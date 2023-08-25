OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 25, 2023 /CNW/ -

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. ("GER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,720,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share, in settlement of a debt in the aggregate amount of $136,000 in connection with an outstanding convertible note and accrued interests.

Number of Creditors: 1 creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 10, 2023.

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. (« GER »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 25 août 2023

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX



Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 2 720 000 actions ordinaires a un prix de 0,05 $ par action, en règlement d'une dette totalisant 136 000 $ relativement à un billet convertible en circulation et les intérêts accumulés.



Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier



Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: N/A



Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 10 août 2023.

____________________________________________

GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,956,521

Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.0625 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise, the warrants will expire on the 30th day.

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.28

New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05 (The new exercise price will be effective for the 3,043,478 warrants as of August 27, 2023, and the 913,043 warrants as of September 4, 2023)

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 27, 2023 (3,043,478 warrants)

September 4, 2023 (913,043 warrants)

New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 27, 2025 and September 4, 2025. (The new expiry date of warrants will be effective for the 3,043,478 warrants as of August 27, 2023, and 913,043 warrants as of September 4, 2023).

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,956,521 shares with 3,956,521 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 15, 2020.

________________________________________

LUPAKA GOLD CORP. ("LPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.06 per share

Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a period of three years from the date of issuance

Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Pro Group: 1 1 400,000 300,000









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 18, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MEED GROWTH CORP. ("MEED.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Change in filing office

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of and accepted the change of the Filing Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

________________________________________

NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST ("NHT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of its Holiday Inn Express hotel property located in Nashville, Tennessee.

As consideration, the Company will receive US$120,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 11, 2023.

________________________________________

NGEX MINERALS LTD. ("NGEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 20, 2023 and July 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 13,178,460 shares

Purchase Price: $6.50 per share

Number of Placees: 40 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 4,772,692 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 30,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $2,315,625 N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on August 11, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

REKLAIM LTD. ("MYID")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,500,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.06 per share

Warrants: 1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration clause

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on August 10, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition to acquire a track-mounted drill rig and related equipment that is located in Fiji.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $ 125,000 USD 722,717 common shares 722,717 warrants N/A



Warrant Terms: Each warrant entitles holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20USD for a 3 year-period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 1, 2023.

________________________________________

TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES LTD. ("TBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Addendum to Property Option Agreement dated July 13, 2023 ("Addendum"), for the Property Option Agreement dated July 15, 2022, ("Original Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length parties (together with the Company, the "Parties").





Pursuant to the terms of the Addendum, the Parties have agreed to settle the cash payment of $45,000, which was due in July 2023, through the issuance of 900,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share. The Company or its assignees have also been granted the right of first refusal to purchase the Shares. All other terms of the Original Agreement remain unchanged.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Exchange bulletin dated February 2, 2023, and the Company's news releases dated September 7, 2022; February 2, 2023; February 14, 2023; and August 14, 2023.

__________________________________

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,000,000 non-transferable bonus warrants, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $1.20 until May 9, 2024, to a non-arm's length party in consideration of a USD$1,000,000 Secured Credit Facility Agreement dated May 9, 2023 (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility bears an interest rate of 10% per annum and matures on December 31, 2023. An administrative loan origination fee equal to 1.5% of the available Credit Facility will be paid at maturity.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 10, 2023.

________________________________________

ULTRA LITHIUM INC. ("ULT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 11, 2023, and August 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 18,181,819 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.055 per common share

Warrants: 9,090,910 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,090,910 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.11 in the first twelve months and $0.25 in the second twelve months from the date of issuance, subject to an accelerated expiry

Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 30,000 545,455 N/A



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news releases on August 11, 2023, and August 14, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_________________________________________

VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ("VTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated August 24, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 5,781,045 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of August 30, 2023 to August 29, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 25, 2023.

________________________________________

VICINITY MOTOR CORP. ("VMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Company's press release dated August 18, 2023, the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 750,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants") at an exercise price of $1.68 per common share, in consideration of the letter agreement dated September 8, 2022, and Amendment to Corporate Development Initiatives Agreement dated June 30, 2023, between the Company and an arm's length service provider. The Warrants will expire 3 years from the date that the services became payable (as scheduled below), and may not be exercised until 12 months into the respective term.

Number of Service Providers: 1









Period Ending Number of Warrants Exercise Price per Warrant Expiry Date of Warrants December 31, 2022 250,000 $1.68 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2023 250,000 $1.68 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2023 250,000 $1.68 June 30, 2026



The Company shall issue a news release when the Warrants are issued.

________________________________________

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the press release dated August 14, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,400,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.70 per Share to settle a portion of deferred considerations from the Fundamental Acquisition announced April 17, 2023, and June 19, 2023, for an amount of $1,250,838 USD:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor.

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $1,250,838 USD $0.70 2,400,000



The Company will issue a news release to announce that the Shares are issued and the portion of the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

