[formerly Millrock Resources Inc. ("MRO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023April 11, 2012

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors dated March 1, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening March 22, 2023, the common shares of Alaska Energy Metals Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Millrock Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Mineral Exploration and Development" company.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

15,617,239 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: N/A



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: AEMC New CUSIP Number: 01169F101 New

AM RESOURCES CORP. ("AMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 4, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Quebec Securities Commission dated August 3, 2022, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

AM RESOURCES CORP. (« AMR » ou la « Société »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Réadmission à la cote

DATE DU BULLETIN : 20 mars 2023

Bourse de croissance TSX – Société de groupe 2

Comme suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 4 août 2022, la Bourse a été informée de la révocation de l'interdiction d'opérations prononcée par l'Autorité des marchés financiers du Québec le 3 août 2022.

Dès l'ouverture de la séance du mercredi 22 mars 2023, la négociation des titres de la Société sera rétablie.

HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Wednesday, March 22, 2023 trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced December 5, 2022, and March 17, 2023 and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

23/03/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALIANZA MINERALS LTD. ("ANZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) designed to encourage the exercise of existing warrants of the Company. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.05 per share to March 15, 2023

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received an additional warrant entitling such holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of 0.10 per share for a two-year period.

The Early Exercise Period commenced on February 15, 2023, and expired on March 15, 2023.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 439,300 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $21,965.00 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 439,300 Common Shares and 439,300 Incentive Warrants as follows:

Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants: 439,300 common shares



Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants): $0.05 per common share



Incentive Warrants: 439,300 share purchase warrants to purchase 439,300 shares



Incentive Warrant Exercise Price: at a price of $0.10 per share until March 10, 2025



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program expired on March 15, 2023. For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 17, 2023.

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 64,285,714 common shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per common share and 64,285,714 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $4,500,000 from a previously issued mortgage loan.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Warrants: 64,285,714 share purchase warrants to purchase 64,285,714 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.125 for a three-year period



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Subscription Agreement and Convertible Loan Agreement both dated February 1, 2023, as well as, the Shareholders' Agreement, and Cooperation Agreement dated March 15, 2023 (the "Agreements") between the Company ("Mkango"), Maginito Limited ("Maginito", a wholly owned subsidiary of Mkango) and an arm's length party (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Purchaser will acquire 10% interest in Maginito Limited for 1,500,000 pound-sterling (approximately CDN$2,500,000). Under the 2,000,000 pound-sterling (approximately CDN$3,300,000) Convertible Loan, the Purchaser has the right to either convert the Convertible Loan into Mkango shares at 27 pence per share or into 10.6% interest in Maginito shares. If the Purchaser chooses the option to convert the loan into Maginito shares, the Purchaser will hold a 20.6% interest in Maginito.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 16, 2023.

OPHIR GOLD CORP. ("OPHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 06, 2023, between the arm's length party (the "Vendor") and Ophir Gold Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the company will acquire a 100-per-cent interest in 3 mining claims located in James Bay, in Quebec.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the properties by issuing 225,000 common shares to the Vendor. In addition, the vendor will retain a 2-per-cent net smelter return royalty (NSR) on the claims, while the company shall have the option to purchase back three-quarters of the NSR, thereby reducing it to 0.5 percent, for $ 1.5 million.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 07, 2023.

REGEN III CORP. ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,692,502 units



Purchase Price: $0.75 per unit



Warrants: 1,846,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,846,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 11 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,333,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $3,330 N/A N/A



Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 16, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

RUGBY RESOURCES LTD. ("RUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 18,436,614 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 18,436,614 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,436,614 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 45 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 2,500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 2,150,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $21,172 N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on March 20, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

TOTAL HELIUM LTD. ("TOH") ("TOH.W")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:57 a.m. PST, March 20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TUKTU RESOURCES LTD. ("TUK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an agreement of purchase and sale (the "Agreement") dated December 8, 2022 between the Company and an arm's length party ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire certain oil and gas assets (the "Assets") in the Pincher Creek area of Alberta from the Vendor.

As total consideration, the Company will issue 10,000,000 Units, at a deemed price of $0.12 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). The Warrants will be exercisable at $0.30 per Common Share for a period of three years from the closing date of the acquisition.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 8, 2022 and March 20, 2023.

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Company's press release dated March 17, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the 2,500,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") originally issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement announced on March 24, 2021:

Number of Amended Warrants: 2,500,000 Original Expiry Date: March 31, 2023 New Expiry Date: April 1, 2024



All other terms of the Warrants remain unchanged.

NEX COMPANY

PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 5:41 a.m. PST, March 20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

