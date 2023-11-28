VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0083

NEW TARGET MINING CORP. ("NEW.H")

[formerly New Target Mining Corp. ("NEW")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, November 30, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of November 30, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from NEW to NEW.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0084

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.01

Payable Date: December 29, 2023

Record Date: December 08, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: December 07, 2023

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0085

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, November 30, 2023, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

________________________________________

23/11/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0086

CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,176,923 shares Purchase Price: $0.26 per share Warrants: 2,588,464 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,588,464 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.39 for a two-year period



Number of Shares: 8,258,284 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.30 per share Warrants: 4,129,143 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,129,143 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.39 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 80,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $54,534.55 592,308 1,068,832

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.39 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 19, 2023 and November 22, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0087

CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,112,500 non-flow-through shares and 1,601,351 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.32 per non-flow-through share and $0.37 per flow-through share



Warrants: 1,856,926 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,856,926 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 2,945,101 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $6,475 N/A 7,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.45 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 29, 2023 and November 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0088

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 22, 2023 and November 23, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company") and Premier American Uranium Inc. ("Spinco") (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company transferred certain indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries which hold eight U.S. Department of Energy leases and certain patented claims located in Colorado to the Spinco (the "Disposition"), by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"), in exchange for 7,753,752 common shares of the Spinco (the "Spinco Shares"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Company's shareholders were distributed 3,876,786 of the Spinco Shares on a pro rata basis, whereby the Company shareholders will receive approximately 0.0373761 Spinco Share for every one (1) Company share held as of the record date (November 27, 2023).

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by the Company shareholders was received at the special meeting of shareholders held on August 3, 2023 and that approval of the Arrangement was received from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on August 9, 2023. The Arrangement was completed on November 27, 2023.

It is expected that the SPINCO SHARES WILL BE LISTED FOR TRADING ON THE EXCHANGE on or about December 01, 2023. Further, the Exchange will issue a subsequent bulletin in the coming days confirming the Listing of the Spinco Shares.

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated July 04, 2023 and news releases dated May 24, 2023, July 05, 2023, August 16, 2023, November 20, 2023, and November 27, 2023 which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0089

HAPBEE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ("HAPB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 26, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,788,587 subordinate voting shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per subordinate voting share



Warrants: 3,788,587 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,788,587 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period, subject to accelerated expiry







Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA

The Company issued a news release on October 26, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0090

HPQ SILICON INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,207,318 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.275 per common share



Warrants: 2,207,318 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,207,318 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 per common share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 300,000 common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $13,875 N/A 50,454 finder's warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months.

The Company issued news releases on November 17, 2023 and November 24, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

HPQ SILICIUM INC. (« HPQ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 28 novembre 2023

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 16 octobre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 2 207 318 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,275 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 2 207 318 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 207 318 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,30 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs : 20 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés existants: 3 300 000 actions ordinaires Participation total de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O



Montant total en espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 13 875 $ S/O 50 454 bons d'intermédiation

Les termes des bon d'intermédiation : Chaque bon d'intermédiation permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,30 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans ces communiqués de presse datés du 17 novembre 2023 et 24 novembre 2023. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0091

KENORLAND MINERALS LTD. ("KLD")

|BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 29, 2023:

Number of Shares: 22,470 Shares



Purchase Price: $0.7368 per share



Number of Placee: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placees Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 22,470 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on September 19, 2023 announcing the closing of the private placement.

____________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0092

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension & Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date and repricing of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 2,692,693 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 03, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 03, 2025 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,385,385 Flow-through Units. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and a one-half common share purchase warrant attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 20, 2021.

# of Warrants: 1,808,522 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 03, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 03, 2025 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,808,522 units. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and a one common share purchase warrant attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 20, 2021.

# of Warrants: 853,261 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 16, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 16, 2025 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 853,261 Units. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and a one common share purchase warrant attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 20, 2021.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0093

STAMPER OIL & GAS CORP. ("STMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,555,000 flow-through shares

3,501,727 non-flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.055 per flow-through share

$0.055 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 9,056,727 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,056,727 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a twelve (12) month period, subject to an acceleration clause







Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 364,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on October 26, 2023, November 3, 2023 and November 22, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

