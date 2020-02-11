TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Feb 11, 2020, 18:05 ET
VANCOUVER, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
NEWSTRIKE BRANDS LTD. WT ("HIP.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the opening, February 13, 2020, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire February 18, 2020 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business February 18, 2020.
TRADE DATES
February 13, 2020 - TO SETTLE – February 14, 2020
February 14, 2020 - TO SETTLE – February 18, 2020
February 18, 2020 - TO SETTLE – February 18, 2020
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
________________________________________
KIPLIN METALS INC. ("KIP")
[formerly Aldever Resources Inc. ("ALD")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders December 4, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2.5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening February 13, 2020, the common shares of Kiplin Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Aldever Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
2,591,952
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
KIP
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
497252106
|
(new)
________________________________________
BEARCLAW CAPITAL CORP. ("BRL.H")
[(formerly Bearclaw Capital Corp. ("BRL")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, February 13, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of February 13, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from BRL to BRL.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
_______________________________________
GOOD2GO2 CORP. ("GOAL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated November 13, 2019, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective November 15, 2019, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.
The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $225,000 (2,250,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
|
Listing Date:
|
At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on February 12, 2020.
|
Commence Date:
|
The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on February 13, 2020. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Canada
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 5,450,000
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
3,200,000 common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GOAL.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
38216V101
|
Agent:
|
Haywood Securities Inc
|
Agent's Options:
|
225,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 24
For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated November 13, 2019.
|
Company Contact:
|
Sandy Hall, Director
|
Company Address:
|
1 King Street West, Suite 1505
|
Toronto, Ontario M5H 1A1
|
Company Phone Number:
|
(416) 364-4039
|
Company email:
______________________________________
INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("IGX")("IGX.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective February 11, 2020, the Company's final short form prospectus dated January 27, 2020 qualifying the distribution of up to 23,000,000 Units of the Company (including over-allotment option), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Autorité Des Marchés Financiers and Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba Securities Commissions.
The Company has granted the Underwriter an over-allotment option exercisable, in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the Underwriter, at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Montreal time) on the date that is the 30th day after the date of closing.
The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on February 11, 2020, for gross proceeds of CDN$8,158,500.
|
Offering:
|
16,317,000 Units
|
Unit Price:
|
CDN$0.50 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one
|
Underwriter(s):
|
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
|
Underwriter(s) Commission:
|
CDN$571,095 in cash and 1,142,190 compensation warrants. Each
Listing of Warrants:
Effective at the opening, Thursday, February 13, 2020, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Research and Development in the Physical, Engineering and Life Sciences' company.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Delaware
|
Capitalization:
|
16,317,000 are issued and outstanding
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Philadelphia Stock Transfer, Inc. and TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
IGX.WT
|
CUSIP Number:
|
45822R119
These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated February 11, 2020 pursuant to the Company's short form prospectus dated January 27, 2020. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of CDN$0.75 per share until expiry on February 11, 2023.
For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 27, 2020 and filed on SEDAR and news releases dated December 19, 2019, January 27, 2020 and February 11, 2020.
__________________________________________________
ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC. ("ARS")
[formerly Lithium Energy Products Inc. ("LEP")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders August 1, 2018, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Thursday, February 13, 2020, the common shares of Ares Strategic Mining Inc. will remain halted on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Lithium Energy Products Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
16,063,375
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
nil
|
shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
ARS
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
04017M104
|
(new)
________________________________________
NEWNORTH PROJECTS LTD. ("NNP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amalgamation, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the close of business, Thursday, February 13, 2020, the common shares of NewNorth Projects Ltd. ("NewNorth" or "the Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of the Company's shares results from an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Bordeaux Properties Inc. ("Bordeaux") dated December 3, 2019.
Pursuant to the Agreement, Bordeaux has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of NewNorth by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, NewNorth shareholders will receive cash consideration of $0.13 per NewNorth share held and NewNorth will become a wholly owned-subsidiary of Bordeaux.
The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the NewNorth shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on January 24, 2020 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the Queen's Bench of Alberta on February 3, 2020. The Agreement was completed on February 11, 2020. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Management Information Circular of NewNorth, dated as of December 20, 2019, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
For further details, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated December 20, 2019 and news releases dated December 3, 2019 and February 11, 2020.
________________________________________
NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.01
Payable Date: March 9, 2020
Record Date: February 24, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: February 21, 2020
________________________________________
WINSTON CAPITAL GROUP INC. ("WNST.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Thursday, February 13, 2020, the securities of Winston Capital Group Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated June 25, 2019, a news release was issued on February 11, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.
______________________________________
20/02/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 60,000 bonus with a deemed price of $0.05 per share in consideration of a demand loan in the principal amount of $15,000. The loan bears interest at 1.5% per month and has a term of one year.
________________________________________
CARDIOCOMM SOLUTIONS, INC. ("EKG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 876,000 shares a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $43,800.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
6 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Creditor
|
Progroup=P
|
Owing
|
per Share
|
# of Shares
|
David Newman
|
Y
|
$5,200
|
$0.05
|
104,000
|
John Foote
|
Y
|
$5,200
|
$0.05
|
104,000
|
Robert Caines
|
Y
|
$9,700
|
$0.05
|
194,000
|
Simi Grosman
|
Y
|
$5,200
|
$0.05
|
104,000
|
Steven Benyo
|
Y
|
$7,200
|
$0.05
|
144,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
CONSTANTINE METAL RESOURCES LTD. ("CEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,701,683 bonus warrants exercisable at $0.31 per share until October 10, 2024 in consideration of net loan proceeds of US$630,000 received by the Company.
________________________________________
CRUZSUR ENERGY CORP. ("CZR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a loan agreement dated December 5, 2019 (the "Loan Agreement") among the Company and various lenders (the "Lenders"), including the Non-Arm's Length Parties set out below, pursuant to which the Lenders agreed to provide the Company with a secured loan in the aggregate amount of US $1,600,000 (the "Loan") bearing interest at 15% per annum with a two year term maturing on December 5, 2021. The proceeds of the Loan are to be used to re-enter the Aruchara well, located in the Maria Conchita block in Colombia. Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, the Company agreed to grant the Lenders an aggregate 2.5% gross overriding royalty interest on the Maria Conchita block and an option to convert the principal amount of the Loan into an additional aggregate 2.5% gross overriding royalty interest on the Company's Maria Conchita block on or prior to the maturity date of the Loan.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name of Lender
|
ProGroup=P
|
Principal Amount/% of Loan
|
Serafino Iacono (lending
|
Y
|
US $500,000 (31.25%)
|
through Landsons Investment
|
Corporation)
|
Frank Giustra (lending through
|
Y
|
US $500,000 (31.25%)
|
Fiore Financial Corporation)
|
Gordon Keep
|
Y
|
US $100,000 (6.25%)
For further information, refer to the Company's press release dated December 9, 2019, which is available under its profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
FALCO RESOURCES LTD. ("FPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 3:01 a.m. PST, February 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FALCO RESOURCES LTD. ("FPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, February 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
5,000,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
February 28, 2020
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
February 28, 2021
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.20
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached (the above number is adjusted for consolidation conducted by the Company on April 4, 2019), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 6, 2018.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 6, 2020.
________________________________________
GATEKEEPER SYSTEMS INC. ("GSI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 878,000 bonus shares to Douglas Dyment as a one-time compensation payment.
________________________________________
GREENLANE RENEWABLES INC. ("GRN") ("GRN.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, February 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
INVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("IVS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 2, 2020, January 8, 2020 and January 10, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
12,400,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.105 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
12,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,400,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.17 for two years
|
Number of Placees:
|
23 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Evanachan Limited
|
(Robert McEwen)
|
Y
|
2,381,000
|
Ross H. Arnold
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
Richard B. Gilliam
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
Stefan Spears
|
Y
|
190,529
|
Marrelli Investments Limited
|
(Carmelo Marrelli)
|
Y
|
95,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
An aggregate of $51,453.36 and 816,720 broker warrants payable to
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated January 20, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
LICO ENERGY METALS INC ("LIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 06, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
12,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
12,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.05
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
5 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
Pro-Group=P
|
# of Shares
|
Tina Whyte
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Ron Loewen
|
850,000 shares
|
Dawn Archer
|
412,500 shares; 300,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.05
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
five years form closing
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
MIDPOINT HOLDINGS LTD. ("MPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 15, 2020 and January 28, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
13,025,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per share
|
Warrants:
|
13,025,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,025,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Shee Hau Wong
|
Y
|
312,500
|
1018784 BC Ltd
|
Y
|
312,500
|
(Corbin Comishin)
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
OSINO RESOURCES CORP. ("OSI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective Thursday January 23, 2020, the Company's Prospectus dated January 23, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Act.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on Jan 30, 2020, for gross proceeds of $14,000,337.
|
Underwriters:
|
Cormark Securities Inc., M Partners Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Beacon
|
Offering:
|
17,949,150 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one-half of one
|
Unit Price:
|
$0.78 per unit
|
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
|
$1.05 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.
|
Agents' Warrants:
|
1,045,820 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase 1,045,820 shares
________________________________________
SAIS LIMITED ("SAIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,960,607 ordinary shares at a deemed price of $0.255 per share, having a total deemed value of $1,519,955, pursuant to an arms' length settlement of loans.
The Company issued news releases on January 28 and 31, 2020, in connection with that Shares for Debt transaction.
_____________________________________
SAIS LIMITED ("SAIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced by a news release dated January 28, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
19,607,843 ordinary shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.255 per ordinary share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y /
Pro Group = P
|
Number
of Shares
|
Mark Irwin
|
Y
|
19,607,843
|
Finders' Fees:
|
Nil
The Company has confirmed the closing of the above-mentioned Private Placement by way of a news release dated January 31, 2020.
____________________________________
STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 9, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.09 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Jerritt Canyon Canada Ltd
|
(Eric Sprott)
|
Y
|
4,000,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
none
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated December 17, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
SUPERIOR GOLD INC. ("SGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 152,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $107,920.00
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 10, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
TWYFORD VENTURES INC. ("TWY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 7, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 337,119 common shares at a deemed price of $0.22 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $74,166.67:
|
Number of Creditors:
|
4 Creditors
Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Non Arm's Length Party = NP /
|
# of shares
|
Trivamen Capital Inc. (Jeffrey Dean and Kent Farrell)
|
NP
|
106,060
|
Brian Ramjattan
|
NP
|
11,363
|
THLA Services Ltd. (Michael Anaka)
|
NP
|
181,818
|
Aconi Financial Corp Ltd. (Glenn Jessome)
|
NP
|
37,878
For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated December 3, 2019.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
GOLDEN QUEEN MINING CONSOLIDATED LTD. ("GQM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at 6:01 a.m. PST, February 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GOLDEN QUEEN MINING CONSOLIDATED LTD. ("GQM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, February 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
