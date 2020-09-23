TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.0171
Payable Date: October 30, 2020
Record Date: September 30, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: September 29, 2020
________________________________________
BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated September 22, 2020, the dividend amount per Class A NV share is $0.2016 payable on November 2, 2020 to the shareholders of record on September 30, 2020. All other dividend information remains unchanged: Ex-dividend on September 29, 2020.
________________________________________
GUYANA GOLDSTRIKE INC. ("GYA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated August 28, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Friday September 25, 2020, the common shares of Guyana Goldstrike Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
11,690,407
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GYA
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
40356P209
|
(new)
________________________________________
CASSIAR GOLD CORP. ("GLDC")
[formerly MARGAUX RESOURCES LTD. ("MRL")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 23, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening September 25, 2020, the common shares of Cassiar Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Margaux Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Exploration and Development' Company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
40,106,854
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GLDC
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
148239 10 6
|
(new)
________________________________________
NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution:
Distribution per Unit: $0.01333
Payable Date: October 15, 2020
Record Date: September 30, 2020
Ex-distribution Date: September 29, 2020
________________________________________
TISDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("TRC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on September 11, 2020, and a director's resolution passed on September 15, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Friday, September 25, 2020, the common shares of Tisdale Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
1,135,350
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
TRC
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
88825L 20 0
|
(new)
________________________________________
VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Friday, September 25, 2020, the securities of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to Exchange Bulletin dated December 19, 2019, a news release was issued by the Company on September 15, 2020, providing corporate, restructuring and financial update.
________________________________________
ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL INC. ("ZMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 22, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated June 19, 2020 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Friday, September 25, 2020, trading will be Reinstated in the securities of the Company.
__________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
CHINAPINTZA MINING CORP. ("CPA.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Consolidation, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 22, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on August 13, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 13.21631 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening September 24, 2020, the common shares of Chinapintza Mining Corp. will be listed but not trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Metals & Mining' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
3,333,334
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
NIL
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CPA.H
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
16952V204 (new)
Further to the bulletin dated August 19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation company's change of business and/or reverse takeover.
________________________________________
CLAROCITY CORPORATION ("CLY.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletins dated March 9, 2020 and May 7, 2019 effective at the close of business on Friday, September 25, 2020, the common shares of Clarocity Corporation (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.
_______________________________
NOBELIUM TECH CORP. ("NBL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at the open on Friday, September 25, 2020, the securities of the Company will be reinstated to trade, a news release having been issued on May 29, 2020 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with the transaction, which was previously announced on May 15, 2018. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.
_____________________________________
20/09/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BELL COPPER CORPORATION ("BCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 22, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
Number of Shares
|
Greg Steers
|
P
|
334,000
|
Doug Pollitt
|
P
|
133,333
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Received an aggregate of $1800 in cash - Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 22, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
All other terms remain unchanged.
________________________________________
BENCHMARK METALS INC. ("BNCH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 22, 2020 with respect to the to the first tranche of a Brokered Private Placement announced August 18, 2020 and August 19, 2020, the number of shares and Flow-Through "A" shares plus the commission payable to Sprott Capital Partners are corrected as follows:
|
Number of Shares:
|
16,260,847 shares (not 21,694,926)
|
2,585,500 Flow-Through "A" shares (not 3,753,128)
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.30 per share
|
$1.56 per Flow-Through "A" share
|
Agent's Fee/Commission:
|
Sprott Capital Partners - $1,685,776.35 (not $1,685,776.36), which includes a
________________________________________
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 11, 2020 and September 08, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
682,500 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$2.60 per flow-through common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Mark Selby
|
Y
|
10,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CANN-IS CAPITAL CORP. ("NIS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:16 a.m. PST, Sep. 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CANN-IS CAPITAL CORP. ("NIS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sep.23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CONSTANTINE METAL RESOURCES LTD. ("CEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 14, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,341,665 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,670,833 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,670,833 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.20
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
15 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aris Morfopoulos
|
Y
|
100,000
|
K. Wayne Livingstone
|
Y
|
200,000
|
James Garfield MacVeigh
|
Y
|
290,000
|
Tara Christie
|
Y
|
160,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees]
|
P
|
736,666
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:06 p.m. PST, Sep. 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Sep. 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 22, 2020, August 12, 2020, August 28, 2020 and September 18, 2020:
|
Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
2,904,906 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.33 per flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
1,452,453 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,452,453 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.40
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Non Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of Non-FT Shares:
|
8,079,364 non flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.22 per non flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
8,079,364 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,079,364 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.40
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
63 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc
|
$13,134.00 cash; 59,700 warrants
|
Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.
|
$91,661.00 cash; 371,520 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.40
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Two year finder warrants
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
GINSMS INC. ("GOK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:53 a.m. PST, Sep. 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 11, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,600,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.125 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,800,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for an eighteen month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
37 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
RAB Capital Holdings Limited
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
William Philip Richards
|
Y
|
600,000
|
Jonathan Henry
|
Y
|
238,808
|
Michael Jones
|
Y
|
135,636
|
John Petersen
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Eugene Lee
|
Y
|
113,224
|
Thomas Horton
|
Y
|
126,332
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
200,000
|
[1 placee(s)]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$44,415, plus 355,320 warrants, each exercisable into one common share at a
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC. ("GPV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:50 a.m. PST, Sep. 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC. ("GPV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:55 a.m. PST, Sep. 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
500,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 15, 2020
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 15, 2023
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.10
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,000,000 shares with 500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 13, 2020
________________________________________
HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
2,110,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 16, 2020
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 16, 2023
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.10
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,220,000 shares with 2,110,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 16, 2019.
________________________________________
HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
6,300,000
|
Original Expiry Date of 1st tranche Warrants:
|
September 18, 2020
|
Original Expiry Date of 2nd tranche Warrants:
|
October 22, 2020
|
New Expiry Date of 1st tranche Warrants:
|
September 18, 2023
|
New Expiry Date of 2nd tranche Warrants:
|
October 22, 2023
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.10
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,300,000 shares with 6,300,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 22, 2018.
________________________________________
HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD. ("HRH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a US Licensing Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 10, 2020, between the Company and Oropass Ltd. (the "Licensor"), whereby the Company will acquire exclusive rights to license, market and deploy US patented electricity generation and electric motor technologies. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will contribute a minimum of $300,000 and up to $500,000 for the development of the technology, anticipated to be paid to an incorporated joint venture between the Company and the Licensor - ALSET Innovations Inc.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 12, 2020
________________________________________
MAGNITUDE MINING LTD. ("MML.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated September 22, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
__________________________________________
METALCORP LIMITED ("MTC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 11, 2020 and August 21, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,333,333 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.03 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
266,666 finder shares payable to Generic Capital Corporation.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
NAVY RESOURCES CORP. ("NVY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 25, 2020 and September 9, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
11,000,080 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
54 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Paul Sun
|
Y
|
775,000
|
Sam Vela
|
Y
|
90,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,100,000
|
[6 placee(s)]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$41,580 in cash payable to Haywood Securities Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 990,795 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$84,079.50.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
PANORO MINERALS LTD. ("PML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 132,133 shares at a deemed price of $0.133 to a non-arm's length service provider, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated January 10, 2020 as amended March 1, 2020.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Luquman Shaheen
|
Y
|
$17,574
|
$0.133
|
132,133
The Company will issue a news release once the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP. ("SNM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:47 a.m. PST, Sep. 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP. ("SNM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, Sep. 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SPHINX RESOURCES LTD. ("SFX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated August 27, 2020 and September 3, 2020:
|
Number of Securities:
|
30,200,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.02 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
30,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,200,000 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 per share for a period of 60 months following the closing of the private
|
Number of Placees:
|
20 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Pierre-André Viens
|
Y
|
250,000
|
IM Capital Inc. (Ingrid Martin)
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
Aggregate ProGroup (1 Placee)
|
P
|
1,000,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Three finders received a cash commission totaling $26,250.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 14, 2020.
RESSOURCES SPHINX LTÉE (« SFX »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 23 septembre 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 27 août 2020 et 3 septembre 2020:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
30 200 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,02 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
30 200 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 30 200 000 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,05 $ par action pour une période de 60 mois suivant la clôture du placement
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
20 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Pierre-André Viens
|
Y
|
250 000
|
IM Capital Inc. (Ingrid Martin)
|
Y
|
1 000 000
|
Ensemble Groupe Pro (1 souscripteur)
|
P
|
1 000 000
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
3 intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 26 250 $.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 14 septembre 2020.
________________________________________
STORMCROW HOLDINGS CORP. ("CROW.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Reference is made to our bulletin dated September 21, 2020, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.
We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business September 22, 2020, commenced trading at the opening of business on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on September 23, 2020. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $2,000,000 (20,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Compan
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,052,942 shares at a deemed price of $0.075 per share to settle interest payable of $78,971.62
|
Number of Creditors:
|
13 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Robert Hodkginson
|
Y
|
$10,840.04
|
$0.075
|
144,533
|
George Adams
|
Y
|
$6,428.96
|
$0.075
|
85,719
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
