ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated as of June 16, 2021, among Alpha Lithium Corporation. ("Alpha Lithium") and its wholly-owned subsidiaries Beta Energy Corp. ("Spinco") and Voltaic Minerals (USA), Inc. ("Voltaic") pursuant to which the parties will complete a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Plan of Arrangement").

Under the Plan of Arrangement, which is fully described in Alpha Lithium's Management Information Circular dated June 21, 2021, Alpha Lithium will transfer the following assets to Spinco:

(i) all of the Company's legal and beneficial interests in the Green Energy Project, including all of the shares of Voltaic; and

(ii) $5,000,000 cash

(the "Assets").

As consideration for the Assets, Spinco will issue the number of common shares of Spinco ("Spinco Shares") equal to 0.1 of the number of issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Alpha (the "Alpha Shares").

Under the Plan of Arrangement, Alpha Lithium will (i) re-classify and re-designate its existing common shares as "Class A common shares" (the "Class A Shares"); (ii) create a new class of common shares (the "New Alpha Lithium Shares"); and (iii) distribute to the shareholders of Alpha Lithium (A) one New Alpha Lithium Share and (B) 0.1 of one Spinco common share for every one Class A Share held.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Plan of Arrangement by the Alpha Lithium shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on July 20, 2021 and that approval of the Arrangement was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on July 23, 2021. The Plan of Arrangement is expected to complete on July 29, 2021.

No Spinco shares will be listed on the Exchange on closing of the Plan of Arrangement; however, Spinco may at a later date make a separate application to the Exchange for listing of the Spinco shares.

The full particulars of the Plan of Arrangement are set forth in the Alpha Lithium Management Information Circular, dated as of June 21, 2021, which is available under the Alpha Lithium profile on SEDAR.

Substitutional Listing:

In accordance with the above-referenced Plan of Arrangement, the Alpha Lithium shareholders who previously held Common Shares (the "Old Shares") will have their Old Shares redesignated as Class A Shares and exchanged on a one for basis for New Alpha Lithium Shares. Accordingly, the New Alpha Lithium Shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

118,983,182 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: nil

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: ALLI (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 02075X103 (NEW)

Delist:

In conjunction with the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Old Shares of Alpha Lithium will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Friday, July 30, 2021 the Old Shares of Alpha Lithium will be delisted.

IMINING TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("IMIN")

[formerly IMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY INC. ("IMIN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution passed on June 29, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the common shares of iMining Technologies Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Industrial/Technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

94,736,265 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil shares subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TMX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: IMIN

CUSIP Number: 45251C104 (new)

RUGBY MINING LIMITED ("RUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Tuesday August 3, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL") ("SOIL.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement – Non-Brokered, Private Placement – Brokered, New Listing - Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 12, 2021 between the Company and Crescent Point Resources Partnership (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired approximately 6,700 boe/d (~95% light oil and liquids) with over 450 net sections of land in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan for a total cash consideration of $93-million.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 13, 2021 and June 30, 2021.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered, Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered and Brokered Private Placement announced May 13, 2021:

Non-Brokered:

Number of Shares: 153,333,333 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase-warrant.

Purchase Price: $0.12 per Unit

Warrants: 153,333,333 share purchase-warrants to purchase 153,333,333 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Finder's Fee: Mario Hose - $498,144 cash and 4,151,950 broker warrants;

Stefan Bode - $90,000 cash and 750,000 broker warrants;

Joachim Rainer - $68,400 cash and 570,000 broker warrants;

Juergen Popp - $8,640 cash and 72,000 broker warrants;

D.R.R. Capital Corporation - $16,366.80 cash and 136,390 broker warrants;

Kevin Smith - $75,240 cash and 627,000 broker warrants;

Trunice Capital Corp. - $10,800 cash and 90,000 broker warrants;

Haywood Securities Inc. - $45,810 cash and 381,750 broker warrants.

Each broker warrant is exercisable at 0.12 per unit for a period of 24 months from the date of closing with each unit having the same terms the units offered in the private placement.

Brokered:

Number of Shares: 115,000,000 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase-warrant.

Purchase Price: $0.12 per Unit

Warrants: 115,000,000 share purchase-warrants to purchase 115,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Agent's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $753,480 cash and 6,278,000 broker warrants; Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $212,520 cash and 1,771,000 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable at 0.12 per unit for a period of 24 months from the date of closing with each unit having the same terms the units offered in the private placement.

Number of Placees: 208 Placees

Insider Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Units

Ivan Bergerman Y 417,000

Murray Payne Y 500,000

Calvin Payne Y 1,000,000

Justin Kaufmann Y 416,667

Stuart Houle Y 416,667

Scott Sanborn Y 166,666

John Jeffrey Y 2,080,000

Broadbill Energy Inc.

(Christopher Ryan) Y 12,083,333

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 4, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

New Listing – Warrants

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the Warrants will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Company, Oil & Gas' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada

Capitalization: 268,333,333 Warrants are issued and outstanding

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: SOIL.WT

CUSIP Number: 80412L 17 2

The warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's brokered and non-brokered private placements and qualified by the Company's non-offering Prospectus. One whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.16 per common share and will expire on June 4, 2023.

SILVER VALLEY METALS CORP. ("SILV")

[formerly Organimax Nutrient Corp. ("KMAX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors July 22, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday August 3, 2021, the common shares of Silver Valley Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Organimax Nutrient Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

30,294,785 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: nil shares

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol: SILV (new)

CUSIP Number: 828330100 (new)

ZADAR VENTURES LTD. ("ZAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business July 29, 2021, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange for failing to maintain Exchange Requirements.

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 200,341 common shares at a deemed price of $0.4405 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of US$62,500:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P # of shares Israel Morgenshtern NP 200,341







For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated April 29, 2020.

BLENDE SILVER CORP. ("BAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,605,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per share

Warrants: 9,605,000 share purchase-warrants to purchase 9,605,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 27 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 250,000

[1 Placee]

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $12,705.00 and 127,050 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a three-year period.

Glores Securities Inc. - $7,000.00 and 70,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a three-year period.

IA Private Wealth Inc. - $24,780.00 and 247,800 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a three-year period.

Raymond James Ltd. - $15,400.00 and 154,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 28, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,093,334

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 6, 2021 (1,076,667 warrants)

September 13, 2021 (1,016,667 warrants)

New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 6, 2024 (1,076,667 warrants)

September 13, 2024 (1,016,667 warrants)

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,426,667 shares, with 2,426,667 share purchase-warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 17, 2019.

CITIZEN STASH CANNABIS CORP. ("CSC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,000,000 non-transferable bonus warrants in consideration of a $2,500,000 loan facility dated December 23, 2020. The loan has a term of 19 months, with an option to extend for an additional 6-months and interest is payable at 11% per annum for the first 18 months and 14% per annum for the 19th month and beyond if the Loan is extended. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.18 for a period of 24 months.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 11, 2021.

COVALON TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("COV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:32 a.m. PST, July 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

COVALON TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("COV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, July 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 101,202 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.49 per Unit, in settlement of a total amount of debt of $49,589. Each Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.64 per share for 48 months following the closing of this transaction.

Number of creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Number of shares Number of warrants Aspri Pharma Canada Inc. (Sybil Dahan) NP $49,589 $0.49 101,202 101,202

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 27, 2021.

GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 juillet 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 101 202 unités (les « unités ») au prix de 0,49 $ par unité, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 49 589 $. Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire et d'un bon de souscription (les « bons de souscription »). Chaque bon de souscription permet au porteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la société au prix de 0,64 $ par action pour les 48 mois suivant la clôture de la transaction.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 Créancier

Participation d'initiés / Group Pro :

Nom Personne ayant un lien de dépendance = NP / Groupe Pro = P Montant dû Prix réputé par action Nombre d'actions Nombre de bons de souscription Aspri Pharma Canada Inc. (Sybil Dahan) NP 49 589 $ 0,49 $ 101 202 101 202

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 27 juillet 2021.

ECC VENTURES 3 CORP. ("ECCT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, July 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

FALCO RESOURCES LTD. ("FPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:12 p.m. PST, July 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("FLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,828,818 shares

Purchase Price: $0.75 per share

Number of Placees: 28 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Alana Forbes Y 66,667

Bill Tempany Y 133,485

Brent David Rosenthal Y 333,333

The Ellen-Maria Gorrisen Trust I

(Michael Kellen) Y 2,083,333

The Ellen-Maria Gorrisen Trust II

(Michael Kellen) Y 2,083,000

Darrel Edward Deane Y 40,000

Paul William Adrian Takalo Y 33,334

Derek Graham Y 33,333

Douglas Gordon Marlin Y 33,333

Mary I. McMillan Y 41,666

Jack W. Olcott Y 16,667

Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated July 22, 2021 and July 28, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Fremont Gold Ltd. ("FRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 21, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to the Non-Brokered Private Placement of 20,732,833 units at a price of $0.03 per unit as announced on June 30, 2021, July 7, 2021 and July 28, 2021. The private placement utilized the Exchange's temporary relief measures announced April 8, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 17, 2021.

The following information hereby replaces the information relating to the number of Placees in the bulletin dated July 21, 2021:

Number of Placees: 34 Placees

The following information is hereby added to the section relating to the insider and pro group participation in the bulletin dated July 21, 2021:

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Randall Chatwin Y 500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

All other information remains unchanged.

HUNTINGTON EXPLORATION INC. ("HEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase and sale agreement ("Agreement") dated July 21, 2021, between the Company and Atlas Northern Investments Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire the Vendor's 100% interest in and to the Winora property (the "Property") in return for an aggregate consideration of 4,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.304 per common share, subject to a 18 month escrow. The Property consist of 17 mining claims located on the north shore of Lingman Lake in the district of Kenora, Northern Ontario.

In connection with the transaction, the Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty on the Property and will further be granted a pro rata participation right which will give the Vendor the option to maintain their ownership level in the Company in any future equity financing by purchasing a pro rata proportion of the shares.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated May 4, 2021 and July 28, 2021.

IMINING TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("IMIN")

[formerly IMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY INC. ("IMIN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution passed on June 29, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the common shares of iMining Technologies Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Industrial/Technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

94,736,265 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil shares subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TMX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: IMIN

CUSIP Number: 45251C104 (new)

NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 519,910 shares to settle outstanding debt for $166,371.23.

Number of Creditors: 21 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

David Splett Y $4,959.04 $0.32 15,497

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:12 p.m. PST, July 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6;00 a.m. PST, July 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

Tectonic Metals Inc. ("Tect")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 6, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to the Non-Brokered Private Placement of 71,760,560 units at a price of $0.10 per unit as announced on May 10, 2021, June 15, 2021 and July 29, 2021.

The following information is hereby added to the section relating to the finder's fees payable in the bulletin dated July 6, 2021:

Finder's Fee: Mezzo Consulting Services S. A. (Frank Högel) – $49,758 cash and 248,790 finder's warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.17 per share for a two-year period.

All other information remains unchanged.

WHATCOM CAPITAL II CORP. ("WAT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NEX COMPANIES

FIRESTONE VENTURES INC. ("FV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 5:18 a.m. PST, July 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

FIRESTONE VENTURES INC. ("FV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 29, 2021; trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Reviewable Disposition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.3, Sections 5.6(d).

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

