TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Feb 08, 2022, 00:03 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on February 03, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
GDP
|
2
|
Golden Pursuit
|
Annual audited financial statements for the
|
2021/09/30
|
Annual management's discussion and
|
2021/09/30
|
Certification of annual filings for the year.
|
2021/09/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
____________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022
NEX Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on February 03, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
OTS.H
|
NEX
|
Optimus Gold Corp.
|
Annual audited financial statements for the
|
2021/09/30
|
Annual management's discussion and
|
2021/09/30
|
Certification of annual filings for the year
|
2021/09/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
AKWAABA MINING LTD. ("AML")
[formerly CASTLE PEAK MINING LTD. ("CAP")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on November 29, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Wednesday, February 9, 2022, the common shares of Akwaaba Mining Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Castle Peak Mining Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
162,257,972 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
nil escrow shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
AML (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
01021L 10 6 (new)
________________________________________
H2 VENTURES 1 INC. ("HO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated December 9, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective December 13, 2021pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $5,000,000 (50,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
|
Commence Date:
|
At the market open February 9, 2022 the Common shares will be
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on February 9, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
61,200,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
11,800,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Endeavor Trust Corporation
|
Trading Symbol:
|
HO.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
44332Q109
|
Agent:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
4,000,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 9, 2021.
|
Company Contact:
|
Eric Denhoff
|
Company Address:
|
2695 Queenswood Drive, Victoria, BC V8N 1X6
|
Company Phone Number:
|
604-760-7176
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 4, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated February 3, 2021 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, February 9, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
______________________________________
22/02/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Sale and Purchase Agreement dated January 19, 2022, as amended January 28, 2022 between the Company, Minera La Fortuna SAS, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary and Es Tu Casa SAS (Melina Andrea Espinel Gomez) as to 80% and Juliana Patricia Villabona Pabon as to 20% whereby the Company has acquired property located in Bolivar, Colombia. Consideration is US$250,000 and US$250,000 in common shares with a deemed price per share based on a 5 trading day average closing price subject to a floor price of not less than $0.27 per share (up to a maximum of 1,176,000 common shares) prior to the payment dates.
________________________________________
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CYP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective February 7, 2022, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated January 31, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on February 4, 2022 (the "Closing Date"), for gross proceeds of $18,138,720, including gross proceeds from the partially exercise of the over-allotment option.
|
Underwriter:
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
Offering:
|
i) 9,058,000 units (including 1,058,000 Additional Units (as defined below)
|
ii) 142,000 Additional Warrants (as defined below) issuable upon the partial
|
Unit Price:
|
$2.00 per unit (the "Offering Price")
|
Additional Warrant Price:
|
$0.1598 per Additional Warrant
|
Underwriter's Commission:
|
An aggregate of $1,088,323.20 in cash and 543,480 non-transferrable broker
|
Over-Allotment Option:
|
The Company granted an option to the Underwriter entitling the Underwriter to
|
The Over-Allotment Option had been partially exercised for 1,058,000 Additional
For further information, refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated January 31, 2022, and news releases dated January 13, 2022, and February 4, 2022, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD. ("EOG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:11 a.m. PST, Feb. 07, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD. ("EOG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 07, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2021, January 6, 2022, January 24, 2022 and January 28, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,800,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.45 per share
|
Warrants:
|
6,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,800,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.20 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
9 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
J Patrick Sheridan
|
Y
|
2,250,000
|
Waterloo Mining Inc. (Daniel Noone)
|
Y
|
385,000
|
Stephen William Canning Stow
|
Y
|
225,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HARVEST GOLD CORP. ("HVG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 27, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
266,667 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Warrants:
|
266,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 266,667 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on February 3, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the issuance of 1,250,000 warrants to purchase 1,250,000 common shares of Intema Solutions Inc. (the "Company") at an exercise price of $0.20 per share exercisable for a period of 2 days pursuant to agreements between the Company and Mr. Roger Plourde dated August 21, 2019 and November 22, 2021. The issuance of these 1,250,000 warrants was accepted by the disinterested shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting of the Company held on January 4, 2022
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 19, 2021 and the Company's management information circular dated December 6, 2021 that is available in SEDAR.
INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. (« ITM »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Divers
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 février 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à l'émission de 1 250 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire 1 250 000 actions ordinaires de Intema Solutions Inc. (la « société ») au prix d'exercice de 0,20 $ l'action pour une période de 2 jours conformément à des ententes entre la société et M. Roger Plourde datées du 21 août 2019 et 22 novembre 2021. L'émission de ces 1 250 000 bons de souscription a été acceptée par les actionnaires désintéressés de la société lors de l'assemblée générale annuelle et spéciale tenue le 4 janvier 2022.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 19 novembre 2021 et la circulaire d'information de la direction datée du 6 décembre 2021 qui est disponible sur SEDAR.
__________________________________
NORAM LITHIUM CORP. ("NRM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
OPUS ONE GOLD CORPORATION ("OOR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 4, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,883,334 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.06 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Units
|
Patrick Fernet
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc. received a cash commission of $3840.00.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation related to an asset sale and purchase agreement dated November 24, 2021 (the "Agreement") among the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Organto Europe B.V. (the "Purchaser"), and ZMS B.V. (the "Vendor"), a non-arm's length party, whereby the Purchaser will acquire the operating assets of the Vendor. Pursuant to the Agreement, consideration for the assets will consist of 1,645,643 common shares of the Company, to be issued to the Vendor at a deemed value of EUR 400,000. The Vendor is indirectly owned and controlled by Rients van der Wal, the Company's Co-CEO, and Sander Barnhoorn, a senior officer of the Purchaser.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Cash $
|
ZMS B.V.
|
Y
|
1,645,643
|
Nil
For further information please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 24, 2021 and February 7, 2022, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 3, 2021 and December 7, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
18,660,000 Flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per Flow-through share
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,206,890 Non Flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.18 per share
|
Warrants:
|
9,206,890 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,206,890 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause.
|
Number of Placees:
|
38 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
300,000
|
[3 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc. $4,050 cash and 22,500 finder's warrants payable.
Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. $75,000 cash and 300,000 finder's warrants payable.
Glores Securities Inc. $141,000 cash and 436,666 finder's warrants payable
Marquest Asset Management Inc. 136,667 finder's warrants payable.
Red Cloud Securities Inc. $61,080 cash and 246,000 finder's warrants payable.
-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.35 for one year from closing.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article