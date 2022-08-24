VANCOUVER, BC , Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: $0.00125

Payable Date: September 15, 2022

Record Date: August 31, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: August 30, 2022

NEX COMPANY:

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2022

NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: September 29, 2022

Record Date: August 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: August 30, 2022

TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins



TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CE BRANDS INC. ("CEBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated August 23, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,263,027 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period August 30, 2022 to August 29, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Integral Wealth Securities Limited on behalf of the Company.

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 20,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $82,200.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD. ("GSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,500,000 bonus warrants to Ocean Partners UK Limited, in consideration of a loan in the amount of US$5,000,000 for a term of two years, and bears interest at rate of 7.5% per annum + 12 month LIBOR rate.

MOUNTAIN CHINA RESORTS (HOLDING) LIMITED ("MCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 24, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NORTEC MINERALS CORP. ("NVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,375,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.02 per share

Warrants: 5,375,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,375,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a five year period

Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 5,375,000

2 placees

Agent's Fee: Canacord Genuity Corp. received $7,000 cash and 350,000 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a five year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 20, 2022 and May 2, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Trading in the company's shares will remain halted.

OSINO RESOURCES CORP. ("OSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Agreement for the Sale of Shares and Claims dated August 15, 2022 between Ominda Mineral Resources Close Corporation (the Vendor) and Osino Namibia Holdings (Proprietary) Limited, Osino Resources Corp., and Osino Namibia Minerals Exploration (Proprietary) Limited (collectively the Company) whereby the Company may acquire the remaining 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of Osino Namibia Minerals Exploration (Proprietary) Limited from the Vendor and therefore hold 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Osino Namibia Minerals Exploration (Proprietary) Limited.

Consideration is 1,000,000 common shares of Osino Resources Corp.

OSINO RESOURCES CORP. ("OSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Agreement for the Sale of Shares and Claims dated August 4, 2022 between Richroad Investment Close Corporation, South Wing Investments Close Corporation (the Vendors) and Osino Gold Exploration and Mining (Proprietary) Limited, Osino Resources Corp. and Richwing Exploration (Proprietary) Limited (collectively the Company) whereby the Company may acquire the remaining 20% of the issued and outstanding shares of Richwing Exploration (Proprietary) Limited from the Vendors and therefore hold 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Richwing Exploration (Proprietary) Limited.

Consideration is $96,552 cash and 37,617 common shares of Osino Resources Corp.

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK") ("RCK.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 24, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a membership interest purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 12, 2022, between the Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire all issued and outstanding membership interests of Blue Water Financial Technologies Holding Company, LLC.

As consideration, the Company will pay US$30,000,000 and issue an aggregate of 170,000,000 shares to the Vendors over a four year period.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 15, 2022.

