ALPHA COGNITION INC. ("ACOG") ("ACOG.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on April 28, 2023, the common shares and listed warrants of Alpha Cognition Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The voluntary delisting has been accepted by the Company's Board of Directors with a resolution dated April 13, 2023.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 27, 2023.

Upon delisting from TSXV, the Company's shares and Warrants will be listed on the CSE Exchange under the trading symbol ACOG and ACOG.WT at the start of trading on May 01, 2023.

EUROPEAN ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FIN")

[formerly HILO MINING LTD. ("HILO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on April 14, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening of May 1, 2023, the common shares of European Energy Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Hilo Mining Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

21,091,163 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil Shares



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: FIN (NEW) CUSIP Number: 298764101 (NEW)

FULL CIRCLE LITHIUM CORP. ("FCLI")

[formerly ESG Capital 1 Inc. ("ESGO.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement - Brokered and Non-Brokered, Company Tier Reclassification, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



Qualifying Transaction-Completed



TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing ESG Capital 1 Inc.'s (the "Company") qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") described in its filing statement dated April 14, 2023 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Monday, May 1, 2023, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Transaction includes the following:

The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Full Circle Lithium Inc. (the "Target") and issued 50,854,000 post-consolidation common shares in the capital of the Company to the existing shareholders of the Target (not including the common shares issued in the Financings, as defined below).

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's shareholders on January 4, 2023, the Company has consolidated its common shares on a 1 new for each 1.17 old basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to Full Circle Lithium Corp.

Effective at the opening Monday, May 1, 2023, the common shares of Full Circle Lithium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of ESG Capital 1 Inc. will be delisted.



Private Placement - Brokered and Non-Brokered

Prior to the completion of the Transaction, the Company and the Target completed brokered and non-brokered private placements of subscription receipts (the "Financings") which have been exchanged into the following securities on a post-consolidation basis in the Company:

Number of Shares: 13,974,786 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per common share



Warrants: 6,987,393 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,987,393 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.10 until April 21, 2025



Number of Placees: 71 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 415,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 230,000



Agent's Fees: In connection with the brokered portion (13,589,000 Units) of the Financings, Clarus Securities Inc. received $243,459 cash commission and 347,798 Agent Options, PowerOne Capital Markets Limited received $243,459 cash commission and 347,798 Agent Options and Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $121,729 and 173,899 Agent Options. Each Agent Option entitles the holder to purchase one Unit of the Company at $0.70 per Unit until April 21, 2025

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The Company issued a news release dated April 25, 2023 confirming the closing of the Transaction, and the release of net proceeds from the Financings to the Company.

Post - Consolidation

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 68,328,786 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: 34,874,955 common shares and 1,500,000 stock options



Transfer Agent: Marrelli Trust Company Limited



Trading Symbol: FCLI (new)



CUSIP Number: 359917101 (new)

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated April 14, 2023.

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Battery Manufacturing" company (NAICS 335910)

Company Tier Reclassification, Resume Trading

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective May 1, 2023, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

Company Contact: Mr. Carlos Vicens, Chief Executive Officer



Company Address: 18 King Street East, Suite 902, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5C 1C4



Company Phone Number: 416-457-6529



Company Email Address: [email protected]



Company Website: https://www.fullcirclelithium.com/

Effective at the opening on Monday, May 1, 2023, trading in the common shares of the Company will resume.

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE.WT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening May 1, 2023, the 726,392 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company. This security will trade in U.S. Funds.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 777,240 warrants authorized by a warrant indenture dated December 9, 2022 of which 726,392 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: KWE.WT.U CUSIP Number: 501506125

The warrants were issued pursuant to a supplemented short form PREP prospectus dated December 6, 2022 issuance of 726,392 units at a price of US$4.13 per unit, which closed on December 9, 2022. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of US$5.00 per share for five years from the date of issuance.

TOUBANI RESOURCES INC. ("TRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on Thursday, May 11, 2023, the common shares of Toubani Resources Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company. The Company will continue to trade on the Australian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol "TRE".

For more information on this and the process of removing shares from Canada to Australia, please consult the Company's news release dated April 26, 2023.

23/04/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("GKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debentures, Amendments

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to amend the following convertible debentures:

Convertible Debentures: $250,000



Original Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at a minimum of $0.60 per share



Amended Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at a minimum of $0.25 per share



Original Maturity Date: April 14, 2023



Amended Maturity Date: April 14, 2025



Interest Rate: 10.0% per annum

The convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 19, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 13, 2023.

LQWD FINTECH CORP. ("LQWD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 5, 2023.

Number of Shares: 468,750 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.64 per common share



Warrants: 468,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 468,750 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.85 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 468,750 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 26, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 297,794 common shares at a deemed price of $0.34 per common share, 459,080 common shares at a deemed price of $0.33 per common share and 312,509 common shares at a deemed price of approximately $0.36 per common share to settle an aggregate outstanding debt for $365,746.36 from financial and marketing services previously provided.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 21, 2022, as amended on March 7, 2023, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company bought 25% interest in Inretion Ltd. (the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company agreed to purchase the Target in exchange for paying up to US$2,000,000 in cash and issuing 6,766,500 common shares to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 19, 2023, March 8, 2023 and April 21, 2023.

NEX COMPANY

PACIFIC ARC RESOURCES LTD. ("PAV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 27, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

