August 23, 2023

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, August 31, 2023, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire September 5, 2023, and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business September 5, 2023.

TRADE DATES

August 31, 2023 - TO SETTLE – September 1, 2023

September 1, 2023 - TO SETTLE – September 5, 2023

September 5, 2023 - TO SETTLE – September 5, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

BIOSYENT INC. ("RX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.04

Payable Date: September 15, 2023

Record Date: August 31, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: August 30, 2023

________________________________________

OPTEGRA VENTURES INC. ("OPTG")

[formerly ESSEX MINERALS INC. ("ESX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on July 29, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening August 25, 2023, the common shares of Optegra Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Essex Minerals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development" company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which



8,817,878 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: OPTG (new) CUSIP Number: 68387G104 (new)

________________________________________

THESIS GOLD INC. ("TAU")

[formerly Benchmark Metals Inc. ("BNCH")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Benchmark Metals Inc. and Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. (formerly named Thesis Gold Inc. until it changed its name on August 17, 2023) dated June 5, 2023 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Benchmark Metals Inc. has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. shareholder will be entitled to receive 2.5584 common shares of Benchmark Metals Inc. for each common share of Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. held.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. securityholders was received at a special meeting of securityholders held on August 9, 2023 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the British Columbia Supreme Court on August 21, 2023. The Transaction was closed on August 23, 2023. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Management Information Circular of Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc., dated as of July 6, 2023, which is available under the Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. profile on SEDAR.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on June 14, 2023, Benchmark Metals Inc. has consolidated its capital on a 2.6 old for 1 new basis. Benchmark Metals Inc. has also changed its name from Benchmark Metals Inc. to Thesis Gold Inc.

Effective at the opening on Friday, August 25 2023, the common shares of Thesis Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Benchmark Metals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 162,966,011 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: TAU (NEW) CUSIP Number: 883930109 (NEW)

________________________________________

HIGHMARK INTERACTIVE INC. ("HMRK.H")

[formerly Highmark Interactive Inc. ("HMRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, August 25, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of August 25, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from HMRK to HMRK.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated May 8, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

THESIS GOLD (HOLDINGS) INC. ("TAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Benchmark Metals Inc. and Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. (the "Company") dated June 5, 2023 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Benchmark Metals Inc. has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each Company shareholder will be entitled to receive 2.5584 common shares of Benchmark Metals Inc. for each common share of the Company held.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the Company. securityholders was received at a special meeting of securityholders held on August 9, 2023 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the British Columbia Supreme Court on August 21, 2023. The Transaction was closed on August 23, 2023. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Management Information Circular of the Company, dated as of July 6, 2023, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Delisting:

In conjunction with the closing of the Transaction, the Company has requested that its common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Thursday, August 24, 2023, the common shares of the Company. will be delisted from the Exchange.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None. Prior to the closing of the Transaction Benchmark Metals Inc. and Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. were at arm's length.

_____________________________________________

23/08/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

E-TECH RESOURCES INC. ("REE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on July 21, 2023 and August 10, 2023.

Number of Shares: 11,666,667 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per common share



Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 4,666,667



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Agent's Fee: $46,900 Nil Share 781,667 Agent Warrants

Agent Warrants Terms: Each agent warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.06 for a period of 24 months.

The Company issued a news release on August 11, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 10, 2023 and August 2, 2023.

Convertible Debenture $3,579,952.50



Conversion Price: Convertible up to 47,732,700 common shares at $0.075 per share for the first year and $0.10 thereafter.



Maturity date: Five years from issuance



Warrants 47,732,700 detachable common share purchase warrants. Each warrant will have a term of five years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.10.







Interest rate: 10% per annum







Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,450,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 400,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $6,506.25 NA 86,750

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on August 17, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

OLIVUT RESOURCES LTD. ("OLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 22, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,100,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $2,500 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on August 22, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

REVIVAL GOLD INC. ("RVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length termination of royalty and amendment to the mining claims agreement for the repurchasing and terminating a royalty of 1% of the net smelter returns from the production and sale of minerals from certain mineral claims which were acquired as part of a previous mining claims agreement.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $75,000 200,000 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 18, 2023.

________________________________________

SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD. ("SYH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amendment agreement dated August 15, 2023 (the "Amendment Agreement") to a joint venture agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt"). Pursuant to the terms set forth in the Amendment Agreement, the Company shall pay $150,000 cash and issue 1,000,000 common shares to Azincourt. This is in lieu of the exploration expenditures approximately $543,000, which was incurred during the Company participation in the 2022 exploration program, consistent with its right and obligation under the Agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 22, 2023.

__________________________________

