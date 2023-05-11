TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commission on May 10, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
GASX
GASX.DB
GASX.WT.A
|
2
|
NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
|
Annual audited financial statements for the year
Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year
Certification of annual filings for the year
|
2022/12/31
2022/12/31
2022/12/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 10, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
SGN
|
2
|
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION
|
Annual audited financial statements for the year
Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year
Certification of annual filings for the year
|
2022/12/31
2022/12/31
2022/12/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
AVANTE MINING CORP. ("AVA")
[formerly ARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on April 20, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening of May 15, 2023, the common shares of Avante Mining Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Arcpacific Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
24,171,779 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: Nil Shares
Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol: AVA (NEW)
CUSIP Number: 053915104 (NEW)
________________________________________
GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC. ("GDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated January 30, 2023, trading in the securities of Goldstar Minerals Inc. will resume at the opening on Monday, May 15, 2023.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Company's Reviewable Transaction announced by press release dated May 11, 2023, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange's acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
SOCIETE MINIÈRE GOLDSTAR INC. (« GDM »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Reprise de la négociation, Opération sujette à examen annoncée
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 mai 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») daté du 30 janvier 2023, la négociation des titres de Société minière Goldstar inc. sera reprise à l'ouverture des marchés le lundi 15 mai 2023.
Cette reprise de la négociation ne constitue pas une acceptation de l'opération sujette à examen décrite par communiqué de presse daté du 11 mai 2023 et ne doit pas être interprétée comme une assurance du bien-fondé de l'opération ou de la possibilité qu'elle soit complétée. La société est tenue de fournir toute la documentation requise relativement à cette opération. SI CETTE DOCUMENTATION N'EST PAS FOURNIE, OU EST INSUFFISANTE, UN ARRÊT DE LA NÉGOCIATION POURRAIT ÊTRE IMPOSÉ A NOUVEAU.
La conclusion de l'opération est soumise à un certain nombre de conditions, y compris, mais sans s'y limiter, l'acceptation de la Bourse. Il existe un risque que l'opération ne soit pas acceptée ou que les conditions de l'opération puissent changer significativement avant l'acceptation. SI CELA SE PRODUIT, UNE ARRÊT DE LA NÉGOCIATION POURRAIT ÊTRE IMPOSÉ À NOUVEAU.
________________________________________
RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE") ("RZE.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Company has announced it will offer to Shareholders of record on May 16, 2023, Rights to purchase units of the Company (each a "Unit"). One (1) Right will be issued for each Share held. One (1) Right and $0.80 are required to purchase 0.494555 Unit, where each one (1) Unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is June 7, 2023. Each share purchase warrant and $1.20 entitles the buyer to purchase one common share of the Company up to a 5-year period from the date of issuance. As at May 8, 2023, the Company had 25,275,250 shares issued and outstanding.
Effective at the opening, Monday, May 15, 2023, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as a ''Oil and Gas Production and Exploration" company.
|
Summary:
|
Basis of Offering:
|
2.022 Rights exercisable for One (1) Unit at $0.80 per Unit.
|
Record Date:
|
May 16, 2023
|
Shares Trade Ex-Rights:
|
May 15, 2023
|
Rights Called for Trading:
|
May 15, 2023
|
Rights Trade for Cash:
|
June 5, 2023
|
Halt and Delist:
|
The rights will be halted at 10:00 am (Calgary time) on June 7, 2023 and delisted at market close. Trading in the Rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date.
|
Rights Expire:
|
June 7, 2023 at 4:00 pm (Calgary time).
|
TRADE DATES
|
June 5, 2023 - TO SETTLE - June 6, 2023
|
June 6, 2023 - TO SETTLE - June 7, 2023
|
June 7, 2023 - TO SETTLE - June 7, 2023
|
Rights Trading Symbol:
|
RZE.RT
|
Rights CUSIP Number:
|
75525M 14 1
|
Subscription Agent and Trustee:
|
Alliance Trust Company
|
Authorized Jurisdiction(s):
|
All provinces and territories in Canada and Eligible Jurisdictions in the United States (as defined in the Rights Offering Circular).
For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular and news release dated May 8, 2023.
________________________________________
23/05/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED ("AMO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 21, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
23,076,923 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.0596 per Share.
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None.
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None.
The Company issued news releases on December 21, 2022, and January 6, 2023, confirming the closings of the Private Placement.
__________________________________
ANGEL WING METALS INC. ("AWM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 30, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
23,635,000 Units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.11 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
11,817,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,818,182 Common Shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a 2-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
79 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
3,450,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
11
|
2,906,818
|
Finder's Fee: Nil
The Company issued a news release on May 4, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BTU Metals Corp. ("BTU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a disposition of 100% interest in 39 boundary-cell mining claims and 76 single-cell mining claims located to the south of the Great Bear project, as well as two multicell mining claims located to the north of the Great Bear project with a total area of 2,637 hectares (the "Purchase Agreement Property") and up to 70% interest in and to 757 mining claims (12 Boundary-cell mining claims, three multicell mining claims and 742 single-cell mining claims) covering approximately 16,410 hectares (the "Option Agreement Property") pursuant to a purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") and an option agreement (the "Option Agreement"), respectively, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Purchaser").
Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Purchaser will pay $1,550,000, with $1,250,000 due immediately on closing and an additional $300,000 due on the one-year anniversary of the closing date, to the Company and issue a variable 1.5% - 2.5% NSR on the Purchase Agreement Property in favor of the Company in order to complete the acquisition of the Purchase Agreement Property.
Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, the Purchaser must make cash payments or exploration expenditures on the Option Agreement Property of $2,700,000, to be incurred on or before 36 months from the effective date of the Option Agreement, and a further $2,000,000, in the sole discretion of the Purchaser, within 48 months from the effective date of the Option Agreement.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 22, 2023 and May 4, 2023.
________________________________________
GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("GEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 15% interest in the Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box Project located in the Stillwater Range of Churchill County, Nevada, USA pursuant to a mineral claims purchase agreement dated April 26, 2023 between the Company, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary and arm's length vendors.
|
CONSIDERATION
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK EXPENDITURES (S)
|
Year 1
|
N/A
|
2,500,000 Common Shares
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 27, 2023.
________________________________________
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GPG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,550,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,550,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,550,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
The Company issued a news release on May 11, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GRAPHANO ENERGY LTD. ("GEL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
12,607,317
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
August 27, 2023
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
August 27, 2025
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.52
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of subscription receipts which were converted to 81,945,660 shares with 81,945,660 share purchase warrants attached. The conversion of the subscription receipts was accepted for filing by the Exchange as part of the listing to the Exchange effective September 30, 2021.
________________________________________
GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 3, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
360,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.25 per share
|
Warrants:
|
360,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 360,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.50 for a five-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
28,120
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
The Company issued a news release on May 10, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
HANNAN METALS LTD. ("HAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 24, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,044,460 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,522,230 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,522,230 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.35 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
24 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
4
|
180,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$2,250.00
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on May 9, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
KIARO HOLDINGS CORP. ("KO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the disposition of three of the Company's cannabis retail locations ("Hemisphere Assets") to an arm's length vendor ("Vendor"). In accordance with the terms of an asset acquisition agreement ("Agreement") dated January 17, 2023, the Vendor will provide the Company with an aggregate of $485,000, subject to certain adjustments, in return for all of the Company's right, title, and interest in and to the Hemisphere assets.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 30, 2022, January 17, 2023 and April 18, 2023.
________________________________________
PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 11, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PERSHIMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:51 p.m. PST, May 10, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 14, 2023:
|
Number of Units:
|
5,000,000 Units
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per Unit
|
Warrant:
|
5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 for 1 year from the date of issuance.
|
Number of Placee:
|
40 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
Involvement:
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
6
|
900,000 Shares
495,000 Shares
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$ 28,075
|
N/A
|
224,600
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance, subject to accelerated expiry
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 28, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
REACT GAMING GROUP INC. ("RGG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 11, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
RESOURO GOLD INC. ("RAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 22, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,753,333 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
7 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A
The Company issued a news release on May 10, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
SILVER VALLEY METALS CORP. ("SILV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, May 10, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP. ("SSV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
15,597,500
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
August 14, 2023
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
August 14, 2025
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.35
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 50,000,000 subscription receipts, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 4, 2020. These 50,000,000 subscription receipts were subsequently converted into 50,000,000 shares, with 25,000,000 share purchase warrants attached.
________________________________________
TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. ("TMRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:27 a.m. PST, May 11, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 20, 2023 and April 26, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,570,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
10,570,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,570,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.075 for a three (3) year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
5
|
3,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
1,900,000
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$17,600
|
N/A
|
352,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.075 for period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on May 03, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
VIP ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VIP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of Contagious Sports Limited.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK EXPENDITURES (S)
|
CONSIDERATION
|
$1 up front plus up to $1 million maximum from 10% of the net revenue after expenses derived from the territories covered under the acquired licence.
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 5, 2023 and May 10, 2023.
________________________________________
VISIONARY GOLD CORP. ("VIZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 31, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
18,350,963 units
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.07 per unit
|
Warrants:
|
9,175,480 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,175,480 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.14 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
9 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
5,178,571
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A
The Company issued a news release on April 18, 2023 and May 10, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
WINSHEAR GOLD CORP. ("WINS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 14, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,850,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per Unit.
|
Warrants:
|
2,925,000 whole Warrants to purchase 2,925,000 Shares.
|
Warrant Price:
|
$0.15 exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.
|
Number of Placees:
|
33 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider= Y /
|
Name
|
Pro Group= P
|
Number of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
[2 Existing Insiders]
|
Y
|
200,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
[5 Pro Group Members]
|
P
|
1,040,000
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Finder Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$15,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on May 10, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
__________________________________
ZACAPA RESOURCES LTD. ("ZACA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Share Purchase Agreement ("Agreement") dated April 24, 2023, between the Company and an arm's length group of vendors ("Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has purchased all of the issued and outstanding shares of Lustrum Gold Corp. for a total consideration of 33,600,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. As part of the acquisition, the Company has acquired the Kramer Hills gold project ("Project") located in San Bernardino county, California, USA. One of the Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty on all minerals produced or otherwise recovered from the Project.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
Finders' Fees: None
This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 1, 2023.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY
KURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ("KUR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
NEX Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 11, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
KURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ("KUR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 11, 2023
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 92,658 common shares and 46,330 common share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $13,898.70. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.18 per share until December 19, 2023.
Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 13, 2023.
________________________________________
