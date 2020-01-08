VANCOUVER, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

PROSPERO SILVER CORP. ("PSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at open of markets, January 10, 2020, shares of the Company will resume trading.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("WELL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Friday, January 10, 2020, under the symbol "WELL".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "WELL" on TSX Venture Exchange after January 9, 2020, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

20/01/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:25 a.m. PST, January 8, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 65,403 shares at $0.25 per share to settle outstanding debt for $16,352.28.

Number of Creditors: 12 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement







[1 Creditor] P $2,178.08 $0.25 8,712

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CENTURION MINERALS LTD. ("CTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 09, 2019:

Number of Shares: 855,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 855,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 855,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,350,000 bonus warrants exercisable at $0.20 per share for one year to the following insider in consideration of an extension of a loan in the amount of $1,221,649 to December 21, 2020. The previously issued bonus warrants have expired.



Shares Warrants Windermere Capital Fund SPC



On behalf of Navigator SP

2,350,000

________________________________________

DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on December 18, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,696,985 flow-through shares issued to residents of Quebec

1,168,600 flow-through shares issued to residents outside of Quebec



Purchase Price: $1.65 per flow-through share issued to residents of Quebec

$1.43 per flow-through share issued to residents outside of Quebec



Number of Placees: 10 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Flow-Through Shares Ewan Downie Y 84,000

Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $270,274.42 in cash payments and 197,651 in Broker Warrants. Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $1.43 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated December 30, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FRONTIER LITHIUM INC. ("FL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,629,436 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consist of one flow-through share and one share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.34 per FT Unit



Warrants: 814,718 share purchase warrants to purchase 814,718 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Mine Equities Ltd - $21,240.48 in cash payments and 62,472 in Broker Warrants.

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. - $12,000 in cash payments and 35,294 in Broker Warrants.

Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $0.45 for 24 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2019:

Number of Shares: 12,500,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Finder's Fee: $70,000, plus 875,000 finder warrants, each exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.08 for a period of 2 years, payable to M Partners Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 8, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,280,000 flow-through shares and 5,600,000 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $1.80 per flow-through share and $1.25 per non-flow-through share



Number of Placees: 13 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 117,144 [2 Placees]





Agent's Fee: Sprott Capital Partners LP – $390,768 cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $111,648 cash

Cormark Securities Inc. - $55,824 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated December 5, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reviewable Transaction

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the acquisition of 5% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") on Project 81 from Resolute FP Canada Inc. (the "Resolute") and concurrent settlement of the termination of a right to purchase up to 45% of the NSR and a right of first refusal to acquire the NSR (collectively, the "Rights") with Franco-Nevada Corporation (the "Franco-Nevada"), pursuant to the specific terms contained within Royalty Assignment Agreement between the Company and the Resolute, dated October 21, 2019, and Letter Agreement and Royalty Agreement between the Company and the Franco-Nevada, dated November 22, 2019 (collectively, the "Agreements").

According to the terms of the Agreements, the Resolute received an aggregate of $2,000,000 in cash payable for the transfer of the NSR to the Company, which will be subsequently discharged from the registered title to those patented properties of Project 81 to which the NSR applies. The Franco-Nevada will receive the following consideration for the termination of the Rights: i) grant of the 2% net smelter return royalty on Project 81, ii) assignment of net smelter return royalty on Block B Properties, iii) issuance of 5,889,281 common shares of the Company at price of $0.0849 per share.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 24, 2019 and November 28, 2019.

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 2,685,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 1,342,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,342,500 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.35 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Marcel Robillard Y 100,000 Avot Consulting Inc. (Richard A. Thibault) Y 18,000

Finder's Fee: A finder received a total cash commission of $34,084.80 and 189,360 non-transferable share purchase warrants to purchase 189,360 shares at a price of $0.18 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 23, 2019 and December 30, 2019.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. («PUMA»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 janvier 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions : 2 685 000 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,18 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 1 342 500 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 342 500 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,35 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs : 6 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Marcel Robillard Y 100 000 Avot Consulting Inc. (Richard A. Thibault) Y 18 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation : Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 34 084,80 $ et 189 360 bons de souscription non-transférables permettant de souscrire à 189 360 actions au prix de 0,18 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 23 décembre 2019 et 30 décembre 2019.

________________________________________

PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC. ("PTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 10, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 8,492,378 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per flow through share



Warrants: 8,492,378 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,492,378 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.08



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 7 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Gravitas Securities Inc. $3,120.00 cash; 48,000 warrants Accilent Capital Management Inc. $3,000.27 cash; 46,158 warrants Leede Jones Gable $24,000.00 cash; 369,231 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.08



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years from the date of issue

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 18, 2019:

Number of Shares: 44,930,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 33,697,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 33,697,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 27 Placees



Agent's Fee: an aggregate of $292,045, payable to Clarus Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Cormark Securities Inc., M Partners Inc. and Eight Capital Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED ("WI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 21, 2019 between the Company and Sweet Pea Enterprises Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will purchase all the Class A voting common shares in the capital of Glassmasters ARG Autoglass Two Inc. ("Glassmasters") held by the Vendor at a cash price of $1,200,000.00.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated January 6, 2020.

________________________________________

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 382,292 shares to settle outstanding debt for $61,166.67.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of

Shares Nick Blitterswyk Y US$5,000 $0.16 46,875 Crescent Varrone Y $10,000 $0.16 62,500 Kristaps Ronka Y $10,000 $0.16 62,500 Michael Doolan Y $10,000 $0.16 62,500 Robert van Duynhoven Y $17,000 $0.16 106,250

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. ("UI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,777,091 common shares at a price of $0.06 per share, in settlement of a total amount of $226,625 on outstanding interest payable on convertibles notes issued in August 2018.

Number of Creditors: 26 creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 31, 2019.

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. («UI»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 janvier 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 3 777 091 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,06 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de 226 625 $ relié à des intérêts payables sur des billets convertibles émis en août 2018.

Nombre de créanciers : 26 créanciers

Participation initié / Groupe Pro : Aucun

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 31 décembre 2019.

________________________________________

VALENS GROWORKS CORP. ("VLNS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amended and restated manufacturing and sales license agreement (the "Agreement"), dated December 12, 2019 between Valens GroWorks Corp. (the "Company") and SoRSE Technology Corporation (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have exclusive licence for Canada, Europe, Australia and Mexico to use the Vendor's proprietary emulsion technology and trademarks, to produce, market, package, sell and distribute cannabis-infused products. The Agreement is for an initial term of 5 years and is subject to certain performance milestones, operational and financial achievements.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate consideration of USD$10 million will be satisfied via cash consideration of USD$6 million and issuance of 1,730,432 common shares of the Company to the Vendor at a deemed value of CDN$3.0471 per share. Further, the Agreement includes certain annual royalty payments to the Vendor, during the Agreement's term.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 11, 2019.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

SUPERIOR MINING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION ("SUI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 9:19 a.m. PST, January 8, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SUPERIOR MINING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION ("SUI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Fundamental Acquisition

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 8, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

