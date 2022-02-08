VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on February 03, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) GDP 2 Golden Pursuit

Resources Ltd. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2021/09/30





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2021/09/30





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2021/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

____________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on February 03, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) OTS.H NEX Optimus Gold Corp. Annual audited financial statements for the

year 2021/09/30





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year 2021/09/30





Certification of annual filings for the year 2021/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

AKWAABA MINING LTD. ("AML")

[formerly CASTLE PEAK MINING LTD. ("CAP")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on November 29, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, February 9, 2022, the common shares of Akwaaba Mining Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Castle Peak Mining Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

162,257,972 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil escrow shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: AML (new) CUSIP Number: 01021L 10 6 (new)

________________________________________

H2 VENTURES 1 INC. ("HO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated December 9, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective December 13, 2021pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $5,000,000 (50,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open February 9, 2022 the Common shares will be

listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on February 9, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

61,200,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the

closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 11,800,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of

the offering



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: HO.P CUSIP Number: 44332Q109 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Warrants: 4,000,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 9, 2021.

Company Contact: Eric Denhoff Company Address: 2695 Queenswood Drive, Victoria, BC V8N 1X6 Company Phone Number: 604-760-7176 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 4, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated February 3, 2021 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, February 9, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

______________________________________

22/02/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Sale and Purchase Agreement dated January 19, 2022, as amended January 28, 2022 between the Company, Minera La Fortuna SAS, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary and Es Tu Casa SAS (Melina Andrea Espinel Gomez) as to 80% and Juliana Patricia Villabona Pabon as to 20% whereby the Company has acquired property located in Bolivar, Colombia. Consideration is US$250,000 and US$250,000 in common shares with a deemed price per share based on a 5 trading day average closing price subject to a floor price of not less than $0.27 per share (up to a maximum of 1,176,000 common shares) prior to the payment dates.

________________________________________

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CYP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective February 7, 2022, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated January 31, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on February 4, 2022 (the "Closing Date"), for gross proceeds of $18,138,720, including gross proceeds from the partially exercise of the over-allotment option.

Underwriter: PI Financial Corp.



Offering: i) 9,058,000 units (including 1,058,000 Additional Units (as defined below)

issuable upon the partial exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option).

Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase

warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $2.65 per share

with an expiry date of February 4, 2024; and





ii) 142,000 Additional Warrants (as defined below) issuable upon the partial

exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option. Each Additional Warrant is

exercisable into one common share at $2.65 per share with an expiry date of

February 4, 2024.



Unit Price: $2.00 per unit (the "Offering Price")



Additional Warrant Price: $0.1598 per Additional Warrant







Underwriter's Commission: An aggregate of $1,088,323.20 in cash and 543,480 non-transferrable broker

warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share

at $2.00 with an expiry date of February 4, 2024.



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted an option to the Underwriter entitling the Underwriter to

acquire from the Company, on and subject to the terms and conditions contained

herein, until the 30th date following the Closing Date, up to 1,200,000 additional

offered units (the "Additional Units") at the Offering Price for additional gross

proceeds of up to $2,400,000. The Over-Allotment Option could be exercisable

to acquire: (i) Additional Units at the Offering Price, (ii) additional Unit Shares

(the "Additional Shares") at a price of $1.8402 per Additional Share, (iii)

additional Warrants ("Additional Warrants") at a price of $0.1598 per one

Additional Warrant, or (iv) any combination of Additional Units, Additional

Warrants, and Additional Shares, so long as (A) the number of Additional Units

does not exceed 1,200,000, (B) the number of Additional Shares does not

exceed 1,200,000, and (C) the number of Additional Warrants (including

Warrants forming part of the Additional Units) does not exceed 1,200,000.





The Over-Allotment Option had been partially exercised for 1,058,000 Additional

Units and 142,000 Additional Warrants at a price of $0.1598 per Additional

Warrant.

For further information, refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated January 31, 2022, and news releases dated January 13, 2022, and February 4, 2022, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD. ("EOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:11 a.m. PST, Feb. 07, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD. ("EOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 07, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2021, January 6, 2022, January 24, 2022 and January 28, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,800,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per share



Warrants: 6,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,800,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares J Patrick Sheridan Y 2,250,000 Waterloo Mining Inc. (Daniel Noone) Y 385,000 Stephen William Canning Stow Y 225,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HARVEST GOLD CORP. ("HVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 27, 2022:

Number of Shares: 266,667 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 266,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 266,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 2 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on February 3, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the issuance of 1,250,000 warrants to purchase 1,250,000 common shares of Intema Solutions Inc. (the "Company") at an exercise price of $0.20 per share exercisable for a period of 2 days pursuant to agreements between the Company and Mr. Roger Plourde dated August 21, 2019 and November 22, 2021. The issuance of these 1,250,000 warrants was accepted by the disinterested shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting of the Company held on January 4, 2022

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 19, 2021 and the Company's management information circular dated December 6, 2021 that is available in SEDAR.

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. (« ITM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Divers

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 février 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à l'émission de 1 250 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire 1 250 000 actions ordinaires de Intema Solutions Inc. (la « société ») au prix d'exercice de 0,20 $ l'action pour une période de 2 jours conformément à des ententes entre la société et M. Roger Plourde datées du 21 août 2019 et 22 novembre 2021. L'émission de ces 1 250 000 bons de souscription a été acceptée par les actionnaires désintéressés de la société lors de l'assemblée générale annuelle et spéciale tenue le 4 janvier 2022.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 19 novembre 2021 et la circulaire d'information de la direction datée du 6 décembre 2021 qui est disponible sur SEDAR.

__________________________________

NORAM LITHIUM CORP. ("NRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OPUS ONE GOLD CORPORATION ("OOR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 4, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,883,334 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.06 per share



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units











Patrick Fernet Y 500,000





Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. received a cash commission of $3840.00.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation related to an asset sale and purchase agreement dated November 24, 2021 (the "Agreement") among the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Organto Europe B.V. (the "Purchaser"), and ZMS B.V. (the "Vendor"), a non-arm's length party, whereby the Purchaser will acquire the operating assets of the Vendor. Pursuant to the Agreement, consideration for the assets will consist of 1,645,643 common shares of the Company, to be issued to the Vendor at a deemed value of EUR 400,000. The Vendor is indirectly owned and controlled by Rients van der Wal, the Company's Co-CEO, and Sander Barnhoorn, a senior officer of the Purchaser.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Cash $ ZMS B.V.

(Rients van der Wal, Sander Barnhoorn) Y 1,645,643 Nil

For further information please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 24, 2021 and February 7, 2022, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 3, 2021 and December 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 18,660,000 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.25 per Flow-through share



Number of Shares: 9,206,890 Non Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.18 per share Warrants: 9,206,890 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,206,890 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause.



Number of Placees: 38 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 300,000 [3 placees]









Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. $4,050 cash and 22,500 finder's warrants payable.

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. $75,000 cash and 300,000 finder's warrants payable. Glores Securities Inc. $141,000 cash and 436,666 finder's warrants payable Marquest Asset Management Inc. 136,667 finder's warrants payable. Red Cloud Securities Inc. $61,080 cash and 246,000 finder's warrants payable. -Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.35 for one year from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

