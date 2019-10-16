VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADEX MINING INC. ("ADE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Friday, October 18, 2019, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

________________________________________

HARVEST GOLD CORP. ("HVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated October 1, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening October 18, 2019, the common shares of Harvest Gold Corp will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

8,872,486 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: HVG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 417532306 (new)

________________________________________

TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")

[formerly MILLENNIAL ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on October 09, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows: Torque Esports Corp.

Effective at the opening, Friday, October 18, 2019, the common shares of Torque Esports Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis, and the common shares of Millennial Esports Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Internet Gaming and Entertainment' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

2,406,590 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 24,600 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GAME (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 89132P108 (New)

________________________________________

19/10/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A-LABS CAPITAL II CORP. ("ALAB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:57 a.m. PST, October 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

A-LABS CAPITAL II CORP. ("ALAB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:26 p.m. PST, October 15, 2019 trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, October 16, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,470,443 common shares at a deemed value of $0.06 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$88,227.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, October 16, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP. ("GGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry dates of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,174,604 Original Expiry Date of Warrants (Tranche 1): October 20, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants (Tranche 1): October 20, 2020



Original Expiry Date of Warrants (Tranche 2): October 26, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants (Tranche 2): October 26, 2020



Exercise Price of Warrants: $4.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,174,604 shares with 3,174,604 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 8, 2017.

________________________________________

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION ("GCN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first, second, third, fourth and fifth (final) tranches of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 8,912,700 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 4,456,350 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,456,350 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 46 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares George Sanders Y 1,000,000 Edwin Ross Rockel Y 600,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 50,000 [1 Placee]





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $13,790 cash and 137,900 finder's warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $350.00 cash and 3,500 finder's warrants

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $700 cash and 7,000 finder's warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $3,360 cash and 33,600 finder's warrants

David Skarica - $5,390 cash and 53,900 finder's warrants

Bonaventure Explorations Limited - $6,405 cash and 64,050 finder's warrants

Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated July 29, 2019, August 8, 2019, August 26, 2019, September 10, 2019 and September 24, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HOIST CAPITAL CORP. ("HTE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 15, 2019 trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HOIST CAPITAL CORP. ("HTE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 16, 2019, a Resume Trading bulletin for the company was erroneously issued. A resume trading bulletin should not be issued and has been retracted, as a result the company will remain halted.

________________________________________

JAGUAR FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("JFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:02 a.m. PST, October 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KINGSMEN RESOURCES LTD. ("KNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,774,114 shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per share



Warrants: 7,774,114 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,774,114 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.085



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 21 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Scott Emerson Y 307,692 Roxbury Capital Group Ltd. Y 800,000 (Scott Emerson)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 385,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 99,502 shares to settle outstanding debt for $25,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED ("PEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 15, 2019, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,624,561 shares at a deemed value of $0.86 per share to settle outstanding debt for $3,977,123.29.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED ("PEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 335,935 shares at a deemed value of $0.86 per share to settle outstanding debt for $288,904.11.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SHOOTING STAR ACQUISITION CORP. ("SSSS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, October 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOFTROCK MINERALS LTD. ("SFT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 3, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Amending Agreement dated September 19, 2019, between Softrock Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") and Exiro Minerals Corp. and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (collectively, the "Vendors") whereby the Company will issue 600,000 common shares instead of $12,000 in cash to the Vendors to extend its option to acquire the mineral claims in the Dagny Lake area of Ontario.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 27, 2018.

________________________________________

ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL INC. ("ZMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:06 a.m. PST, October 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL INC. ("ZMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, October 16, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com

Related Links

tsxventure.com

